Hunter Pro for MT4

The trend indicator notifies about the direction of the microtrend, the beginning of a new trend or correction.



Suitable for any trading instruments: currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrencies, futures, etc.

The indicator does not change readings (does not redraw). A signal about a trend change comes as quickly as possible.

Exiting a trade with the opposite signal is indicated for an example. You can close your trades in other places to maximize profits: for example, when a microtrend is in the opposite direction.

The indicator is a complete trading strategy. Therefore, you can use it as the only signal source to open and close deals!

The numbers below / above the indicator arrows indicate the possible profit / loss based on worked out signals for the previous period. In addition, it allows you to quickly change just one parameter and select the most relevant setting for the current market conditions.

To get the current settings, detailed instructions for working with the + BONUS indicator, write me a private message.

The main and only parameter responsible for the accuracy of the indicator:

Period Setting.

How to get started?



Buy and install the indicator in the MT4 trading terminal;

Send me a personal message or to a group: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter ;

Get BONUS + PDF-file with detailed instructions for this indicator.

Get started!

Indicator advantages:



Not redrawn!

Optimized indicator code - does not cause the terminal to freeze!

Works on any timeframe!

A visual display of potential profit allows you to immediately see the correctness of the Period Setting parameter and make fine adjustments to the current state of the market!



