Swiss Guard - fully automated trading robot with dynamic trading algorithm.

🛡️ Safe & Transparent

All trades include hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit, while strictly following your custom risk settings.

📈 Updated & Optimized

Tested on historical data from 2017 to 2024, with optimized parameters for USDCHF, delivering reliable performance on real and demo accounts.

🎯 Key Features: No Martingale, No Grid

Works best on USDCHF , M15

, Tested with ICMarkets and RoboForex

and Real-time monitoring via Myfxbook

Fully adaptable risk control

Broker-independent execution

Trade

Swiss Guard opens multiple positions based on a persistent market signal.

The strategy aims to extract maximum profit from favorable moves while minimizing exposure through smart series control and strict spread/slippage filtering.

📌 SL and TP are broker-invisible, yet strictly followed internally.

The robot is already configured for testing and trading with ICMarkets and Roboforex brokers.

Parameters:

A number of series is the number of series of deals opened on 1 signal.

A number of orders in series - the number of deals in 1 series

Max deposit load percent - maximum deposit load on opened positions.

Signal life distance * Points - signal lifetime at which the robot will try to open a position in points.

Signal lifetime * Seconds - signal lifetime at which the robot will try to open a position in seconds.

Max acceptable spread * Points - the size of the maximum acceptable spread when opening a position.

Slippage * Points - the size of the maximum allowed slippage when opening a deal.





Backtest

Period: January 2017 – April 2024 Broker Models: ICMarkets, RoboForex Result stability with minor parameter changes

If the parameters are changed slightly, the result will not change significantly.

If you have any questions, you can send me a private or telegram message: forex_dev.



