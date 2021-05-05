BeST_Fisher Oscillator Strategies is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the popular Fisher Indicator and it is mainly used to identify trend reversals with a high accuracy.

It is a great forex trading indicator for scalping, day trading and swing trading purposes. The indicator comes with 2 corresponding Strategies of Reversed Entries each one of which can be used either as a standalone Trading System or as an add-on to any Trading System for finding or confirming the most appropriate Entry or Exit points.

All Buy and Sell Signals are derived by the indicators crossings either with its level (1st Strategy) or with a moving average of its own (2nd Strategy). The choice of MA length and method is purely arbitrary and we can try other LB Periods or MA Methods depending the FX pair and mainly the timeframe used. The same applies to the reference level of the indicator we can use.

The Indicator comes with a new enhanced Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Panel that can improve its overall performance.

You can Maximize its potentiality by using our FREE OFFER for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying % Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes). After purchasing the product just send me a message and I will send you the Free Scanner a.s.a.p.

BeST_Fisher Oscillator Strategies Indicator

Draws definite Buy and Sell Arrows after each valid cross of of the Buy or Sell Levels

after each valid cross of of the Buy or Sell Levels Draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting and non-backpainting

and Displays a real-time updated Info and Statistics Panel

Has fully customizable colors, sizes & distances of all Chart objects

colors, sizes & distances of all Chart objects Comes up with MT4 sound alert, email and push notification



Inputs

Basic Settings LB_Period

Price Smoothing factor

Indicator Smoothing factor

Fisher Oscillator's Signal Type - for selecting the method of producing the Entry Signals (Arrows)

Select Fisher's MASignal Period

Select Fisher's MASignal_MA Method

Select Level Value Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate and for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects



Arrows Settings – for controlling Entry arrows’ features



Panel Settings - for controlling Info and Statistics Panel colors



Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry points MT4 alerts





For EA Developers Buy Arrows : Buffer = 5

: Buffer = 5 Sell Arrows: Buffer = 6

- for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate and for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects– for controlling Entry arrows’ features- for controlling Info and Statistics Panel colors- for controlling the use of Entry points MT4 alerts















