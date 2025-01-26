Binary Win 60

Description of the Binary Win 60 Indicator for MT4 Binary Win 60 is a professional tool for binary options trading, designed to operate on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. The indicator is ideal for trading popular currency pairs, such as:

AUDCAD, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY.

✯ Key Features:

Clear arrow signals: 🟢 Green arrow — Buy option signal. 🔴 Red arrow — Sell option signal.

Instant alerts: When a signal appears, the indicator provides: 📢 Alert (pop-up window). 🔊 Sound notification. This allows immediate trade entry without delay.

Recommended Expiration: ⏳ 1 candle (5 minutes).

Ease of Use: The indicator does not require complex settings and is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

💡 Advantages:

High accuracy: In historical data testing, the indicator's profitability exceeded 60%, enabling consistent profits with proper capital management.

Testing Quality: To enhance testing accuracy, the indicator was tested on Dukascopy quotes with 99% data quality, ensuring precise and reliable results.

🎁 Bonus: Seven days after purchasing the indicator, you will receive a bonus Expert Advisor for MT4 that:

🤖 Automatically opens trades based on the signals of any indicator with buffer signals.

⏱️ Closes trades with the set expiration specified in the settings.

💼 Suitable for working with brokers such as Grand Capital.

🔧 How to Use:

Install the indicator on the chart of the selected currency pair. Wait for a signal (green or red arrow). Enter a trade only if the signal appears at the opening of a new 5-minute candle. Enter within the first 10 seconds after its opening. Set the expiration to 5 minutes (1 candle).

📉 Recommendations:

Use the indicator on the M5 timeframe.

Follow risk management: do not risk more than 1-2% of your deposit on a single trade.

Binary Win 60 is your reliable assistant for profitable binary options trading! 🚀

