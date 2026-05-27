GoldEdge Spark

5

GoldEdge Spark is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built around the ATR Border system.

It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, Border levels, spread control, and directional logic.

Instead of adding positions blindly, GoldEdge Spark waits for higher-quality conditions, helping reduce unnecessary exposure during strong one-way market moves.

Backtests can be faked, but Live and Demo trading show the truth: Visit our Website

All Product: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vincentlai/seller

Built for Prop Firm Challenges

GoldEdge Spark is designed for disciplined, rules-based trading environments such as FTMO-style challenges — focusing on stability, risk control, and consistent execution.

Live Signal #1 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE

Live Signal #2 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE

Live Signal #3 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE

Live Signal #4 Vantage: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378218?source=Site+Signals+My

[User Manual, Strategy & Docs]

Core Strategy: ATR Border Grid System

4-Layer ATR Border
Four dynamic borders expand and contract with market volatility, defining safer entry and exit zones.

ATR Ratio Filter
Entries are filtered by ATR ratio to avoid low-volatility traps and focus on meaningful price action.

Smart Lot Scaling
Position sizing adjusts based on account balance, risk parameters, and market structure.

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Optional
Optional secondary timeframe confirmation can be used for higher-probability setups.

Dual Portfolio Parameter Modes

GoldEdge Spark supports two portfolio parameter modes for the same 4 core symbols:

1. Current Market Mode
Recommended symbols: USDCHF, CADJPY, NZDJPY, USDJPY.
This mode is optimized for the current market structure from 2025/01/01 to present.

2. Long-Term Stable Mode
Recommended symbols: USDCHF, CADJPY, NZDJPY, USDJPY.
This mode uses symbol-specific conservative parameters designed for longer historical stability from 2024/01/01 to present.

Each symbol has its own optimized settings, including ATR period, volatility borders, take profit ATR, Symbol Cut Loss, hedging target, and ATR-ratio filter.

Both modes support Symbol Cut Loss to help limit the risk from each individual symbol.

Key Components

Hedging Close
When both buy and sell positions exist, GoldEdge Spark can close them together around breakeven or target net profit, reducing unwanted exposure.

ATR-Based Take Profit & Stop Loss
Take-profit and stop-loss levels are based on ATR, allowing exits to adapt to changing market volatility.

Symbol Cut Loss
Symbol Cut Loss helps control the risk of each individual symbol, reducing the chance that one pair dominates the whole portfolio risk.

Proven Market Resilience:
GoldEdge Spark successfully navigated the March 2025 Global Trade War period with disciplined risk control and stable execution.

Trade Direction Logic: Bi-Level Protection

The system follows a mechanical direction model based on the ATR Border midline. This helps protect capital during strong market events and prevents emotional decision-making.

Above the Border Midline → SELL Only
When price trades above the calculated border midpoint, GoldEdge Spark only takes sell positions and waits for price to retrace back into the range.

Below the Border Midline → BUY Only
When price drops below the border midpoint, GoldEdge Spark only takes buy positions and waits for recovery into the trading range.

One Order Per Bar
Limiting entries to one order per bar helps prevent over-trading during sudden market spikes.

Ranging Zone Specialist
GoldEdge Spark is designed to capture opportunities inside consolidation zones. After major directional moves, it waits for the market to stabilize before re-entering.

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Minimum deposit: USD 1,000 with 1:1000 leverage
  • Recommended symbols: USDCHF, USDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY
  • Timeframe: H4 is recommended for stability
  • Setting: Use default settings
  • Brokers: ICMarkets, Vantage, Ultima or any ECN / RAW / low-spread broker, including prop firms such as FTMO
  • Account type: Hedging account is recommended
  • VPS is strongly recommended for 24/7 stable operation

GE Price Border 9 Indicator

Add the custom indicator GE Price Border 9.ex5 to your MT5 MQL5/Indicators folder to display the Border on the chart.

You can download this indicator from: https://goldedgeea.com

Backtest Guide

  • Use around 1.5 years of backtest data.
  • Recommended symbols: USDCHF, USDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY
  • Use Balance USD 1,000.
  • Use 1 Minute OHLC or every tick based on real ticks where available.
  • Setting: Use default settings.
  • Run GoldEdge Spark on H4 for stability-oriented testing.
  • For Visual Backtest, install GE Price Border 9 first if you want to display the external border indicator.

Designed for Traders Who Want More

GoldEdge Spark is built for traders who want a systematic, rule-based, and risk-aware trading assistant.

Its logic is designed for real market execution, not only backtesting.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, GoldEdge Spark provides a structured trading framework with adaptive risk control.

Disclaimer

  • Trading forex, CFDs, indices, and commodities carries a high level of risk.
  • Past performance is not indicative of future results.
  • Always test on a demo account before using a live account.
  • Do not use lot sizes that exceed your account size or risk tolerance.
  • Spreads may widen during market open, market close, and high-impact news.
  • Use different Magic Numbers when running multiple EAs.
  • Risk settings must match your account balance, leverage, broker conditions, and trading objectives.
Reviews 22
Cosminrus
29
Cosminrus 2026.08.06 04:06 
 

Hello, I've been using GoldEdge Spark for my FTMO account and it works flawlessly. Very happy about it. Thank you Chi Sang Lai!

Ignas Ronkaitis
31
Ignas Ronkaitis 2026.08.02 13:46 
 

GoldEdge spark EA is a reliable and stable choice for long-term trading. It offers a good balance between risk and profit potential, making it suitable for traders who value consistency over time. Based on my experience, the risk is well managed, and the profit margin is attractive. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a dependable automated trading solution.Big thanks Vincent!

Goodlove bone
30
Goodlove bone 2026.07.24 07:18 
 

THIS EA IS SO AWESOME/ EXCELLENT INDEED... I AM USING IT FOR A MONTH NOW .... I RECOM THIS EA 4 SURE

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GoldEdge Matrix — Premium Prop-Firm Edition combining USD, CAD,   JPY and CHF currency complexes , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge Matrix is the complete all-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want maximum currency coverage with minimal setup. It combines the logic of GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF into one premium EA, with pre-configured presets and full op
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Cosminrus
29
Cosminrus 2026.08.06 04:06 
 

Hello, I've been using GoldEdge Spark for my FTMO account and it works flawlessly. Very happy about it. Thank you Chi Sang Lai!

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.08.06 04:40
Hi Cosminrus, GoldEdge Spark is the simplified version of GoldEdge Matrix. Both EAs are designed with the same goal: helping traders work towards FTMO accounts with a long-term and stable trading approach.
Our focus is not only short-term profit, but also creating sustainable and consistent growth over time.
Thank you again for your support, and I wish you continued success with your FTMO trading!
Ignas Ronkaitis
31
Ignas Ronkaitis 2026.08.02 13:46 
 

GoldEdge spark EA is a reliable and stable choice for long-term trading. It offers a good balance between risk and profit potential, making it suitable for traders who value consistency over time. Based on my experience, the risk is well managed, and the profit margin is attractive. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a dependable automated trading solution.Big thanks Vincent!

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.08.02 14:47
Hello Ignas, Thank you so much for your wonderful review and kind words!
Our goal has always been to build a reliable and stable EA for long-term trading, with a good balance between risk control and profit potential.
Goodlove bone
30
Goodlove bone 2026.07.24 07:18 
 

THIS EA IS SO AWESOME/ EXCELLENT INDEED... I AM USING IT FOR A MONTH NOW .... I RECOM THIS EA 4 SURE

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.07.24 09:09
Hi Goodlove, Thank you so much for your fantastic feedback and for recommending our EA! We are absolutely thrilled to hear that you are enjoying the system and seeing excellent results after a month of use. Your support and trust mean the world to our team, and it motivates us to keep delivering the best tools for our traders.
[Deleted] 2026.06.21 15:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.22 14:26
I am glad to hear that GoldEdge Spark has been running steadily on your live account. Stability and risk control are always my main focus, and your real trading feedback is very valuable. I will continue improving and optimizing GoldEdge Spark step by step.
For your $2,000 account, I suggest switching to the "Long-Term Stable Mode" for better safety and stability. • Recommended symbols: USDCHF, CADJPY, NZDJPY, USDJPY.
• This mode uses symbol-specific conservative parameters designed for longer historical stability from 2024/01/01 to present.
javaai
559
javaai 2026.06.19 07:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.22 14:30
Hi javaai, Thank you for your comment and for highlighting the importance of long-term risk awareness. I want to share an important update: We have recently introduced the **"Long-Term Stable Mode"** to directly address this kind of concern. Users now have two strategic options in GoldEdge:
1. **Current Market Mode (2025/01/01 to present):** Optimized for recent market structures. It was specifically stress-tested to survive the extreme volatility and directional movements of the March 2025 global trade war. If an EA cannot survive that specific phase, it is not suitable for current live trading.
2. **Long-Term Stable Mode (2024/01/01 to present):** This newly added mode uses symbol-specific, highly conservative parameters designed for longer historical stability, covering data well before 2025. Furthermore, I fully agree that no trading strategy is a "holy grail" that can be profitable forever on a single pair. This is exactly why we strongly advise against running only one symbol. For Prop Firm and live usage, GoldEdge’s core strength relies on **Portfolio-Level Risk Management**:
✅ We recommend using 4–6 selected symbols with low correlation.
✅ If one symbol enters a difficult historical drawdown cycle, it will not dominate the whole account.
✅ Other symbols continue generating profit to smooth the equity curve.
✅ Coupled with our Symbol Cut Loss and ADR modules, the total drawdown impact is strictly controlled. GoldEdge is built for steady, systematic portfolio trading, not for aggressive one-symbol gambling. Thank you again for your valuable feedback, which perfectly aligns with why we developed the Long-Term Stable Mode!
[Deleted] 2026.06.16 01:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.16 11:43
Hi Lawrence, Thank you so much for sharing your result! That’s great to hear — earning $280 profit on a $1,000 account in about two weeks is a very strong performance. I’m glad to know the EA is working well for you on the 2 currency pairs. Please continue to manage the risk carefully and avoid increasing the lot size too aggressively. Consistency and long-term stability are always more important than short-term profits.
Mihai Emil
21
Mihai Emil 2026.06.13 20:01 
 

I’m using this EA to pass a 50K one-step challenge. Everything is going very well—it’s brilliant. If I manage to pass, I plan to scale up to multiple accounts and purchase the Matrix version. Thank you for this opportunity. A perfect 10/10!

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.13 22:06
Thank you for the amazing review, Mihai! It’s incredibly rewarding to see you succeeding with your 50K challenge. GoldEdge was built exactly for this kind of prop firm stability.
[Deleted] 2026.06.12 21:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.13 03:33
Hi Tony, thank you for the great feedback! 'Innovative' is exactly what we aimed for with GoldEdge. I'm really glad to hear it's delivering good results for you. Keep up the great trading, and let me know if you ever need any assistance!
[Deleted] 2026.06.10 22:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.11 21:26
Thank you! Achieving stability with JPY pairs was a major focus during development. I'm thrilled to see it delivering good results for you!
Kwok Por Ko
330
Kwok Por Ko 2026.06.09 15:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.10 01:04
Thanks for the great feedback, Kwok Por! Steady and consistent growth is exactly what GoldEdge Spark was built for. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions!
[Deleted] 2026.06.09 03:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.09 12:32
Thanks, Stephen! Stability and innovation are exactly what I aim for with GoldEdge.
kennethakk
71
kennethakk 2026.06.07 14:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.08 13:55
Hi Kenneth, thank you for the great feedback! We are thrilled to hear you find GoldEdge EA powerful. Wishing you continued success and green pips! 🚀
lisachan1023 Chan
33
lisachan1023 Chan 2026.06.07 13:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.08 13:55
Hi Lisa, thank you so much for your kind words! Consistency is exactly what we built this EA for. Enjoy the free Spark version, and feel free to join our Telegram community if you have any questions. Happy trading! 📈😊
Jeferson Do Nascimento Pereira
225
Jeferson Do Nascimento Pereira 2026.06.05 12:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.05 14:10
Thank you so much for your honest review and the 5-star rating! I am truly glad to hear that you are enjoying GoldEdge Spark and finding it robust in the current market conditions. You are spot on about how it handles volatility. The core of this strategy relies heavily on the ATR Ratio to strictly control the entry timing. When massive waves hit the market, the EA is programmed to stay on the sidelines and observe patiently. It only strikes and opens trades when the "wind calms down" and conditions become safe again.
[Deleted] 2026.06.04 01:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.04 15:34
Great to hear! CADJPY is a fantastic pair for GoldEdge. Glad to see the strategy keeping your account stable and profitable. Keep it up!
Wing Hong Yeung
138
Wing Hong Yeung 2026.06.02 14:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.03 00:41
Hi Wing, Thx! GoldEdge Spark opens Sell orders above the Border and Buy orders below the Border. During pullbacks, it uses a hedging close mechanism to manage and close positions. Because of this structure, the number of trades may be relatively high, but the performance curve is designed to be more linear and stable over time.
Nim Chi Cheng
251
Nim Chi Cheng 2026.06.02 11:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.03 00:23
Hi Nim, Thank you very much for your appreciation. GoldEdge does not only dynamically adapt based on the Average True Range (ATR), but also uses the ATR Ratio to control the timing of entries more precisely. I will continue to optimize and improve the system over time.
jessicaiori
119
jessicaiori 2026.05.31 16:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.06.01 03:11
Thanks, Jessicaiori. The 4-layer ATR border dynamically follows price movements and places Buy/Sell orders at appropriate levels above and below the price. Positions are closed once the profit target is reached. For USDCHF and JPY pairs, the volatility is neither too high nor too low, making the GoldEdge strategy very effective.
Law L
23
Law L 2026.05.31 03:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.05.31 07:01
Hi Law, Thank you for your appreciation! GoldEdge can handle ranging markets as well as sharp rises and sharp drops.
[Deleted] 2026.05.29 00:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3478
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.05.29 09:51
You can see this live signal is very steady growth.
This signal trade H4: EURUSD,GBPUSD, EURGBP, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, FRA40
https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix/531292418/share/019e49e8-cdb1-706a-a575-783a88c1b402?lang=en
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