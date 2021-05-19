PipFinite EA Trend PRO

4.43
  • Experts
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4387)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
    ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ Ꝏ⁪⁪ PipFinite
    40 products
  • Version: 4.0
  • Updated: 15 December 2024
  • Activations: 5

The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator ► PipFinite Trend PRO

EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference.

The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy.

Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE!


The Innovative Solution

EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more convenient and accurate.

We made the EA flexible so you can select which combination of settings works best for your trading setup.

Because of busy schedules, many traders using Trend PRO also want a portion of their trades to be automated.

Imagine how much time you will save by letting the EA do all the hard work for you. No more missed signals and late entries!


IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The default settings of are NOT optimized. This demonstrates how the EA trades without added filters.


Settings Used And Backtests

New sets will be added on a regular basis. Make sure you get the latest sets for the current month!

You can download the settings and user manual on this page ► www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743998


    Features

    • Built in Trend PRO indicator algorithm inside the EA.
    • Multiple filters will be integrated as the development of the EA progresses.
      • The goal of the EA is to become flexible in terms of the user's desired strategy.
    • Trade the EA for as low as 50$.
    • Automatic money management options.
      • Different Stoploss and Takeprofit options.
      • Partial closing of trades with custom percentage.
      • Breakeven options.
      • Trailing stop options to maximize profits.
      • Closing of trades on Trend PRO opposite signal.
      • Trend PRO Success Rate filter for entry and exit of trades.
      • Built in ENTRY FILTERS - you can individually enable/disable the feaures below:
        • Trend PRO Higher Timeframe 1 Entry Filter - enter trades if higher timeframe 1 aggress with signal.
        • Trend PRO Higher Timeframe 2 Entry Filter - enter trades if higher timeframe 2 aggress with signal.
        • RSI Filter - avoid opening trades on overbought and oversold conditions.
        • MACD Filter - open trades on specified MACD conditions.
      • Built in EXIT FILTERS - you can individually enable/disable the feaures below:
        • Trend PRO Higher Timeframe 1 Exit Filter - close trades if higher timeframe 1 trend is opposite to the trade.
        • Trend PRO Higher Timeframe 2 Exit Filter - close trades if higher timeframe 2 trend is opposite to the trade.
        • RSI Filter - close trades on overbought and oversold conditions.
        • MACD Filter - close trades on specified MACD conditions.
      • Time filters and Session filters.
      • News filter to avoid uncertain market moves.
      • Martingale option included - this feature can be enabled/disabled.
      • Works in any timeframe and financial instrument including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.
      • Clickable dashboard for changing settings.
      • Integrated pop-up, email, and push notification alerts.
      • Settings can be fully customized to desired trading approach.


      What to Expect from the EA?

      Our guarantee is to further improve the EA by adding more features/filters to make your trading profitable.

      For starters, you can download the sets and use it as guide in creating your own personalized settings ► Click Here

      Reviews 29
      Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
      411
      Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2024.11.10 08:42 
       

      I woul even give it 6 stars if a 're-entry' option wa available (based on LTF trend?)

      lucberthiaume
      545
      lucberthiaume 2024.10.28 22:51 
       

      The EA is excellent and easy to configure and lots of options to configure also they have set files for different actions.

      bouledefeux
      1665
      bouledefeux 2024.02.29 22:40 
       

      ONE OF THE BEST !!!

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      Filter:
      Liu Jian Jie
      247
      Liu Jian Jie 2025.11.15 14:42 
       

      使用這個ea不到二週就爆倉了，在Telegram求助，得不到任何有效的回應。發短信給開發者 Karlo Wilson Vendiola，也得不到協助。令人痛心。

      Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
      411
      Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2024.11.10 08:42 
       

      I woul even give it 6 stars if a 're-entry' option wa available (based on LTF trend?)

      lucberthiaume
      545
      lucberthiaume 2024.10.28 22:51 
       

      The EA is excellent and easy to configure and lots of options to configure also they have set files for different actions.

      bouledefeux
      1665
      bouledefeux 2024.02.29 22:40 
       

      ONE OF THE BEST !!!

      bren2289
      109
      bren2289 2023.12.23 12:31 
       

      So far, it is proving itself. I will suggest/recommend adding to it, the functionality of trading multiple choice pairs from one open chart. ie attach the EA to one chart, and it can trade all the pairs the trader have included in the list. Thanks for your good work so far

      LouisLoo
      78
      LouisLoo 2023.03.09 08:52 
       

      Great Product! I'm sure it will be useful in whole life!

      CHE
      104
      CHE 2022.09.10 21:00 
       

      This EA is very easy to use, but the parameters are more troublesome. You need to get it through the telegram group. If you have to be patient and stick to it, you will have better returns.

      zp152093
      691
      zp152093 2022.06.05 15:50 
       

      Good.

      Maurice James Anthony
      58
      Maurice James Anthony 2021.10.21 15:26 
       

      Simple EA

      Pinkerton
      171
      Pinkerton 2021.10.18 09:56 
       

      Losses, nothing but losses. Poor support. Take a look at comments #11 and #12.

      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      140543
      Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.10.19 14:54
      To make sure we address your questions and further assistance
      .
      Please contact us on:
      support@pipfinite.com
      .
      Kindly include your MQL5 username & Product purchased
      Henry Rundell
      108
      Henry Rundell 2021.10.13 20:37 
       

      Interesting ea, looking forward to joining the telegram group and getting my head into the manual.

      tomkat1970
      292
      tomkat1970 2021.09.16 17:08 
       

      So for looks good looking at the input settings will return with a trade review

      moslem_dayani
      133
      moslem_dayani 2021.08.23 17:58 
       

      This is a good expert, especially at high time frames

      Leon Burke
      369
      Leon Burke 2021.08.21 17:50 
       

      Best EA on the market!!

      John Pazhedath
      368
      John Pazhedath 2021.08.13 10:44 
       

      Excellent Product and Customer Support

      Forexan
      497
      Forexan 2021.07.20 09:48 
       

      not work ..., at the end , only loss. Don't waste your money, don't believe 5 star

      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      140543
      Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.07.20 15:17
      Thank you for your feedback.
      If you have concerns with the ea you can contact us on support@pipfinite.com so we can help.
      Editha S
      111
      Editha S 2021.07.02 06:51 
       

      Thank you, testing it and works fine

      Wichwasin Chirathanaphak
      110
      Wichwasin Chirathanaphak 2021.06.26 12:53 
       

      Excellent product

      Luis Mariano Herranz Lopez
      606
      Luis Mariano Herranz Lopez 2021.06.23 13:28 
       

      Amazing, I have been working with the indicator for a long time and the EA is the perfect complement.

      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      140543
      Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.06.24 09:13
      Thank you for your review!
      .
      For more settings you can check this page:
      https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743998
      .
      You can also join our private telegram group for more sets
      Benjamin S Bernal
      263
      Benjamin S Bernal 2021.06.22 18:36 
       

      Other products are fine, you need to add manual knowledge on Indicators, don't think this is going to work same as Indicator, you wont get money back after Installation so keep an eye...

      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      140543
      Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.06.24 17:53
      Thank you for your feedback
      .
      Please note the EA Trend Pro was created for manual traders who want to automate their strategy using Trend PRO Indicator
      .
      Results will vary as different traders like to use Trend Pro indicator on different timeframes, pairs, and different trade management styles.
      .
      EA Trend Pro is fully customizable, you can change the settings depending how you want it to manage your trades. Most traders customize their personal preference using the EA
      .
      For more information regarding the EA parameters and set files pls check: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743998
      .
      If you have more questions
      .
      Please contact us on:
      support@pipfinite.com
      .
      So we can assist on your concerns with the EA.
      12
      Reply to review