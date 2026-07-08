OsasFXea Diamond RapidFire Panel

OsasFXea Diamond RapidFire Panel

osasFXea  ·  MetaTrader 4 & 5

OsasFXea Diamond RapidFire Panel

One-click rapid trade panel for fast discretionary basket trading on gold, crypto, forex, and more.

MT4 & MT5 Utilities Category Hedging accounts XAUUSD · BTCUSD · Forex

Overview

What it does

RapidFire Panel places you in complete control of your basket trading workflow. Every core action — open, manage, close — is one click away on a branded dashboard that sits on your chart. The panel follows the same visual rule throughout: SELL on the left, BUY on the right, so muscle memory builds fast.

Rapid basket opening

One click on SELL or BUY places your configured number of market orders simultaneously — up to 90 by default — each with Take Profit and Stop Loss already attached. A short pause between orders avoids requotes and "trade context busy" errors on busy markets.

Automatic TP / SL enforcement

Every second the panel scans every open trade on the chart symbol. Any trade missing a TP or SL — including trades opened manually or from your phone — receives them automatically, calculated from your pip inputs and respecting the broker's minimum stop distance.

Basket profit auto-closure

Set a target in the Basket $ box and the panel monitors your floating profit. Three modes control how the target is applied — choose on the fly without detaching the panel.

Live P/L display

Sell P/L on the left, Buy P/L on the right, and Total P/L centered below in blue when positive and red when negative. A single glance tells you exactly where your position stands.

Chart theme with true restore

The optional dark RapidFire theme saves your original chart colors before applying, so toggling it off restores your chart exactly — indicators, lines, and color scheme all intact.

Safety order cap

A configurable MaxTotalPositions limit prevents the MT4 error 148 / MT5 retcode 10033 broker order-cap error. The panel warns clearly and opens only what fits, rather than flooding the log with failures.

Basket profit closure

Three basket modes

The Basket Mode button at the bottom of the panel cycles through these live — no need to reopen the input dialog while trades are running.

Mode How it works
Basket: TOTAL All managed trades form one combined pool. The moment the total floating profit reaches your target, every trade closes at once — winners and losers alike. The net result across the whole position is what matters.
Basket: PER BATCH Every rapid click is stamped as a separate batch (visible in the trade comment as osasFXea#1, #2…). Each batch races its own target independently and closes alone when its sum is reached, leaving other batches running.
Basket: PER TRADE Each individual trade closes the moment its own floating profit reaches the target — effectively a money-based Take Profit. Whichever is reached first, the pip-based TP or this target, closes the trade.

Trade management

Eight closing buttons

Two clearly labeled groups. The CLOSE PROFIT group closes only winning trades; the CLOSE group closes regardless of profit or loss. SELL is always left, BUY is always right.

— Close Profit group —
SELL Close Profit SELL — closes only profitable sell trades
BUY Close Profit BUY — closes only profitable buy trades
ALL Close PROFIT ALL — closes every trade currently in profit, both directions
— Close group —
SELL Close SELL Only — closes all sell trades, win or lose
BUY Close BUY Only — closes all buy trades, win or lose
ALL Close ALL — closes every managed trade in one tap
Fast closing: close requests are sent in a burst rather than one-by-one, then a verification pass catches any stragglers. A large basket clears in a moment rather than slowly one trade at a time.

Mobile & manual trades

Three Mobile modes

Controls how the panel treats trades placed from your phone or by hand on the desktop — any trade the panel did not open itself. Cycle through modes live with the Mobile button.

Mode Behaviour
Mobile: OFF The panel ignores mobile and manual trades entirely. No TP/SL, not counted in the basket, not included in any close button. They are invisible to the EA.
Mobile: ON Mobile trades are fully managed (TP/SL enforced, counted in basket, closed by the close buttons). The rapid basket fires from a mobile trade only if the mobile lot size matches the panel's Lot Size. A mismatch is a safety lock — the single trade is still managed but no rapid basket opens, preventing an unexpected phone lot from firing a large basket.
Mobile: AUTO Full management plus the rapid basket always fires, following the mobile trade's lot size automatically. The panel's Lot Size box updates to reflect what you traded on the phone, keeping the display truthful.
Example: You are away from the PC and open a 0.05 lot trade on your phone. Your desktop panel is set to 0.01. In Mobile: ON, the single trade is managed safely — no basket fires because the lots differ. In Mobile: AUTO, the panel adopts 0.05, updates the display, and fires the full rapid basket at that size.

Setup

Pip size — set this first

A blue information line at the top of the panel shows exactly what one pip equals on the current chart, and what your TP and SL translate to in price. Always read this line before trading. Set PipSizeOverride in the Inputs tab according to the symbol:

Symbol PipSizeOverride What "TP 50" means
Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD…) 0 — automatic 50 normal pips
Gold (XAUUSD) 0 — automatic (built in) a $5.00 move
Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 1.0 a $50 move
Other crypto / CFDs the price unit you want 1 pip to equal 50 × that unit

Inputs

Key parameters
Parameter Description
DefaultLotSize Starting lot size per trade. Editable live on the panel.
NewTradeTakeProfitPips Take Profit distance in pips for every new trade.
NewTradeStopLossPips Stop Loss distance in pips for every new trade.
PipSizeOverride What one pip equals in price. 0 = automatic detection (Forex and Gold). Set 1.0 for BTCUSD.
NumberOfTrades How many trades to open per rapid click. Editable live on the panel.
BasketProfitTarget Auto-close trigger in account currency. 0 = disabled.
BasketScope Which trades count toward the basket: EA trades only, all chart symbol trades, or entire account.
InBasketMode Starting basket mode (Total / Per Batch / Per Trade). Changeable live on the panel.
EnforceTPSLOnAllTrades When true, the panel adds missing TP/SL to every trade on the symbol, including manual and mobile trades.
InMobileMode Starting mobile mode (OFF / ON / AUTO). Changeable live on the panel.
ChartStyle Keep your own chart colors, or apply the RapidFire dark theme on attach. Toggleable live.
MaxTotalPositions Safety cap on total open orders. Prevents broker error 148. Default 90.
Slippage Maximum allowed slippage in points.
MagicNumber Unique identifier for this EA's trades.

Before you start

Important notes
  • MT5 requires a hedging account. On a netting account, MT5 merges rapid trades into one position and basket features cannot work as designed. Choose the Hedging account type when opening your MT5 account. The panel warns you if it detects a netting account.
  • The panel is a trade execution and management tool. It does not generate signals or predict market direction. Always practise on a demo account first and use position sizes appropriate to your capital.
  • Buttons cannot be clicked in the Strategy Tester. In the tester, the panel runs a minimal automatic trade cycle for validation purposes only. This is how it passes Market validation — it does not affect live chart behavior.
  • Opening many trades at once multiplies risk. Ten trades of 0.10 lots carry ten times the risk of one trade. On symbols with a wide spread (common on crypto), each basket starts slightly in loss due to the spread cost.
  • Basket closure realizes the net amount, not exactly the target. Because closing many trades takes a moment and price continues moving, the realized result will be approximately the target — a few cents either way is normal in fast markets.
Support: provided through the Comments section of this product page on MQL5. When asking for help, include your symbol, a screenshot of your chart with the panel, and your account type (standard or cent).

OsasFXea Diamond RapidFire Panel  ·  Powered by osasFXea  ·  © 2026 osasFXea. All rights reserved.

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Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Partial Close Expert
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
Partial Close Expert is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offeringmultiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functions
Master Trend Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Master Trend Dashboard is a new generation indicator, compact, light and efficient. Each element of this Dashboard is designed to return specific signals as: Price Action, Breakout, Net Change (performance of the instrument), algorithmic studies, correlations and statistical calculations. This tool will change your way of trading allowing you to receive important information. See the Graphic Signals to understand every single signal below: Graphic Signals Symbol name and arrow color Green = Cur
Trade Copier Agent
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Scalper Weapon
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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