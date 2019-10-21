Introduction



Ultimate Arrows Prognosis is a unique indicator, in which the signals are actually rendered without delay! This fact, unlike other indicators, allows traders to respond to the current market situation and achieve to high quality and efficient analyzes.



This indicator does not redraw and never changes the previous signals! And so, you know, that every signals, which is possible to see in history, will this unique indicator show exactly the same in the future.

With this indicator, you no longer have to worry about unexpected changes in the drawded signals, because every trader know (in the case of this indicator), that the final signals (arrows) are drawded immediately with the opening of a new candle.



Description



The indicator was developed based onand of course, the development of this indicator was also based on the, thanks to which the indicator was further improved.

The trading signals of Ultimate Arrows Prognosis are very easy to trade! When the Ultimate Arrows Prognosis generate new arrow, so there is a great probability that the market will move in the same direction like a new arrow.



How to use



Use of this indicator is very simple!

At this time, you only need to insert the indicator into the platform, activate it and then just wait until a new signal (arrow) is created. Finally, you can either open a new trade or wait for confirmation (create another arrow in the same direction) and open trade after.

If an arrow against the direction of your trade, it means that you should be cautious because the market is losing strength and it can make reversal trend.

