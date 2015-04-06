YieldX

YieldX:


This system uses a simple strategy that everyone can use, that is crossing the fast and slow moving averages. Setting the speed of the averages according to your preferences of operation. It can also be used as a simple indicator when the crossing is signaled with the word buy or sell. There is the possibility to choose the lot and the setting of the SL or TP filters.

This ea is very intuitive and simple to use, it is great for day trading scalping and swing trading on all currency pairs and works well on any timeframe.


Setting:


All couples and currencies


Time period: all M15 recommended


Parameters:


LotSize: to choose the lot according to your capital

Stop Loss: SL to be set based on the strategy and time frame chosen

Take profit: TP to be set based on the chosen strategy and time frame

Average1: Slow moving average

Average 2: Fast moving


Operation: At the crossing of the average from bottom to top or from top to bottom, the buy or sell signal will come out and the robot will open the position.


A greeting.


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Eugenio Polimeni
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SoldiersV2 SoldiersV2 Expert Advisor expresses a result based on several years of forex trading research. It uses the best technical analysis based on the strategy of the three white soldiers and the three black ravens to optimizing the profit flow in the uptrend or downtrend. This ea uses two types of operations, one more conservative and one more aggressive based on the initial capital. With this ea we recommend a minimum capital of $ 1500, leverage 1: 1000 and an initial lot of 1. Write me f
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