SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) is a powerful and unique support and resistance indicator.

It displays the closest important levels which we expect the price retracement/reversal!

If all level are broken from one side, it recalculates and draws new support and resistance levels, so the levels might be valid for several days depending on the market!

If you are still hesitating to start using this wonderful tool, you can check this link to see how effective and magical these levels are!

Telegram-Bot: https://t.me/Gioteen_Bot

By Adding this Telegrom bot you can see SRP on EURUSD, GBPUSD and Bitcoin for free!





Key Features

You can use it in all time-frames smaller than daily and bigger than M1!

Displays closest significant support and resistance levels

Update the levels if all levels are clearly broken

The levels are time independent means that these levels are valid in all time-frames which make this indicator very unique!

It can be very helpful as a complementary tool for your own trading system to adjust the stop-loss or take-profit, and can also be a helpful stand-alone tool for scalpers!