Bundles MT4
- Experts
-
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed ElherzawiEvery day is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday's success or put its failures behind and start over again. That's the way life is, with a new game every day, and that's the way baseball is.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 12 July 2022
- Activations: 5
Bundles — Three Indicators, One Smart Grid
Bundles brings three of our tools together — the Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend indicators — into a single multi-directional system. It's a smarter take on the grid: instead of blindly adding trades, it waits for confirmation in supply and demand zones before it acts.
What it does for you
- Three engines in one: Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend, working together.
- Multi-directional grid: not the usual martingale — a structured, confirmation-based system.
- Zone-aware entries: waits for confirmation in supply/demand areas before entering.
- Fully configurable: every input exposed and optimizable.
Who it is for: traders who want a structured grid that trades with context, not against it.
Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating