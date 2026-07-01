TC42 Fibo Bot EA

TC42 Fibo Bot EA

TC42 Fibo Bot EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines Fibonacci retracement and extension logic with wave structure, market adaptation, risk control, session filtering and automated trade management.

This Expert Advisor goes beyond the classic “one signal, one order” approach. It first analyzes impulse waves formed by the market, then evaluates trading opportunities according to the selected Fibonacci levels. Entry, stop loss, take profit, risk and post-entry trade management processes are carried out through systematic rules.

TC42 Fibo Bot EA has been developed especially for traders who use Fibonacci-based strategies, want to follow wave lengths and retracement levels in a more structured way, and want to automate important parts of their risk control process....

📎 Additional materials and instructions
📘 Installation & User Guide
🛒 How to Purchase an Application
🧪 Install TC42 Fibo EA MT5 Demo

Core Strategy Logic

The bot measures impulse waves in the market and checks whether these waves comply with the defined minimum and maximum tick range. When a valid wave is detected, Fibonacci levels are calculated and an entry plan is created according to the selected trading mode.

The system can work with a manually selected Fibonacci level; at the same time, it can also use Auto and Algo modes, which offer a more dynamic approach based on market behavior. The goal is not to react randomly to price movement, but to generate trades based on measurable wave structure and predefined risk rules.

Main Features

  • Trading structure based on Fibonacci retracement levels
  • Fibonacci extension support for continuation and reversal scenarios
  • Manual, Auto and Algo retracement modes
  • Classic and Major wave anchor options
  • Minimum and maximum wave size filter
  • Market Adaptive Mode for dynamic behavior according to market conditions
  • Ret. Grid MG mode for multi-level Fibonacci entry planning
  • Money Management system with positive progression and consecutive win management
  • Automatic stop loss and take profit calculation
  • Fib 100% Stop option
  • Trailing Stop for trade management after the position moves into profit
  • Daily profit and daily loss limits
  • Soft Protect and Soft Loss Recovery logic
  • Session-based trading filter
  • Pending order timeout control

Trading Modes

TC42 Fibo Bot EA can be configured flexibly according to different market conditions and user preferences.

Manual Mode: The user selects the Fibonacci level to be used for searching trades. The bot automatically creates the entry, stop loss and take profit plan based on the selected level.

Auto Mode: The system analyzes price reaction and candle closing behavior around Fibonacci levels. When the required conditions are met, the bot creates an automatic entry plan.

Algo Mode: The system evaluates previous wave and level behavior in order to select more suitable Fibonacci levels. This mode offers a more data-oriented alternative compared to manual level selection.

Wave Anchor Options

Classic: Uses the most recently confirmed swing structures to define the wave.

Major: Uses larger structural pivots. This mode is designed to analyze the broader market structure and select more meaningful major waves.

Risk Management

One of the most important parts of TC42 Fibo Bot EA is risk management. The bot does not focus only on generating entry signals; before every trade, it checks whether the planned risk is acceptable.

  • A maximum loss limit can be defined for each trade.
  • Separate maximum risk control can be applied for RET and EXT trades.
  • For MG package trades, all planned entry levels are evaluated together.
  • Daily profit and daily loss limits can be used.
  • When Soft Protect is active, the system can switch to a more defensive mode after a daily limit is reached instead of stopping completely.
  • When Trailing Stop is active, the stop level can be managed after the trade reaches a defined profit area.

This structure is designed to help the user apply a more disciplined trading plan. However, as with all automated trading systems, the final responsibility for risk control belongs to the user.

Money Management

The Money Management feature works with positive progression and consecutive win logic. The user defines the initial lot size, the amount to be added after a winning trade, and the cycle target.

This feature should be tested carefully by every user. Higher lot size means higher risk. For this reason, it is recommended to test the Money Management feature first on a demo account or in a strategy testing environment.

Ret. Grid MG

Ret. Grid MG mode creates a multi-level entry plan starting from the selected Fibonacci level and continuing through the remaining suitable Fibonacci levels. In this mode, the stop loss is usually calculated according to the common Fibonacci 100% logic, and the take profit can be updated dynamically according to the average entry price.

MG mode is a more aggressive trading approach. Therefore, maximum package loss, lot size and daily limits should be configured carefully.

Session and Time Control

Two separate session ranges can be defined in the bot. The user can specify time periods during which trading should not take place. When the session filter is active, the system does not open new trades and applies safety controls for open position management.

This feature can be useful during news periods, low-liquidity market conditions or any time range in which the user does not want the system to trade.

Main Parameters

  • Lots: Lot size to be used for each trade.
  • Side: Direction selection: Both, Long Only, Short Only or Auto.
  • Profile: Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive or Monster profile selection.
  • Risk R:R: Ratio between take profit distance and risk distance.
  • Daily Profit Limit: Daily profit limit.
  • Daily Loss Limit: Daily loss limit.
  • Max Trade Loss RET/EXT: Maximum trade risk for RET and EXT entries.
  • Max Trade Loss Ret. Grid MG: Maximum total risk for MG package trades.
  • Wave Tick Min: Minimum impulse wave size required to search for trades.
  • Wave Tick Max: Maximum impulse wave size allowed to search for trades.
  • Wave Update Mode: Defines how pending orders behave when the wave extends.
  • Retracement Mode: Manual, Auto or Algo Fibonacci mode.
  • Ret. Manual Fib Level: Fibonacci entry level used in Manual mode.
  • Ret. Grid MG: Multi-level Fibonacci entry system.
  • Money Management Enabled: Positive progression lot management.
  • Trailing Stop: Automatic stop movement system.
  • Fib Level 100% Stop: Stop loss placement based on the Fibonacci 100% level.

Who Is It For?

TC42 Fibo Bot EA is especially suitable for users who:

  • Trade with Fibonacci retracement and extension logic
  • Want to follow wave structure in a more systematic way
  • Want to make manual trading decisions more rule-based
  • Want to check risk automatically before entering a trade
  • Want to use different setting combinations for different market conditions

Important Risk Warning

TC42 Fibo Bot EA is an advanced trading tool that can generate automated trading decisions. However, no algorithmic system can guarantee future price movements. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Users are strongly advised to test the product carefully on a demo account and in a strategy testing environment before using it on a real account. Lot size, leverage, daily limits, risk per trade and session settings must be configured according to the user’s own risk profile.

This product is not investment advice. All trading decisions and all possible results are the sole responsibility of the user.

Conclusion

TC42 Fibo Bot EA combines Fibonacci-based trading logic with wave analysis, adaptive market evaluation, session filtering, risk limits, trailing stop and money management into one comprehensive algorithmic trading tool.

The goal is to provide the user with a more disciplined, measurable and controllable trading process. With proper settings, careful testing and responsible risk management, TC42 Fibo Bot EA can be a powerful assistant for users who want to automate their Fibonacci-based trading strategies.


DISCLAIMER:

 - Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first.
- TC42 Fibo EA MT5 focuses on structured Fibonacci-based setups rather than random or excessive trading. It is not a high frequency trading system. The EA waits for suitable wave structure, Fibonacci alignment, price action and risk conditions before taking a trade.
- This means there may be entire days with no trades at all, while other periods may show higher trading activity depending on market conditions, symbol behavior, timeframe and selected settings.
- The main priority of TC42 Fibo EA MT5 is disciplined execution and risk control. The system includes protective stop logic, trailing logic and configurable risk limits, but no automated trading system can eliminate market risk.
- Trading with TC42 Fibo EA MT5 requires patience and realistic expectations. This product is a professional trading tool designed for users who understand risk management, capital preservation and the importance of testing settings before live use.
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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