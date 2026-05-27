GoldEdge Spark is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built around the ATR Border system. It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, Border levels, spread control, and directional logic. Instead of adding positions blindly, GoldEdge Spark waits for higher-quality conditions, helping reduce unnecessary exposure during strong one-way market moves.

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[User Manual, Strategy & Docs] Core Strategy: ATR Border Grid System 4-Layer ATR Border

Four dynamic borders expand and contract with market volatility, defining safer entry and exit zones. ATR Ratio Filter

Entries are filtered by ATR ratio to avoid low-volatility traps and focus on meaningful price action. Smart Lot Scaling

Position sizing adjusts based on account balance, risk parameters, and market structure. Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Optional

Optional secondary timeframe confirmation can be used for higher-probability setups.

Dual Portfolio Parameter Modes GoldEdge Spark supports two portfolio parameter modes for the same 4 core symbols: 1. Current Market Mode

Recommended symbols: USDCHF, CADJPY, NZDJPY, USDJPY.

This mode is optimized for the current market structure from 2025/01/01 to present. 2. Long-Term Stable Mode

Recommended symbols: USDCHF, CADJPY, NZDJPY, USDJPY.

This mode uses symbol-specific conservative parameters designed for longer historical stability from 2024/01/01 to present. Each symbol has its own optimized settings, including ATR period, volatility borders, take profit ATR, Symbol Cut Loss, hedging target, and ATR-ratio filter. Both modes support Symbol Cut Loss to help limit the risk from each individual symbol.

Key Components Hedging Close

When both buy and sell positions exist, GoldEdge Spark can close them together around breakeven or target net profit, reducing unwanted exposure. ATR-Based Take Profit & Stop Loss

Take-profit and stop-loss levels are based on ATR, allowing exits to adapt to changing market volatility. Symbol Cut Loss

Symbol Cut Loss helps control the risk of each individual symbol, reducing the chance that one pair dominates the whole portfolio risk.

Proven Market Resilience:

GoldEdge Spark successfully navigated the March 2025 Global Trade War period with disciplined risk control and stable execution.

Trade Direction Logic: Bi-Level Protection The system follows a mechanical direction model based on the ATR Border midline. This helps protect capital during strong market events and prevents emotional decision-making. Above the Border Midline → SELL Only

When price trades above the calculated border midpoint, GoldEdge Spark only takes sell positions and waits for price to retrace back into the range. Below the Border Midline → BUY Only

When price drops below the border midpoint, GoldEdge Spark only takes buy positions and waits for recovery into the trading range. One Order Per Bar

Limiting entries to one order per bar helps prevent over-trading during sudden market spikes. Ranging Zone Specialist

GoldEdge Spark is designed to capture opportunities inside consolidation zones. After major directional moves, it waits for the market to stabilize before re-entering.

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations Minimum deposit: USD 1,000 with 1:1000 leverage

Recommended symbols: USDCHF, USDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY

Timeframe: H4 is recommended for stability

Setting: Use default settings

Brokers: ICMarkets, Vantage, Ultima or any ECN / RAW / low-spread broker, including prop firms such as FTMO

Account type: Hedging account is recommended

VPS is strongly recommended for 24/7 stable operation

GE Price Border 9 Indicator Add the custom indicator GE Price Border 9.ex5 to your MT5 MQL5/Indicators folder to display the Border on the chart. You can download this indicator from: https://goldedgeea.com

Backtest Guide Use around 1.5 years of backtest data.

Recommended symbols: USDCHF, USDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY

Use Balance USD 1,000.

Use 1 Minute OHLC or every tick based on real ticks where available.

Setting: Use default settings.

Run GoldEdge Spark on H4 for stability-oriented testing.

For Visual Backtest, install GE Price Border 9 first if you want to display the external border indicator.

Designed for Traders Who Want More GoldEdge Spark is built for traders who want a systematic, rule-based, and risk-aware trading assistant. Its logic is designed for real market execution, not only backtesting. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, GoldEdge Spark provides a structured trading framework with adaptive risk control.