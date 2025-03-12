Multi Light MT5

The multi-currency EA provides the ability to manage trading on 30 symbols from a single interface in MetaTrader 5. It is based on a comprehensive approach to market analysis. Forex pairs and metals such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD are supported. Automatic processing of symbol names is possible for users.

The EA is equipped with a self-learning mechanism that dynamically adjusts the entry threshold depending on changes in market conditions and transaction statistics.

Options allow you to choose between trading one pair or several. Trading parameters and take profit are configured both manually and automatically. Functions are included to simplify order management and visualization in the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

The EA integrates signals through MQL5-based functions to adapt to the needs of traders.

Features:

Affordable price.

Compatible with all brokers.

A proven product developed by experienced programmers.

Quick installation, you only need to change one parameter, the batch size.

All positions are protected by automatic take profit.

Administrator group with excellent support that will help you every step of the way.

Popular currency pairs: AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,XAUUSD, XAGUSD

A dashboard displaying daily pips, daily profit, current market session and much more...

Focused on small price movements with quick entries and exits, aiming for consistent small profits

Eliminates human emotions from trading, ensuring disciplined and consistent strategy execution.

Further development of the project based on the customer's wishes and our own suggestions, all updates are provided free of charge.

How to start:

Enable AutoTrading in your platform, add the advisor to the H1 charts, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of launching the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is the lot size. The rest of the parameters are set by default.

The scalping robot can be used with any Forex broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, a minimum deposit of $1,000, leverage from 1:10 to 1:1000.

Information: