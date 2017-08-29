All Currency Strength Meter Crypto Exotic Metals

Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength.

This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-time basis. Sounds good right? Check it out and backtest it, because I really mean it.

All you need to do is name 4 currencies and let the currency meter do all the calculations. This currency meter also has a very useful specification, just name the currency you want and the meter will scan all the pairs on your MetaTrader 4 and look for the best pair that will fit your currency and all of this is on a real-time basis.

If the currency you named is strong, the currency meter will simply scan all your pairs and look for the WEAKEST currency that could be traded on your currency of choice. And if your Currency is WEAK, the indicator will scan all your pairs to look for the STRONGEST Pair that can be traded with your currency of CHOICE! You can refer to the Photos below.

So this is how to use it: