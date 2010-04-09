HotKeysMT5

Simple, Reliable, no bugs HOTKEYS!!! The Expert Advisor gives you the permission to use HotKeys for faster buying, selling and getting out of trades!

Keys:

A- Buy 1 lot

S- Sell 1 lot

D- Close All Open Trades


Extra:

Q - Buy 3 lots

W - Sell 3 lots


Z -Buy 0.5 lots

X- Sell 0.5 lots


*You can use these hotkeys from your keybord or if you have a device that uses macros like a gaming mouse or a keypad you can create macros for these specific keys and use those buttons as hotkeys.

Video HotKeysMT5
Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
