Mast

The MT4 trend arrow indicator is a powerful tool for technical analysis that will help traders determine the direction of the trend in financial markets. This indicator is based on the use of several mathematical algorithms and methods of price analysis, which allows you to give accurate and transparent signals to enter the market.

The working timeframe is H1. 

The description of the indicator includes up and down arrows that indicate the future direction of price movement. In addition, the indicator can send signals to the mail, which will allow you not to miss the signal.

The MT4 trend arrow indicator has a fairly simple and intuitive interface. Due to its efficiency and ease of use, this indicator will become an assistant among traders using MetaTrader 4 as the main trading platform. For greater efficiency, it is recommended to use it in conjunction with other technical analysis tools.
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Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Indicators
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
Indicators
This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings. The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to. This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in point
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 5 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
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