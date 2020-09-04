BeST Darvas Boxes EA

BeST_Darvas Boxes EA is an MT4  Expert Advisor that is based on the most classic trading method developed  in the 50's by Nicolas Darvas  commonly known as The Darvas Boxes Trading System. The Original Darvas Boxes System can be found in details in his book "How I Made $2,000,000 In The Stock Market"  (Copyright © 1960, by Nicolas Darvas).
Although the original system was designed to trade only Stocks and to open only Long trades its trading principles can also be applied to many other Markets like Forex as well. Based on this logic this EA can make Long and Short  trades according to the original method’s rules while it can also use all the common Risk Management methods like SL, TP, Trailing Stop, Partial Close and Time based Stop. It also offers as an option the additional use of 6 common Entry Filters in order to make sure that there will be taken trades only in the direction of the prevailing trend.

Note
For every customer who has already purchased the BeST_Darvas Boxes EA there is an offer of a helpful version of the BeST_Darvas Boxes Indicator in order to display the Darvas Boxes on Chart. Just send a private message after purchasing the EA in order to send you the indicator.

Input parameters

== BASIC CHART SETTINGS

  • Show Info Panel
  • Show Vertical Line for Current Trade's Signal Bar – for locating current trade’s  Entry Signal bar
  • Color of Vertical Line
== BACKGROUND COLOR SETTINGS - for selecting to be displayed a  Background Color Change according to Trade Type

== TRADES' PARAMETERS - selecting your Initial  Capital, LotSize and the Max Slippage

    == RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS
    • SL & TP  SETTINGS
    • TIME BASED STOP SETTINGS
    • BREAKEVEN STOP SETTINGS
    • TRAILING STOP SETTINGS
    • TRADING DAYS FILTER – for selecting the days you want to make trading
    • STOP_EA BUTTON - for deactivating EA after closing the Current open trade (if there is any)

    == TRADING STRATEGY SETTINGS - for aselecting Darvas Boxes LB Period

    == ENTRY FILTERS SETTINGS - for selecting out of 6 Entry filters which one to use (if using any)














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