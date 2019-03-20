BeST Chande TrendScore Indicator

BeST_Chande TrendScore Indicator points the start of a trend with high degree of  accuracy and it is amazing for scalping on the 1min timeframe. It is also a   simple way to rate trend strength. It indicates both the direction and strength  of a trend and can be easily combined with various trend-following, swing and scalping strategies.As of a trend’s direction and strength a value of +10 signals a strong uptrend while a value of -10 signals a strong downtrend. Generally a positive score shows an upward trend bias while a negative score shows a downward bias. The TrendScore is pinned to +10 during major portions of the upward moves and to –10 during major portions of the upward moves while it is quick to change directions during sideways periods.

TrendScore  Indicator

  • is great for trend trading
  • is great for swing trading
  • is great for scalping
  • does not repaint
  • works on any timeframe
  • works on any Symbol
  • is simple and easy to use

TrendScore  Indicator  was devised by Tushar S. Chande and he explained all about its use at his article in Stocks & Commodities:  Rating Trend Strength”.

TrendScore Indicator can be traded in many ways. The approach we choose depends on our trading style:

  • You can use the zero crossing as an early signal and then buy when the trendscore becomes positive or equal to +10 and sell when it becomes negative or equal to –10.
  • Also as a filter you can wait one to three bars after the TrendScore reaches +10 or -10 before buying (+ 10) or selling (-10).
  • Or you can combine the trendscore with a moving average, trading an upward or downward crossover.
  • Another variation would be to go long after the trendscore crosses from -10 to above +5 and go short after the trendscore falls from +10 to below 5.

You could also combine TrendScore with other indicators of trend strength. For example, if you combine it with the ADX indicator Trendscore would provide an indication of direction, while the ADX can provide additional information about the trend's strength. You could also for example  use H1 data to calculate a trend's score and make trades based on a lower timeframe like M15,M5 or M1 etc.

Inputs

The only Input parameters of the indicator are the following: 

  • Select Color of TrendScore Indicator
  • Select Width of TrendScore Indicator 

For EA Developers

 

TrendScore    Buffer = 1
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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BeST Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4 Indicator including the  Chaikin,Chande  and TRIX Oscillators which by default are contained in  MT5  but not in  MT4 platform. It  also provides  the option of displaying or not a Mov. Avg. as a Signal   Line and the resulting Signals as Arrows in a Normal (all arrows) or in a Reverse Mode (without showing up any resulting successive and of same type arrows). Analytically for each one of the specific Oscillators: The Chaikin Oscillator ( CHO )   is
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BeST Fibonacci Retracement Lines
Eleni Koulocheri
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BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines is an MT4 Indicator that by default is based on common  Fibonacci levels but it can also draw any 3 desired levels of Retracement or Support of a trending move. It can be used to identify pullback points but also additionally as a kind of a Trailing Stop . BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines indicator: • by default draws 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Retracement Levels of the current price move defined using the Highest High (HH) and Lowest Low (LL) of a desired Look Back Pe
BeST 123 Startegy
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BeST_123 Strategy is clearly based on the 123_Pattern which is a frequent Reversal Chart Pattern of a very high Success Ratio . It occurs at the end of trends and swings and it’s a serious indication of high probability for a change in trend. Theoretically an 123_pattern is valid when the price closes beyond the level of #2 local top/bottom, a moment when the indicator draws an Entry Arrow,  raises an Alert and a corresponding Position can be opened. The BeST 123_Strategy Indicator is non-repai
BeST IFT of Oscillators Collection
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BeST_IFT of Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4 Indicator   that is based on the IFT (Inverse Fisher Transformation) applied to RSI , CCI , Stochastic and DeMarker Oscillators in order to find the best Entry and Exit points while using these Oscillators in our trading. The IFT was first used by John Ehlers to help clearly define the trigger points while using for this any common Oscillator ( TASC – May 2004 ). All Buy and Sell Signal s are derived by the Indicator’s crossings of the Buy or
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Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) developed by Tushar Chande  by default is contained in MT5 but not in MT4 platform and it is a dynamic EMA (Exponential Moving Average) that adjusts its Length (LB Period) automatically in response to Market Volatility originally measured through the Chande Momentum Oscillator(CMO). CMO value is used as the ratio to the smoothing factor of EMA ( The New Technical Trader by Tushar Chande and Stanley Kroll, John Wiley and Sons, New York, 1994). The higher th
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BeST DEMA
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BeST Classic Pivot Points
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BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish. A pivot point and the associated suppo
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BeST TEMA
Eleni Koulocheri
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Triple Exponential Moving Average ( TEMA ) is a  moving   average (MA) that gives the  most weight to recent price data. TEMA is more reactive to  all price fluctuations than  a Simple Moving Average (SMA) or an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) or even a Double Moving Average (DEMA) and surely can help traders to spot reversals sooner because it responds very fast to any changes in market activity.  TEMA was developed by Patrick Mulloy in an attempt to reduce the amount of lag time found in trad
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BeST_Darvas Boxes is an MT4  Indicator based on the trading method developed in the 50’s by the Hungarian Nicolas Darvas . BeST_Darvas Boxes indicator draws the Top and the Bottom of every Darvas Box  that can be confirmed on the current Chart. draws Buy and Sell Arrows  for every confirmed Upwards or Downwards Breakout of the above levels. draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting or backpainting . Note : Every customer who wants to have the older version v_1.75 with th
BeST Visual MAs Signal Generator
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BeST_Visual MAs Signal Generator  MT4 Indicator is a very  useful Visual Tool that can display in the Chart all ENTRY signals (BUY and SELL) and also any corresponding EXIT signal, based on a total of 12, common but also different trading strategies, in which the Entry and Exit Signals are derived exclusively by using Moving Averages (MAs). The two main groups of MAs Strategies included in this tool are: A) Crossover Signals This group includes 4 different strategies (A1-A4), where Entry and Exi
BeST Keltner Channels Variations and Strategies
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BeST_Keltner  Channels Variations & Strategies   is an   MT4  Indicator based on the original  Keltner Channels Technical Analysis Indicator and it is a very useful Visual Tool that can display in the Chart all the known Variations of Keltener Channels and also the corresponding 10 totally Strategies   i.e. all ENTRY signals (BUY and SELL) and also any corresponding EXIT signal, in which the Enrty and Exit Signals are derived exclusively by using Keltner Channels Variations. Every variation of K
BeST Trend Scanner
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BeST_Trend  Scanner is an MT4 Indicator that uses a proprietary algorithm   in order to identify the most likely levels and probable moment for an upside  or a downside trending price move. BeST_Trend  Scanner is a very useful tool that defines in advance and with a high statistical percentage of accuracy the subsequent Resistance & Support Levels of the anticipated upside or downside trending move of price and so When used at its Reverse Entries Mode : It generates Buy or Sell arrows at the ver
BeST Darvas Boxes EA
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BeST_Darvas Boxes EA is an MT4  Expert Advisor that is based on the most classic trading method developed  in the 50's by Nicolas Darvas  commonly known as The Darvas Boxes Trading System. The Original Darvas Boxes System can be found in details in his book "How I Made $2,000,000 In The Stock Market"  (Copyright 1960, by Nicolas Darvas). Although the original system was designed to trade only Stocks and to open only Long trades its trading principles can also be applied to many other Markets l
BeST Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy
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All those involved in trading do certainly know that Moving Average Crossovers for being tradable should be reliable and also they need to have minimal lag. BeST_Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator that can help you to achieve it and is based on S.Vervoort's work about Reliable and of Zero Lag MAs Crossovers as described in his TASC_05/2008 article " The Quest For Reliable Crossovers ". It's a Multipotentiality Indicator as it can display of either simply the Zero Laggin
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BeST_Trend Exploiter is a Metatrader Indicator  based on a smart proprietary algorithm which can detect the market Median Trend while it filters out the noise providing Buy and Sell Signals and also wherever it is applicable it provides us with TP Levels of High Probability. Additionally as it has Built Inside all the necessary features it can be used as a Complete Strategy of very Impressive Results. Essential Advantages of the Indicator Clear and Easily Understandable trading rules. Real Time
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BeST_Profit Taker Exits is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding vital part of Jim Berg's Trading System.It timely locates the most likely points/bars of significant Profit Taking and can be easily used as an add-on to any Trading System/Method . The Indicator consists of 2 Take Profit lines deriving as (MA ± times the ATR) usually the upper one above the prices (for Long Trades) and the lower one below prices (for Short Trades). When the Close (or High by choice) of a bar is above
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BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding Hull Moving Average.It timely locates the most likely points for Entering the Market as well as the most suitable Exit points and can be used either as a standalone Trading System or as an add-on to any Trading System for finding/confirming the most appropriate Entry or Exit points. This indicator does use only the directional slope and its turning points of Hull MAs to locate the Entry/Exit points while it a
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BeST_Breakout Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator based on a proprietary algorithm implementing a very powerful tool that can exploit every breakout leading to huge market movements. It timely locates the most likely points for Entering the Market as well as the most suitable Exit points and can be used successfully as a standalone Trading System which often results in huge profits accompanied by very impressive statistics like Success Ratio and Profit Factor.  The BeST_Breakout Strategy is a
BeST Elliot Wave Oscillator Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
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BeST_ Elliot Wave Oscillator Strategies is an MT4 indicator which by default is the difference of two SMAs displayed as a histogram fluctuating around zero while a Signal Line generates Entry Signals either in a Reverse or in a Normal Mode and it is a very powerful tool that very often exploits huge market movements. Signal Line comes in 2 types: Advanced Get Type – like the corresponding one used in the homonym analysis package Mov. Average Type – as a Moving Average of the Elliot Oscillator I
BeST Keltner Channels Strategies EA
Eleni Koulocheri
Experts
BeST_Keltner Channels Strategies  EA   is an MT4  Expert Advisor that is based on the method developed by Chester W. Keltner described in book “How To Make Money in Commodities” that  Keltner called it the ten-day moving average trading rule. Originally Keltner Channels uses for Central Line a 10-bars SMA of Typical Price and  the 10-bars Average Range (High - Low) with a multiplication factor of 1 for constructing the Boundary Bands. Later several known traders and authors have published modif
BeST RevEngEmaRsi Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the indicator RevEngEMARSI by Giorgos Siligardos that was presented in his article " Reverse Engineering RSI (II) " ( TASC_Aug 2003 ) as a new variation of his inverse-RSI indicator and which transforms the Exponential moving average of RSI into a curve in the price graph, simplifying the price projection method and improving its visual representation. BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy while implementing the crossings with its Moving Aver
BeST ADX Scalping Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_ADX Scalping Strategy is an MT4 Strategy of an Entry and Exit Signals Indicator based on the ADX values that is an excellent tool for scalpers to scalp the currency market multiple times a day for profit . It is built mainly for scalping purposes although it can also be used as a breakout indicator . Its Signals produce a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results . The indicator comes with a new enhanced Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Panel that can improve its ove
BeST RMO Indicator Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
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BeST_RMO Indicator Strategies is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the corresponding famous Oscillator created by Rahul Mohindar that detects trends in all markets and it can produce Buy and Sell Signals of high winning probability forming a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results. The indicator uses 2 strategies as a selection: i) Classic : produces Reversed Entry Signals by the crossings of zero (0) line  and ii) MAsSignals : produces Reversed Entry Signals using MAs of RM
BeST Fisher Oscillator Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Fisher Oscillator Strategies is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the popular Fisher Indicator and it is mainly used to identify trend reversals with a high accuracy .  It is a great forex trading indicator for scalping , day trading and swing trading purposes. The indicator comes with 2 corresponding Strategies of Reversed Entries each one of which can be used either as a standalone Trading System or as an add-on to any Trading System for finding or confirming the most appropriate Entry o
BeST Hull MAvgs Strategies EA
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BeST_Hull MAvgs Strategies_EA is an MT4 Expert Advisor based on the Market indicator named  BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy  and can make trades according to it or using only 1 HMA while it also applies all common Trade and Risk Management features. Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator. It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determine if conditions are bullish or bearish relative to historical da
BeST Hull Single MA Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
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BeST_Hull Single MA Strategy is an Metatrader Indicator based on the famous indicator Hull Mov.Average . This indicator can display the Single HMA Strategy of just 1 Hull MAvg. It uses added internal filters locating the most likely Entries while it can be used as a standalone system or as an add-on to other ones. Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator . It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determin
BeST Swing Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST Swing Strategy is a Metatrader indicator based on the corresponding Jim Berg's work about volatility as described in his article "The Truth About Volatility" (TASC 2/2005).The indicator consists of 2 channel lines deriving as (MA +/- times the ATR) and can be used as a standalone trading system.The outlier prices of the Market as of the indicator's values can be used for producing Entry and Exit Signals. Advantages of the indicator == Uses 2 Swing Strategies (Normal and Reverse) == Never
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