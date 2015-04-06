TheWinnerTurtle

THEWINNERTURTLE

EXPERT ADVISOR MT4

This EA is based on price action and RSI indicator to trade EURUSD currency pair on M15 timeframe.

THEWINNERTURTLE is a price action swing system working for a long-term profit as showed by backtesting.

THEWINNERTURTLE identifies price movement to easily find buy and sell opportunities and places automatically trades based on defined parameters.

THEWINNERTURTLE does not use neither martingale nor averaging of losing positions.

SETTINGS

  • THEWINNERTURTLE is a long-term Expert Advisor and represents then a long-term investment. This EA is working as a turtle, it’s profitable but need time;
  • All trades have Stop Loss and Take Profit values that you can define, but it’s recommended to use the pre-defined values that were backtested;

INPUT PARAMETERS

THEWINNERTURTLE EA is based on Standard deviation and RSI indicators. You can define some parameters to get best results of it:

·         Entry lots_ default value is 0.1. But you can update it depending on your account balance. Eg. 0.02 if your account balance is very low (eg. $500). You can backtest and find other parameter that suits your balance;

·         Stop Loss (pips)_ default and recommended value is 84;

·         Take Profit (pips)_ default and recommended value is 28;

·         RSIperiod_ default Period value is 15. This is to check the trend, very similar to slow and fast MA;

·         RSI_level_ default value is 77;

·         Standard Deviation_Period_ default value is 14.

You can do back testing to find your best parameters or use recommended default parameters. You can also do forward testing with demo account before using this EA on live account.

BUT STILL DON’T FORGET THAT PAST PERFORMANCES ARE NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS AS PRICE ACTION IN THE MARKET FOLLOWS TRADERS’ PSYCHOLOGY.


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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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