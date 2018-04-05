Wolf EA MT5

Wolf-EA is an automated forex robot work using a combination of martingale and hedging. Because of this method, this EA has a very high ROI (Return of investment) with relatively good stability. According to the developers, this automated trading system is able to perform miracles. Many Traders scare away from Martingale, as this principle is perceived as the basis of the trading system. But if you play smart, it can be very profitable.

Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Also, make yourself familiar and understand how this free Scalping Robot works, then only use it in a real account.

The strategy with this EA is to profit fast then withdraw fast. Of course, this is a grail, and with such a risk, the adviser can someday drain the deposit. But the main rule is to withdraw the deposit after doubling the deposit.

Recommendations• Minimum Account balance of 100$, Recommend adapting your own risk level and deposit since EA can double 100$ Account in 2 days with a chance to blow the account too. (But it can be mostly avoided if you can turn off the EA and close all trades on volatile markets or News).• Work Best on GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDNZD, EURGBP (Work on any currency pair)• Work best on M5, H1(Work on any time frame)• The strategy with this EA is to profit fast then withdraw fast. Withdraw the deposit after doubling the deposit. (This EA have real good potential with this method)• This EA isn’t all plug and play and watch, you may need to look out for volatile markets (News) and close trades.



