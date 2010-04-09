HotKeysMT5
- Experts
- David-andrei Palade
- Version: 1.0
Simple, Reliable, no bugs HOTKEYS!!! The Expert Advisor gives you the permission to use HotKeys for faster buying, selling and getting out of trades!
Keys:
A- Buy 1 lot
S- Sell 1 lot
D- Close All Open Trades
Extra:
Q - Buy 3 lots
W - Sell 3 lots
Z -Buy 0.5 lots
X- Sell 0.5 lots
*You can use these hotkeys from your keybord or if you have a device that uses macros like a gaming mouse or a keypad you can create macros for these specific keys and use those buttons as hotkeys.