

The BeST_Breakout Strategy is a non-repainting and non-backpainting Indicator while using it you can get:

For the best possible utilization of the product we must keep in mind the following:

We are interested that the immediate next 1-2 trades will have a high possibility to be winners and therefore in order to get the most out of the statistical data of the INFO-PANEL we have to look at the statistics resulting from a rather small time period before the current time-bar.So before using the product we must low the MT4 parameter value of Max bars in chart.

We can do it this way: