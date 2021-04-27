Swiss Guard
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 9 April 2025
- Activations: 5
Swiss Guard - fully automated trading robot with dynamic trading algorithm.
🛡️ Safe & Transparent
All trades include hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit, while strictly following your custom risk settings.
📈 Updated & Optimized
Tested on historical data from 2017 to 2024, with optimized parameters for USDCHF, delivering reliable performance on real and demo accounts.
🎯 Key Features:
- No Martingale, No Grid
- Works best on USDCHF, M15
- Tested with ICMarkets and RoboForex
- Real-time monitoring via Myfxbook
- Fully adaptable risk control
- Broker-independent execution
Trade
Swiss Guard opens multiple positions based on a persistent market signal.
The strategy aims to extract maximum profit from favorable moves while minimizing exposure through smart series control and strict spread/slippage filtering.
📌 SL and TP are broker-invisible, yet strictly followed internally.
The robot is already configured for testing and trading with ICMarkets and Roboforex brokers.
Parameters:
- A number of series is the number of series of deals opened on 1 signal.
- A number of orders in series - the number of deals in 1 series
- Max deposit load percent - maximum deposit load on opened positions.
- Signal life distance * Points - signal lifetime at which the robot will try to open a position in points.
- Signal lifetime * Seconds - signal lifetime at which the robot will try to open a position in seconds.
- Max acceptable spread * Points - the size of the maximum acceptable spread when opening a position.
- Slippage * Points - the size of the maximum allowed slippage when opening a deal.
Backtest
If the parameters are changed slightly, the result will not change significantly.
If you have any questions, you can send me a private or telegram message: forex_dev.
Hello. The expert has only been live for 15 days. For the moment everything is going well, the results are there and he managed a drawdown last week. Very satisfied. Thank you. ( L'expert est en direct seulement depuis 15 jours. Pour le moment tout ce passe bien, les résultats sont la et il a bien géré un drawdown last week. Très satisfait. Merci. )