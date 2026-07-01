TC42 Fibo Bot EA

TC42 Fibo Bot EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines Fibonacci retracement and extension logic with wave structure, market adaptation, risk control, session filtering and automated trade management.

This Expert Advisor goes beyond the classic “one signal, one order” approach. It first analyzes impulse waves formed by the market, then evaluates trading opportunities according to the selected Fibonacci levels. Entry, stop loss, take profit, risk and post-entry trade management processes are carried out through systematic rules.

TC42 Fibo Bot EA has been developed especially for traders who use Fibonacci-based strategies, want to follow wave lengths and retracement levels in a more structured way, and want to automate important parts of their risk control process....

📎 Additional materials and instructions 📘 Installation & User Guide

🛒 How to Purchase an Application

🧪 Install TC42 Fibo EA MT5 Demo

Core Strategy Logic

The bot measures impulse waves in the market and checks whether these waves comply with the defined minimum and maximum tick range. When a valid wave is detected, Fibonacci levels are calculated and an entry plan is created according to the selected trading mode.

The system can work with a manually selected Fibonacci level; at the same time, it can also use Auto and Algo modes, which offer a more dynamic approach based on market behavior. The goal is not to react randomly to price movement, but to generate trades based on measurable wave structure and predefined risk rules.

Main Features

Trading structure based on Fibonacci retracement levels

Fibonacci extension support for continuation and reversal scenarios

Manual, Auto and Algo retracement modes

Classic and Major wave anchor options

Minimum and maximum wave size filter

Market Adaptive Mode for dynamic behavior according to market conditions

Ret. Grid MG mode for multi-level Fibonacci entry planning

Money Management system with positive progression and consecutive win management

Automatic stop loss and take profit calculation

Fib 100% Stop option

Trailing Stop for trade management after the position moves into profit

Daily profit and daily loss limits

Soft Protect and Soft Loss Recovery logic

Session-based trading filter

Pending order timeout control

Trading Modes

TC42 Fibo Bot EA can be configured flexibly according to different market conditions and user preferences.

Manual Mode: The user selects the Fibonacci level to be used for searching trades. The bot automatically creates the entry, stop loss and take profit plan based on the selected level.

Auto Mode: The system analyzes price reaction and candle closing behavior around Fibonacci levels. When the required conditions are met, the bot creates an automatic entry plan.

Algo Mode: The system evaluates previous wave and level behavior in order to select more suitable Fibonacci levels. This mode offers a more data-oriented alternative compared to manual level selection.

Wave Anchor Options

Classic: Uses the most recently confirmed swing structures to define the wave.

Major: Uses larger structural pivots. This mode is designed to analyze the broader market structure and select more meaningful major waves.

Risk Management

One of the most important parts of TC42 Fibo Bot EA is risk management. The bot does not focus only on generating entry signals; before every trade, it checks whether the planned risk is acceptable.

A maximum loss limit can be defined for each trade.

Separate maximum risk control can be applied for RET and EXT trades.

For MG package trades, all planned entry levels are evaluated together.

Daily profit and daily loss limits can be used.

When Soft Protect is active, the system can switch to a more defensive mode after a daily limit is reached instead of stopping completely.

When Trailing Stop is active, the stop level can be managed after the trade reaches a defined profit area.

This structure is designed to help the user apply a more disciplined trading plan. However, as with all automated trading systems, the final responsibility for risk control belongs to the user.

Money Management

The Money Management feature works with positive progression and consecutive win logic. The user defines the initial lot size, the amount to be added after a winning trade, and the cycle target.

This feature should be tested carefully by every user. Higher lot size means higher risk. For this reason, it is recommended to test the Money Management feature first on a demo account or in a strategy testing environment.

Ret. Grid MG

Ret. Grid MG mode creates a multi-level entry plan starting from the selected Fibonacci level and continuing through the remaining suitable Fibonacci levels. In this mode, the stop loss is usually calculated according to the common Fibonacci 100% logic, and the take profit can be updated dynamically according to the average entry price.

MG mode is a more aggressive trading approach. Therefore, maximum package loss, lot size and daily limits should be configured carefully.

Session and Time Control

Two separate session ranges can be defined in the bot. The user can specify time periods during which trading should not take place. When the session filter is active, the system does not open new trades and applies safety controls for open position management.

This feature can be useful during news periods, low-liquidity market conditions or any time range in which the user does not want the system to trade.

Main Parameters

Lots: Lot size to be used for each trade.

Lot size to be used for each trade. Side: Direction selection: Both, Long Only, Short Only or Auto.

Direction selection: Both, Long Only, Short Only or Auto. Profile: Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive or Monster profile selection.

Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive or Monster profile selection. Risk R:R: Ratio between take profit distance and risk distance.

Ratio between take profit distance and risk distance. Daily Profit Limit: Daily profit limit.

Daily profit limit. Daily Loss Limit: Daily loss limit.

Daily loss limit. Max Trade Loss RET/EXT: Maximum trade risk for RET and EXT entries.

Maximum trade risk for RET and EXT entries. Max Trade Loss Ret. Grid MG: Maximum total risk for MG package trades.

Maximum total risk for MG package trades. Wave Tick Min: Minimum impulse wave size required to search for trades.

Minimum impulse wave size required to search for trades. Wave Tick Max: Maximum impulse wave size allowed to search for trades.

Maximum impulse wave size allowed to search for trades. Wave Update Mode: Defines how pending orders behave when the wave extends.

Defines how pending orders behave when the wave extends. Retracement Mode: Manual, Auto or Algo Fibonacci mode.

Manual, Auto or Algo Fibonacci mode. Ret. Manual Fib Level: Fibonacci entry level used in Manual mode.

Fibonacci entry level used in Manual mode. Ret. Grid MG: Multi-level Fibonacci entry system.

Multi-level Fibonacci entry system. Money Management Enabled: Positive progression lot management.

Positive progression lot management. Trailing Stop: Automatic stop movement system.

Automatic stop movement system. Fib Level 100% Stop: Stop loss placement based on the Fibonacci 100% level.

Who Is It For?

TC42 Fibo Bot EA is especially suitable for users who:

Trade with Fibonacci retracement and extension logic

Want to follow wave structure in a more systematic way

Want to make manual trading decisions more rule-based

Want to check risk automatically before entering a trade

Want to use different setting combinations for different market conditions

Important Risk Warning

TC42 Fibo Bot EA is an advanced trading tool that can generate automated trading decisions. However, no algorithmic system can guarantee future price movements. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Users are strongly advised to test the product carefully on a demo account and in a strategy testing environment before using it on a real account. Lot size, leverage, daily limits, risk per trade and session settings must be configured according to the user’s own risk profile.

This product is not investment advice. All trading decisions and all possible results are the sole responsibility of the user.

Conclusion

TC42 Fibo Bot EA combines Fibonacci-based trading logic with wave analysis, adaptive market evaluation, session filtering, risk limits, trailing stop and money management into one comprehensive algorithmic trading tool.

The goal is to provide the user with a more disciplined, measurable and controllable trading process. With proper settings, careful testing and responsible risk management, TC42 Fibo Bot EA can be a powerful assistant for users who want to automate their Fibonacci-based trading strategies.





DISCLAIMER:

- Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first.- TC42 Fibo EA MT5 focuses on structured Fibonacci-based setups rather than random or excessive trading. It is not a high frequency trading system. The EA waits for suitable wave structure, Fibonacci alignment, price action and risk conditions before taking a trade.- This means there may be entire days with no trades at all, while other periods may show higher trading activity depending on market conditions, symbol behavior, timeframe and selected settings.- The main priority of TC42 Fibo EA MT5 is disciplined execution and risk control. The system includes protective stop logic, trailing logic and configurable risk limits, but no automated trading system can eliminate market risk.- Trading with TC42 Fibo EA MT5 requires patience and realistic expectations. This product is a professional trading tool designed for users who understand risk management, capital preservation and the importance of testing settings before live use.