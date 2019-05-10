SRP Pro

5

Strong Retracement Points Pro edition!

SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) is a powerful and unique support and resistance indicator.

It displays the closest important levels which we expect the price retracement/reversal!

If all level are broken from one side, it recalculates and draws new support and resistance levels, so the levels might be valid for several days depending on the market!

If you are still hesitating to start using this wonderful tool, you can check this link to see how effective and magical these levels are!

Telegram-Bot: https://t.me/Gioteen_Bot

By Adding this Telegrom bot you can see SRP on EURUSD, GBPUSD and Bitcoin for free!


Key Features

  • You can use it in all time-frames smaller than daily and bigger than M1!
  • Displays closest significant support and resistance levels
  • Update the levels if all levels are clearly broken
  • The levels are time independent means that these levels are valid in all time-frames which make this indicator very unique!
  • It can be very helpful as a complementary tool for your own trading system to adjust the stop-loss or take-profit, and can also be a helpful stand-alone tool for scalpers!

Extra Features in Pro edition

  • Buffer - You can read levels easily by using these buffers
  • History- in classic version you could only see the current valid levels, but in this version you can also see the previous levels in the indicator window!

























Reviews 1
Pascal Murundelger
3188
Pascal Murundelger 2019.08.12 21:06 
 

TOP!!!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Pascal Murundelger
3188
Pascal Murundelger 2019.08.12 21:06 
 

TOP!!!

Farhad Kia
3031
Reply from developer Farhad Kia 2025.09.28 00:34
Hi Pascal, The updated SRP version is now available! If you liked the original SRP, I recommend trying the advanced version. It includes access to historical levels, enhancing your chart analysis.
📈 MT4: https://mql5.com/en/market/product/148234
📈 MT5: https://mql5.com/en/market/product/150182
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