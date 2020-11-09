BeST ADX Scalping Strategy
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
It is built mainly for scalping purposes although it can also be used as a breakout indicator.
You can Maximize its potentiality by using our FREE OFFER for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying the % Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes). After purchasing the Indicator just send me a private message in order to send you the FREE Scanner Indicator.
BeST_ADX Scalping Strategy Indicator
- Draws definite Entry and Exit Signals
- Draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting and non- backpainting
- Displays suitable Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Levels
- Displays a real-time updated Info and Statistics Comment Table
- Has fully customizable colors, sizes & distances of all Chart objects
- Implements all MT4 Alerts for the Entry and Exit Signals
Note
It’s recommended to use the indicator as a Scalper on the M1 and M5 charts.
For better profits, use on low spread currency pairs mainly.
For a Buy Signal:
Aim for 4 – 10 pips profit/buy trade.
Place a stop loss below short-term support or use your own preferred SL value/method.
For a Sell Signal:
Aim for 4 – 10 pips profit/sell trade.
Place a stop loss above short-term resistance or use your own preferred SL value/method.
Inputs
Basic Settings
- LB Period for ADX
- Price Applied to ADX
- Level for ADX
- LB Period for PDI
- LB Period for MDI
- Take Profit Value (in pips)
- Stop Loss Value (in pips)
Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate (all false by default)
Graphical Settings - for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects
Arrows Settings – for controlling Entry arrows’ features
Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entries and Exits MT4 Alerts
For EA Developers
- Buy Arrows: Buffer = 0
- Sell Arrows: Buffer = 1