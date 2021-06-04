BeST Hull MAvgs Strategies EA

4
BeST_Hull MAvgs Strategies_EA is an MT4 Expert Advisor based on the Market indicator named  BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy  and can make trades according to it or using only 1 HMA while it also applies all common Trade and Risk Management features.
Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator. It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determine if conditions are bullish or bearish relative to historical data. According to Alan Hull the HMA almost eliminates lag altogether and manages to improve smoothing at the same time. Alan Hull recommends using his moving average for directional signals and not for crossovers which could be distorted by the lag.
But also always when it comes to any type of Moving Averages the DSM (i.e. Directional Slope Method) used by this EA often is a much better choise than the basic crossover methods (see about at “Trading Systems That Work” by Thomas Stridsman).

The Entry and Exit Logic of this EA is the same of the corresponding Market Indicator.Based on this logic added to the Hull MAs logic this EA can make Long and Short trades according to the Directional method’s rules while it can also use all the common Trade and Risk Management methods like SL, TP, Trailing Stop, Time Stop and Partial Close.The EA also uses Trading Days Filter and a Stop Button. This EA also offers as an option the classic use of just 1 Hull MA in order to make trades (Single_HMA Strategy).

Note
For every customer who has already purchased this EA  there is an offer of a helpful version of the BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy MT4  Indicator in order to display the HMAs and the derived Entry and Exit Signals on Chart.This indicator also can display the Single HMA Strategy of just 1 Hull Mavg. Just send a private message after purchasing the EA in order to send you this very helpful indicator.


Input Parameters

==  BASIC CHART SETTINGS
  • Display Info and Statistics Panel
  • Info Panel Corner
  • Info Panel Text Color
  • Show Vertical Line for Current Trade's Signal Bar
  • Color of Vertical Line
== TRADES' PARAMETERS - selecting your Initial  Capital, LotSize and the Max Slippage
    == RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS
    • SL & TP  SETTINGS
    • TIME BASED STOP SETTINGS
    • BREAKEVEN STOP SETTINGS
    • PARTIAL CLOSE SETTINGS
    • TRAILING STOP SETTINGS
    • TRADING DAYS FILTER – for selecting the days you want to make trading
    • TRADING HOURS FILTER – for selecting the hours of the day you want to make trading
    • STOP_EA BUTTON – for selecting the STOP_EA  Button features
    == TRADING STRATEGY SETTINGS
    • Select a Strategy Type – for selecting either the classic 1 (Single) HMA Strategy or the Directional HMAs Strategy
    == SINGLE HMA STRATEGY SETTINGS - for selecting  Single HMAvg Parameters

    == DIRECTIONAL HMAs STRATEGY SETTINGS - for selecting the corresponding 3 HMAvgs' parameters

















      Reviews 1
      Vincent Paul Colombe
      683
      Vincent Paul Colombe 2021.10.16 11:24 
       

      Had issue with the EA, errors I get that the dev (Eleni) cannot reproduce. We suspect it's somehow due to the broker. But Eleni is very responsive to any questions or comments you may have, and refunded me without any issue.

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      Vincent Paul Colombe
      683
      Vincent Paul Colombe 2021.10.16 11:24 
       

      Had issue with the EA, errors I get that the dev (Eleni) cannot reproduce. We suspect it's somehow due to the broker. But Eleni is very responsive to any questions or comments you may have, and refunded me without any issue.

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