BeST RevEngEmaRsi Strategy

BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the indicator RevEngEMARSI by Giorgos Siligardos that was presented in his article "Reverse Engineering RSI (II)" (TASC_Aug 2003) as a new variation of his inverse-RSI indicator and which transforms the Exponential moving average of RSI into a curve in the price graph, simplifying the price projection method and improving its visual representation.

BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy while implementing the crossings with its Moving Average produces a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results.

The Indicator comes with a new enhanced Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Panel that can improve its overall performance.

You can Maximize its potentiality by using our FREE OFFER for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying
% Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes).

BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy Indicator
  • Draws definite Buy and Sell Arrows after each valid cross of RevEngEMARSI and its MA
  • Draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting and non-backpainting
  • Displays a real-time updated Info and Statistics Panel
  • Has fully customizable colors, sizes & distances of all Chart objects
  • Implements all MT4 Alerts for the Entry Signals 


Inputs


Basic Settings

  • EMA LB Period
  • Wilder (RSI) LB Period
  • MA_RevEngEMARSI LB Period
  • MA_RevEngEMARSI Method
  • Line features of RevengEMARSI – Style, Width, Color
  • Line features of MA_RevengEMARSI – Style, Width, Color
Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate (all false by default)

Graphical Settings - for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects

Arrows Settings – for  controlling  Entry Arrows’ features

Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry points MT4 Alerts


For EA Developers 

  • Buy Arrows:    Buffer = 5
  • Sell Arrows:    Buffer = 6


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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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BeST Fibonacci Retracement Lines
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BeST 123 Startegy
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BeST_123 Strategy is clearly based on the 123_Pattern which is a frequent Reversal Chart Pattern of a very high Success Ratio . It occurs at the end of trends and swings and it’s a serious indication of high probability for a change in trend. Theoretically an 123_pattern is valid when the price closes beyond the level of #2 local top/bottom, a moment when the indicator draws an Entry Arrow,  raises an Alert and a corresponding Position can be opened. The BeST 123_Strategy Indicator is non-repai
BeST IFT of Oscillators Collection
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BeST_IFT of Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4 Indicator   that is based on the IFT (Inverse Fisher Transformation) applied to RSI , CCI , Stochastic and DeMarker Oscillators in order to find the best Entry and Exit points while using these Oscillators in our trading. The IFT was first used by John Ehlers to help clearly define the trigger points while using for this any common Oscillator ( TASC – May 2004 ). All Buy and Sell Signal s are derived by the Indicator’s crossings of the Buy or
BeST Classic Pivot Points
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BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish. A pivot point and the associated suppo
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Eleni Koulocheri
5 (1)
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BeST_Chande RAVI (Range Action Verification Index) is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the corresponding indicator developed by Tushar Chande which is mainly based on market momentum while focuses on identifying ranging and trending markets. By default RAVI is defined by the formula:  RAVI = Absolute value (100 x (SMA(7) – SMA(65)). Also by default there is an arbitrary reference level of 3% that means a market is ranging if the RAVI is less than 3%, or trending strongly if it is is greater th
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Eleni Koulocheri
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BeST Keltner Channels Strategies EA
Eleni Koulocheri
Experts
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BeST ADX Scalping Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
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BeST RMO Indicator Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
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BeST_RMO Indicator Strategies is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the corresponding famous Oscillator created by Rahul Mohindar that detects trends in all markets and it can produce Buy and Sell Signals of high winning probability forming a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results. The indicator uses 2 strategies as a selection: i) Classic : produces Reversed Entry Signals by the crossings of zero (0) line  and ii) MAsSignals : produces Reversed Entry Signals using MAs of RM
BeST Fisher Oscillator Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
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BeST Hull MAvgs Strategies EA
Eleni Koulocheri
4 (1)
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BeST Hull Single MA Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (1)
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BeST_Hull Single MA Strategy is an Metatrader Indicator based on the famous indicator Hull Mov.Average . This indicator can display the Single HMA Strategy of just 1 Hull MAvg. It uses added internal filters locating the most likely Entries while it can be used as a standalone system or as an add-on to other ones. Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator . It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determin
BeST Swing Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
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