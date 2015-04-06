THEWINNERTURTLE

EXPERT ADVISOR MT4

This EA is based on price action and RSI indicator to trade EURUSD currency pair on M15 timeframe.

THEWINNERTURTLE is a price action swing system working for a long-term profit as showed by backtesting.

THEWINNERTURTLE identifies price movement to easily find buy and sell opportunities and places automatically trades based on defined parameters.

THEWINNERTURTLE does not use neither martingale nor averaging of losing positions.

SETTINGS

THEWINNERTURTLE is a long-term Expert Advisor and represents then a long-term investment. This EA is working as a turtle, it’s profitable but need time;

All trades have Stop Loss and Take Profit values that you can define, but it’s recommended to use the pre-defined values that were backtested;

INPUT PARAMETERS

THEWINNERTURTLE EA is based on Standard deviation and RSI indicators. You can define some parameters to get best results of it:

· Entry lots_ default value is 0.1. But you can update it depending on your account balance. Eg. 0.02 if your account balance is very low (eg. $500). You can backtest and find other parameter that suits your balance;

· Stop Loss (pips)_ default and recommended value is 84;

· Take Profit (pips)_ default and recommended value is 28;

· RSIperiod_ default Period value is 15. This is to check the trend, very similar to slow and fast MA;

· RSI_level_ default value is 77;

· Standard Deviation_Period_ default value is 14.

You can do back testing to find your best parameters or use recommended default parameters. You can also do forward testing with demo account before using this EA on live account.

BUT STILL DON’T FORGET THAT PAST PERFORMANCES ARE NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS AS PRICE ACTION IN THE MARKET FOLLOWS TRADERS’ PSYCHOLOGY.



