YieldX:





This system uses a simple strategy that everyone can use, that is crossing the fast and slow moving averages. Setting the speed of the averages according to your preferences of operation. It can also be used as a simple indicator when the crossing is signaled with the word buy or sell. There is the possibility to choose the lot and the setting of the SL or TP filters.

This ea is very intuitive and simple to use, it is great for day trading scalping and swing trading on all currency pairs and works well on any timeframe.





Setting:





All couples and currencies





Time period: all M15 recommended





Parameters:





LotSize: to choose the lot according to your capital

Stop Loss: SL to be set based on the strategy and time frame chosen

Take profit: TP to be set based on the chosen strategy and time frame

Average1: Slow moving average

Average 2: Fast moving





Operation: At the crossing of the average from bottom to top or from top to bottom, the buy or sell signal will come out and the robot will open the position.





A greeting.



