Swiss Guard

5

Swiss Guard - fully automated trading robot with dynamic trading algorithm.

🛡️ Safe & Transparent
All trades include hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit, while strictly following your custom risk settings.

📈 Updated & Optimized
Tested on historical data from 2017 to 2024, with optimized parameters for USDCHF, delivering reliable performance on real and demo accounts.

🎯 Key Features:

  • No Martingale, No Grid
  • Works best on USDCHF, M15
  • Tested with ICMarkets and RoboForex
  • Real-time monitoring via Myfxbook
  • Fully adaptable risk control
  • Broker-independent execution

Trade

Swiss Guard opens multiple positions based on a persistent market signal.
The strategy aims to extract maximum profit from favorable moves while minimizing exposure through smart series control and strict spread/slippage filtering.

📌 SL and TP are broker-invisible, yet strictly followed internally.

The robot is already configured for testing and trading with ICMarkets and Roboforex brokers.

Parameters:

  • A number of series is the number of series of deals opened on 1 signal.
  • A number of orders in series - the number of deals in 1 series
  • Max deposit load percent - maximum deposit load on opened positions.
  • Signal life distance * Points - signal lifetime at which the robot will try to open a position in points.
  • Signal lifetime * Seconds - signal lifetime at which the robot will try to open a position in seconds.
  • Max acceptable spread * Points - the size of the maximum acceptable spread when opening a position.
  • Slippage * Points - the size of the maximum allowed slippage when opening a deal.


Backtest

  • Period: January 2017 – April 2024
  • Broker Models: ICMarkets, RoboForex
  • Result stability with minor parameter changes

    • If the parameters are changed slightly, the result will not change significantly.

    If you have any questions, you can send me a private or telegram message: forex_dev.


    Reviews 1
    fcaillou
    326
    fcaillou 2021.08.11 19:22 
     

    Hello. The expert has only been live for 15 days. For the moment everything is going well, the results are there and he managed a drawdown last week. Very satisfied. Thank you. ( L'expert est en direct seulement depuis 15 jours. Pour le moment tout ce passe bien, les résultats sont la et il a bien géré un drawdown last week. Très satisfait. Merci. )

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    fcaillou
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    fcaillou 2021.08.11 19:22 
     

    Hello. The expert has only been live for 15 days. For the moment everything is going well, the results are there and he managed a drawdown last week. Very satisfied. Thank you. ( L'expert est en direct seulement depuis 15 jours. Pour le moment tout ce passe bien, les résultats sont la et il a bien géré un drawdown last week. Très satisfait. Merci. )

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