Trend Momentum use indicators as EMAs, MACD and an algorithm to detect trends.

After first conditions as been reached, it computes crossing angles of the EMAs to set the trigger.

Money management is aloud to set percentage lots or fixed lot.

After TP1 is reached, SL is moved to Entry point in order to reduce risk.





Parameters for Buy Trades and Sell Trades are separated for optimization process.

Default parameters EURUSD - 1H.