BeST Hull MAvgs Strategies EA

Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator. It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determine if conditions are bullish or bearish relative to historical data. According to Alan Hull the HMA almost eliminates lag altogether and manages to improve smoothing at the same time. Alan Hull recommends using his moving average for directional signals and not for crossovers which could be distorted by the lag.

But also always when it comes to any type of Moving Averages the DSM (i.e. Directional Slope Method) used by this EA often is a much better choise than the basic crossover methods (see about at “Trading Systems That Work” by Thomas Stridsman).

The Entry and Exit Logic of this EA is the same of the corresponding Market Indicator.Based on this logic added to the Hull MAs logic this EA can make Long and Short trades according to the Directional method’s rules while it can also use all the common Trade and Risk Management methods like SL, TP, Trailing Stop, Time Stop and Partial Close.The EA also uses Trading Days Filter and a Stop Button. This EA also offers as an option the classic use of just 1 Hull MA in order to make trades (Single_HMA Strategy).

Note

For every customer who has already purchased this EA there is an offer of a helpful version of the BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy MT4 Indicator in order to display the HMAs and the derived Entry and Exit Signals on Chart.This indicator also can display the Single HMA Strategy of just 1 Hull Mavg. Just send a private message after purchasing the EA in order to send you this very helpful indicator. For every customer who has already purchased this EA there is an offer of a helpful version of the BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy MT4 Indicator in order to display the HMAs and the derived Entry and Exit Signals on Chart.This indicator also can display the Single HMA Strategy of just 1 Hull Mavg. Just send a private message after purchasing the EA in order to send you this very helpful indicator.

Input Parameters == BASIC CHART SETTINGS Display Info and Statistics Panel

Info Panel Corner

Info Panel Text Color

Show Vertical Line for Current Trade's Signal Bar

Color of Vertical Line == TRADES' PARAMETERS - selecting your Initial Capital, LotSize and the Max Slippage == RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS SL & TP SETTINGS

TIME BASED STOP SETTINGS



BREAKEVEN STOP SETTINGS

PARTIAL CLOSE SETTINGS

TRAILING STOP SETTINGS

TRADING DAYS FILTER – for selecting the days you want to make trading

TRADING HOURS FILTER – for selecting the hours of the day you want to make trading



STOP_EA BUTTON – for selecting the STOP_EA Button features == TRADING STRATEGY SETTINGS Select a Strategy Type – for selecting either the classic 1 (Single) HMA Strategy or the Directional HMAs Strategy == SINGLE HMA STRATEGY SETTINGS - for selecting Single HMAvg Parameters

== DIRECTIONAL HMAs STRATEGY SETTINGS - for selecting the corresponding 3 HMAvgs' parameters



== DIRECTIONAL HMAs STRATEGY SETTINGS - for selecting the corresponding 3 HMAvgs' parameters



is an MT4 Expert Advisor based on the Market indicator named BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy and can make trades according to it or using only 1 HMA while it also applies all common Trade and Risk Management features.























































