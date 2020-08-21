BeST RevEngEmaRsi Strategy
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy while implementing the crossings with its Moving Average produces a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results.
The Indicator comes with a new enhanced Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Panel that can improve its overall performance.
You can Maximize its potentiality by using our FREE OFFER for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying
% Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes).
- Draws definite Buy and Sell Arrows after each valid cross of RevEngEMARSI and its MA
- Draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting and non-backpainting
- Displays a real-time updated Info and Statistics Panel
- Has fully customizable colors, sizes & distances of all Chart objects
- Implements all MT4 Alerts for the Entry Signals
Inputs
Basic Settings
- EMA LB Period
- Wilder (RSI) LB Period
- MA_RevEngEMARSI LB Period
- MA_RevEngEMARSI Method
- Line features of RevengEMARSI – Style, Width, Color
- Line features of MA_RevengEMARSI – Style, Width, Color
Graphical Settings - for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects
Arrows Settings – for controlling Entry Arrows’ features
Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry points MT4 Alerts
For EA Developers
- Buy Arrows: Buffer = 5
- Sell Arrows: Buffer = 6