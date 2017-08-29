All Currency Strength Meter Crypto Exotic Metals

3.5

Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength.

This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-time basis. Sounds good right? Check it out and backtest it, because I really mean it.

All you need to do is name 4 currencies and let the currency meter do all the calculations. This currency meter also has a very useful specification, just name the currency you want and the meter will scan all the pairs on your MetaTrader 4 and look for the best pair that will fit your currency and all of this is on a real-time basis.

If the currency you named is strong, the currency meter will simply scan all your pairs and look for the WEAKEST currency that could be traded on your currency of choice. And if your Currency is WEAK, the indicator will scan all your pairs to look for the STRONGEST Pair that can be traded with your currency of CHOICE! You can refer to the Photos below.

So this is how to use it:

  • TIME_FRAME - Choose time frame from Minute 1, to Monthly. *Note: choosing "current" means your choosing your current timeframe on your chart.
  • PERIOD - Input number of candles you want to choose. *Note: Period "0" zero means choosing the current candle.
  • First_Currency - Name the 1st Currency You want to get the strength. (Note that this are case-sensitive)
  • Second_Currency - Name the 2nd Currency You want to get the strength. (Note that this are case-sensitive)
  • Third_Currency - Name the 3rd Currency You want to get the strength. (Note that this are case-sensitive)
  • Fourth_Currency - Name the 4th Currency You want to get the strength. (Note that this are case-sensitive)
  • First_COLOR - Color of 1st Currency.
  • Second_COLOR - Color of 2nd Currency.
  • Third_COLOR: Color of 3rd Currency.
  • Fourth_COLOR - Color of 4th Currency.
  • Font_1 - Font of Objects on the right side of the chart.
  • Font_2 - Font of Objects on the left side of the chart.
  • ALERT
    • Alert_PAIR - This will alert you if there are two currencies going on different direction. Meaning, one is STRONG the other one is WEAK. This would mean that one currency is above 70% and the other one is below 30%.
    • Alert_CURRENCY - This will alert you if there is one currency that is strong or weak. Meaning, either it is higher than 70% or lower than 30%.
    • ALERT_OFF - Choose if you don't want alerts.
  • Sound_Alert__1 - Choose sound alert when a currency is above 70% (ALERT_LEVEL_1_STRONG) or below 30% (ALERT_LEVEL_1_WEAK).
  • Sound_Alert_2 - Choose sound alert when a currency is above 90% (ALERT_LEVEL_2_STRONG) or below 10% (ALERT_LEVEL_2_WEAK).
  • ALERT_WHEN_STRONG
  • ALERT_LEVEL_1_STRONG - This is the first level where the Currency is getting STRONG. This must be lower than ALERT_LEVEL_2_STRONG. By default, it's value is 70.
  • ALERT_LEVEL_2_STRONG - This is the second level where the Currency is getting EXTREMELY_STRONG. This must be higher than ALERT_LEVEL_1_STRONG. You will hear a different sound alert here which can be edited on Sound_Alert_1. By default, it's value is 90.
  • ALERT_WHEN_WEAK
  • ALERT_LEVEL_1_WEAK - This is the first level where the Currency is getting WEAK. This must be higher than ALERT_LEVEL_2_WEAK. By default, it's value is 30.
  • ALERT_LEVEL_2_WEAK - This is the second level where the Currency is getting WEAK. This must be lower than ALERT_LEVEL_1_WEAK. By default, it's value is 30.
  • ALERT_INTERVAL - This is in seconds. Where you can edit the Interval of alerts like 1 alert tone every 10 seconds.
  • SUGGESTED_PAIRS_SPREAD - This will narrow your suggested pairs based on SPREAD. Example: if you put 5 pips, pairs that have 5.1 pips and above will not be suggested by the indicator.
  • First_CURRENCY_SPREAD - Max spread for the first currency. *Note that this are in PIPS and 1 PIP = 10 Points.
  • Second_CURRENCY_SPREAD - Max spread for the second currency.
  • Third_CURRENCY_SPREAD - Max spread for the third currency.
  • Fourth_CURRENCY_SPREAD - Max spread for the fourth currency.
Reviews 9
Kandasamy Senthil Kumar
338
Kandasamy Senthil Kumar 2020.06.22 10:50 
 

great tool that shows strong and wean among exotic.

Mujeeb Abdul
2299
Mujeeb Abdul 2020.05.06 14:29 
 

Excellent Indicator if Push Notification added to this indicator no need to sit in front of Computer but results are excellent

i appreciate if Author add Push Notifications

Thanks

8601567
789
8601567 2019.09.09 23:13 
 

This indicator does show promise for the price, but it does not remove when i take it off the chart. I have to close out the chart and add the indicator to a new chart. The other bummer is it only allows 4 base pairs. So if i input the EUR,GBP,USD and AUD, I must open another chart to watch the CAD etc, for the base. But it wont break the bank,

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RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
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The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
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GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
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When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
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Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
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There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it is strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is a major pair, metal, CFD, commodity, cryptocurrency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter cannot solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter on a real-time basis. S
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Currently at 33% discount! MACD is one of the most popular momentum and trend indicator. Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which is based on multiple currencies. MACD Currency Strength Meter is a one chart indicator which have the algorithm of MACD and Currency Strength Meter. It also have one-click feature, in which 28 major and minor pairs are shown on your dashboard, by clicking a certain pair, your chart will change automatically to the chart of your choice. Product Advant
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Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter (FCSM) Early Access Sale!! This new product is still in the process of adding new features and settings. For early bird buyers. The Price will be 50% Sale. In a few weeks, the product will be done. Go Grab your copy while it's still cheap. More details will be added soon. Things to be added. Alert Levels Mobile and Email Alert From it's name, Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter is a combination of Fibonacci levels and Currency Strength Meter. The plot of Fibona
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*NOTE : 40% Discount for early buyers! Release of Free EA will be 2nd week of November Discount is over once FREE EA is available RSi indicator is one of the most popular indicator to point when a certain commodity or Pair is overbought or oversold. Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which is based on multiple currencies. RSi Currency Strength Meter is a one chart indicator which have the algorithm of RSi and Currency Strength Meter. It also have one-click feature, in which 28 ma
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GoldHulk
958
GoldHulk 2022.06.16 17:42 
 

Be carefull! , this guy is setting up telegram groups, getting people to code his strategy into EA ...which then just will be martingale and burn all profits and more in no time,.... What he does sophisticated is this here,..he is setting the stage with all is Currency Meters etc,...running chat groups,..then dev EA, sells it for several thousand euro,..and after couple months when people realize its garbage he will hide that EA and start all over again with same stuff couple months later,..new EA , same scam ' Just wrote an honest review on hios ALGO Strenght EA,..didnt take 1 hour until he was hiding that EA from public,..wtf-Scammer

Suvashish Halder
190229
Suvashish Halder 2021.09.25 11:32 
 

Buggy Tools and very poor coding format. I won't recommended it!!!

Kandasamy Senthil Kumar
338
Kandasamy Senthil Kumar 2020.06.22 10:50 
 

great tool that shows strong and wean among exotic.

Mujeeb Abdul
2299
Mujeeb Abdul 2020.05.06 14:29 
 

Excellent Indicator if Push Notification added to this indicator no need to sit in front of Computer but results are excellent

i appreciate if Author add Push Notifications

Thanks

8601567
789
8601567 2019.09.09 23:13 
 

This indicator does show promise for the price, but it does not remove when i take it off the chart. I have to close out the chart and add the indicator to a new chart. The other bummer is it only allows 4 base pairs. So if i input the EUR,GBP,USD and AUD, I must open another chart to watch the CAD etc, for the base. But it wont break the bank,

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.08.08 17:02 
 

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hkarram
288
hkarram 2018.08.02 09:49 
 

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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2018.02.04 04:41 
 

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[Deleted] 2017.09.10 12:34 
 

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