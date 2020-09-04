BeST_Darvas Boxes EA is an MT4 Expert Advisor that is based on the most classic trading method developed in the 50's by Nicolas Darvas commonly known as The Darvas Boxes Trading System. The Original Darvas Boxes System can be found in details in his book "How I Made $2,000,000 In The Stock Market" (Copyright © 1960, by Nicolas Darvas).

Although the original system was designed to trade only Stocks and to open only Long trades its trading principles can also be applied to many other Markets like Forex as well. Based on this logic this EA can make Long and Short trades according to the original method’s rules while it can also use all the common Risk Management methods like SL, TP, Trailing Stop, Partial Close and Time based Stop. It also offers as an option the additional use of 6 common Entry Filters in order to make sure that there will be taken trades only in the direction of the prevailing trend.

Note

For every customer who has already purchased the BeST_Darvas Boxes EA there is an offer of a helpful version of the BeST_Darvas Boxes Indicator in order to display the Darvas Boxes on Chart. Just send a private message after purchasing the EA in order to send you the indicator. NoteFor every customer who has already purchased the BeST_Darvas Boxes EA there is an offer of a helpful version of the BeST_Darvas Boxes Indicator in order to display the Darvas Boxes on Chart. Just send a private message after purchasing the EA in order to send you the indicator.





== BASIC CHART SETTINGS

Show Info Panel

Show Vertical Line for Current Trade's Signal Bar – for locating current trade’s Entry Signal bar

Color of Vertical Line

== BACKGROUND COLOR SETTINGS - for selecting to be displayed a Background Color Change according to Trade Type

== TRADES' PARAMETERS - selecting your Initial Capital, LotSize and the Max Slippage == RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS

SL & TP SETTINGS

TIME BASED STOP SETTINGS

BREAKEVEN STOP SETTINGS

TRAILING STOP SETTINGS

TRADING DAYS FILTER – for selecting the days you want to make trading

STOP_EA BUTTON - for deactivating EA after closing the Current open trade (if there is any)



== TRADING STRATEGY SETTINGS - for aselecting Darvas Boxes LB Period



== ENTRY FILTERS SETTINGS - for selecting out of 6 Entry filters which one to use (if using any)



















































