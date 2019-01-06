BeST Oscillators Collection

4.6

BeST Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4 Indicator including the  Chaikin,Chande and TRIX Oscillators which by default are contained in  MT5  but not in  MT4 platform. It also provides the option of displaying or not a Mov. Avg. as a Signal  Line and the resulting Signals as Arrows in a Normal (all arrows) or in a Reverse Mode (without showing up any resulting successive and of same type arrows).

Analytically for each one of the specific Oscillators:
  • The Chaikin Oscillator (CHO)  is used to estimate the money flow measuring price action to the smart money flow in and out of the underlying security. There are no fixed ranges for the CHO and so when it moves in the trend direction is more reliable. It can also be used for spoting divergences in strongly trending markets.
  • The Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO) ranges between the limits of -100 and +100 while overbought area is set at 50 and oversold at -50. Buy and Sell signals  can be generated by CMO crosses of its 10-bars SMA and also by the divergences between CMO and the underlying security's price.
  • The TRIX Oscillator (TRIX) is used to identify oversold and overbought markets but also as a momentum indicator. TRIX oscillates around a zero line and when used as an oscillator, a positive value indicates an overbought market while a negative one indicates an oversold market.  As a momentum indicator, a positive value suggests momentum is increasing while a negative value suggests momentum is decreasing


    Note:     If you like this free indicator now you can buy at the unbeatable price of $40 the corresponding Expert Advisor BeST Oscillators Collection EA that can make trades according to the above free indicator while it also applies Risk and Money Management features like Auto LotSize,SL,TP, BE,Time based Stop,Trailing Stop,Partial Close,Day and Hour Trading Filters and avery useful Stop EA Button.See about at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79353

 

Input parameters

== Basic Settings

  • Select Oscillator Type  for selecting which one of the Oscillators we want to apear.
  • Insert the Index-Number of Indicator's Separate Window  for putting the index of the separate window we use for the indicator in order to work correctly  the Level lines of the Oscillators.

== CHO Settings - for selecting the Chaikin Oscillator's (CHO) parameters

== CMO Settings - for selecting the Chande Momentum Oscillator's (CMO) parameters

==TRIX Settings - for selecting the TRIX Oscillator's (TRIX) parameters

== Arrows Settings – for  controlling  Entry Signals’ (Arrows) features

== Levels Settings 

  • Select Level_1 Value for all Oscillators  which by default is the Zero-Line.


For EA Developers

  • CHO Buy Arrow:         Buffer=7
  • CHO Sell Arrow:         Buffer=8
  • CMO Buy Arrow:        Buffer=11
  • CMO Sell Arrow:        Buffer=12
  • TRIX Buy Arrow:         Buffer=3
  • TRIX Sell Arrow:         Buffer=4






























Reviews 6
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
779
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2024.11.20 13:38 
 

best in the market

Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2021.12.04 10:50 
 

BeST Oscillators Collection

mohdidrus
1140
mohdidrus 2020.10.11 07:46 
 

A great app to use with Donchian channel to suggest a trending market. Thank you.

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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BeST Fibonacci Retracement Lines
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BeST 123 Startegy
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BeST Chande TrendScore Indicator
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BeST Keltner Channels Strategies EA
Eleni Koulocheri
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BeST RevEngEmaRsi Strategy
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BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the indicator RevEngEMARSI by Giorgos Siligardos that was presented in his article " Reverse Engineering RSI (II) " ( TASC_Aug 2003 ) as a new variation of his inverse-RSI indicator and which transforms the Exponential moving average of RSI into a curve in the price graph, simplifying the price projection method and improving its visual representation. BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy while implementing the crossings with its Moving Aver
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BeST RMO Indicator Strategies
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BeST Fisher Oscillator Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
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BeST_Hull Single MA Strategy is an Metatrader Indicator based on the famous indicator Hull Mov.Average . This indicator can display the Single HMA Strategy of just 1 Hull MAvg. It uses added internal filters locating the most likely Entries while it can be used as a standalone system or as an add-on to other ones. Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator . It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determin
BeST Swing Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
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BeST Swing Strategy is a Metatrader indicator based on the corresponding Jim Berg's work about volatility as described in his article "The Truth About Volatility" (TASC 2/2005).The indicator consists of 2 channel lines deriving as (MA +/- times the ATR) and can be used as a standalone trading system.The outlier prices of the Market as of the indicator's values can be used for producing Entry and Exit Signals. Advantages of the indicator == Uses 2 Swing Strategies (Normal and Reverse) == Never
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Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
779
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2024.11.20 13:38 
 

best in the market

Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2021.12.04 10:50 
 

BeST Oscillators Collection

nivlem44
199
nivlem44 2021.05.07 06:50 
 

good selection of indicators

mohdidrus
1140
mohdidrus 2020.10.11 07:46 
 

A great app to use with Donchian channel to suggest a trending market. Thank you.

Alik
513
Alik 2019.01.06 20:12 
 

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sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.01.06 16:58 
 

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