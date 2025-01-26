Binary Win 60
- Indicators
- Roman Lomaev
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Description of the Binary Win 60 Indicator for MT4 Binary Win 60 is a professional tool for binary options trading, designed to operate on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. The indicator is ideal for trading popular currency pairs, such as:
AUDCAD, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY.
✯ Key Features:
-
Clear arrow signals:
-
🟢 Green arrow — Buy option signal.
-
🔴 Red arrow — Sell option signal.
-
-
Instant alerts: When a signal appears, the indicator provides:
-
📢 Alert (pop-up window).
-
🔊 Sound notification. This allows immediate trade entry without delay.
-
-
Recommended Expiration: ⏳ 1 candle (5 minutes).
-
Ease of Use: The indicator does not require complex settings and is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
💡 Advantages:
-
High accuracy: In historical data testing, the indicator's profitability exceeded 60%, enabling consistent profits with proper capital management.
-
Testing Quality: To enhance testing accuracy, the indicator was tested on Dukascopy quotes with 99% data quality, ensuring precise and reliable results.
🎁 Bonus: Seven days after purchasing the indicator, you will receive a bonus Expert Advisor for MT4 that:
-
🤖 Automatically opens trades based on the signals of any indicator with buffer signals.
-
⏱️ Closes trades with the set expiration specified in the settings.
-
💼 Suitable for working with brokers such as Grand Capital.
🔧 How to Use:
-
Install the indicator on the chart of the selected currency pair.
-
Wait for a signal (green or red arrow).
-
Enter a trade only if the signal appears at the opening of a new 5-minute candle. Enter within the first 10 seconds after its opening.
-
Set the expiration to 5 minutes (1 candle).
📉 Recommendations:
-
Use the indicator on the M5 timeframe.
-
Follow risk management: do not risk more than 1-2% of your deposit on a single trade.
Binary Win 60 is your reliable assistant for profitable binary options trading! 🚀
Chinese
Binary Win 60
MT4 Binary Win 60 指标描述 Binary Win 60 是一款为五分钟周期(M5)设计的专业二元选项交易工具。指标适合于以下热门跨币对进行交易：
AUDCAD, AUDNZD,