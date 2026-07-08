OsasFXea Diamond RapidFire Panel

One-click rapid trade panel for fast discretionary basket trading on gold, crypto, forex, and more.

Overview What it does RapidFire Panel places you in complete control of your basket trading workflow. Every core action — open, manage, close — is one click away on a branded dashboard that sits on your chart. The panel follows the same visual rule throughout: SELL on the left, BUY on the right, so muscle memory builds fast. Rapid basket opening One click on SELL or BUY places your configured number of market orders simultaneously — up to 90 by default — each with Take Profit and Stop Loss already attached. A short pause between orders avoids requotes and "trade context busy" errors on busy markets. Automatic TP / SL enforcement Every second the panel scans every open trade on the chart symbol. Any trade missing a TP or SL — including trades opened manually or from your phone — receives them automatically, calculated from your pip inputs and respecting the broker's minimum stop distance. Basket profit auto-closure Set a target in the Basket $ box and the panel monitors your floating profit. Three modes control how the target is applied — choose on the fly without detaching the panel. Live P/L display Sell P/L on the left, Buy P/L on the right, and Total P/L centered below in blue when positive and red when negative. A single glance tells you exactly where your position stands. Chart theme with true restore The optional dark RapidFire theme saves your original chart colors before applying, so toggling it off restores your chart exactly — indicators, lines, and color scheme all intact. Safety order cap A configurable MaxTotalPositions limit prevents the MT4 error 148 / MT5 retcode 10033 broker order-cap error. The panel warns clearly and opens only what fits, rather than flooding the log with failures.

Basket profit closure Three basket modes The Basket Mode button at the bottom of the panel cycles through these live — no need to reopen the input dialog while trades are running. Mode How it works Basket: TOTAL All managed trades form one combined pool. The moment the total floating profit reaches your target, every trade closes at once — winners and losers alike. The net result across the whole position is what matters. Basket: PER BATCH Every rapid click is stamped as a separate batch (visible in the trade comment as osasFXea#1, #2…). Each batch races its own target independently and closes alone when its sum is reached, leaving other batches running. Basket: PER TRADE Each individual trade closes the moment its own floating profit reaches the target — effectively a money-based Take Profit. Whichever is reached first, the pip-based TP or this target, closes the trade.

Trade management Eight closing buttons Two clearly labeled groups. The CLOSE PROFIT group closes only winning trades; the CLOSE group closes regardless of profit or loss. SELL is always left, BUY is always right. — Close Profit group — SELL Close Profit SELL — closes only profitable sell trades BUY Close Profit BUY — closes only profitable buy trades ALL Close PROFIT ALL — closes every trade currently in profit, both directions — Close group — SELL Close SELL Only — closes all sell trades, win or lose BUY Close BUY Only — closes all buy trades, win or lose ALL Close ALL — closes every managed trade in one tap Fast closing: close requests are sent in a burst rather than one-by-one, then a verification pass catches any stragglers. A large basket clears in a moment rather than slowly one trade at a time.

Mobile & manual trades Three Mobile modes Controls how the panel treats trades placed from your phone or by hand on the desktop — any trade the panel did not open itself. Cycle through modes live with the Mobile button. Mode Behaviour Mobile: OFF The panel ignores mobile and manual trades entirely. No TP/SL, not counted in the basket, not included in any close button. They are invisible to the EA. Mobile: ON Mobile trades are fully managed (TP/SL enforced, counted in basket, closed by the close buttons). The rapid basket fires from a mobile trade only if the mobile lot size matches the panel's Lot Size. A mismatch is a safety lock — the single trade is still managed but no rapid basket opens, preventing an unexpected phone lot from firing a large basket. Mobile: AUTO Full management plus the rapid basket always fires, following the mobile trade's lot size automatically. The panel's Lot Size box updates to reflect what you traded on the phone, keeping the display truthful. Example: You are away from the PC and open a 0.05 lot trade on your phone. Your desktop panel is set to 0.01. In Mobile: ON, the single trade is managed safely — no basket fires because the lots differ. In Mobile: AUTO, the panel adopts 0.05, updates the display, and fires the full rapid basket at that size.

Setup Pip size — set this first A blue information line at the top of the panel shows exactly what one pip equals on the current chart, and what your TP and SL translate to in price. Always read this line before trading. Set PipSizeOverride in the Inputs tab according to the symbol: Symbol PipSizeOverride What "TP 50" means Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD…) 0 — automatic 50 normal pips Gold (XAUUSD) 0 — automatic (built in) a $5.00 move Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 1.0 a $50 move Other crypto / CFDs the price unit you want 1 pip to equal 50 × that unit

Inputs Key parameters Parameter Description DefaultLotSize Starting lot size per trade. Editable live on the panel. NewTradeTakeProfitPips Take Profit distance in pips for every new trade. NewTradeStopLossPips Stop Loss distance in pips for every new trade. PipSizeOverride What one pip equals in price. 0 = automatic detection (Forex and Gold). Set 1.0 for BTCUSD. NumberOfTrades How many trades to open per rapid click. Editable live on the panel. BasketProfitTarget Auto-close trigger in account currency. 0 = disabled. BasketScope Which trades count toward the basket: EA trades only, all chart symbol trades, or entire account. InBasketMode Starting basket mode (Total / Per Batch / Per Trade). Changeable live on the panel. EnforceTPSLOnAllTrades When true, the panel adds missing TP/SL to every trade on the symbol, including manual and mobile trades. InMobileMode Starting mobile mode (OFF / ON / AUTO). Changeable live on the panel. ChartStyle Keep your own chart colors, or apply the RapidFire dark theme on attach. Toggleable live. MaxTotalPositions Safety cap on total open orders. Prevents broker error 148. Default 90. Slippage Maximum allowed slippage in points. MagicNumber Unique identifier for this EA's trades.