Volume Confirm Trend Zone
- Indicators
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Suriya ThammalungkaI am developer System Trading and EA Programming from Thailand
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Volume Confirm Trend Zone is the indicator for filtering sideways and confirm trend to help your system trading.
Indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker.
You can see trend zone when color to change in volume indicator.
Features
- When the color changes to the blue: Buy Zone is a strong trend.
- When the color changes to the red: Sell Zone is a strong trend.