Multi Pairs Indicator MT4

The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an advanced trading tool that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of multiple currency pairs in real-time on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exotic pairs, the Multi Pairs Indicator is a valuable addition to any trader's toolkit. Multi Pairs Indicator was created from 5 different forex indicators added to a single chart and works on 9 most popular pairs, which you can switch for others if you want, simply change the name of the pair in the parameters and enter a new one. After purchasing Multi Pairs Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. The Multi Pairs Indicator is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. The Multi Pairs Indicator can be used on FX pairs, CFDs and Cryptos.

Features:

  • Real-time analysis
  • 5 different forex indicators added to a single chart
  • 9 forex pairs, with possibility to add different pairs to the list
  • Clear panel with 9 pairs and information about signals and alerts
  • The Multi Pairs Indicator is an advanced tool that helps you save time

Parameters:

  • Option to set indicator parameters
  • Option to add different pairs to the list
  • AlertChart (true-false) - display alerts in the chart when signals are detected
  • AlertMail(true/false) – activation of sending mail with an alert when a signal is detected
  • AlertMobile(true/false) – activation of sending alert for mobile when a signal is detected

Info:
Platform: MetaTrader 4
TimeFrame: Any timeframe
 Type of account: Zero, Micro, Cent, Standard, Premium, RAW or ECN
Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, XAUUSD, BTCUSD

Updates:
The current version of this indicator is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.

Price:
The Multi Pairs Indicator costs $79, and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms.

