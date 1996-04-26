Binary Eye
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
the indicator is designed only for binary options settings are not brought to ideal at the moment different parameters are being tested at the moment the tool gives quite accurate and good results for newbies in binary options may not be a bad start for professionals a good addition to the existing strategy and experience signals. blue dot from below buy. red dot on top sale.