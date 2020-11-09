Its Signals produce a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results.

Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Panel that can improve its overall performance.



You can Maximize its potentiality by using our FREE OFFER for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying the % Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes). After purchasing the Indicator just send me a private message in order to send you the FREE Scanner Indicator. The indicator comes with a new enhancedthat can improve its overall performance.

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BeST_ADX Scalping Strategy Indicator



Draws definite Entry and Exit Signals

Entry and Exit Draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting and non- backpainting

Displays suitable Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Levels

suitable and Displays a real-time updated Info and Statistics Comment Table

Has fully customizable colors, sizes & distances of all Chart objects

Implements all MT4 Alerts for the Entry and Exit Signals

Note

It’s recommended to use the indicator as a Scalper on the M1 and M5 charts.

For better profits, use on low spread currency pairs mainly.

For a Buy Signal:

Aim for 4 – 10 pips profit/buy trade.

Place a stop loss below short-term support or use your own preferred SL value/method.





For a Sell Signal:

Aim for 4 – 10 pips profit/sell trade.

Place a stop loss above short-term resistance or use your own preferred SL value/method.

Feel free to experiment with the different indicator’s inputs settings to suit your needs and preferences.







Inputs





Basic Settings

LB Period for ADX

Price Applied to ADX

Level for ADX

LB Period for PDI

LB Period for MDI

Take Profit Value (in pips)

Stop Loss Value (in pips)

Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate (all false by default)



Graphical Settings - for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects



Arrows Settings – for controlling Entry arrows’ features



Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entries and Exits MT4 Alerts

For EA Developers Buy Arrows : Buffer = 0

: Buffer = 0 Sell Arrows: Buffer = 1











