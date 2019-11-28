BeST 123 Startegy

BeST_123 Strategy is clearly based on the 123_Pattern which is a frequent Reversal Chart Pattern of a very high Success Ratio.It occurs at the end of trends and swings and it’s a serious indication of high probability for a change in trend.Theoretically an 123_pattern is valid when the price closes beyond the level of #2 local top/bottom, a moment when the indicator draws an Entry Arrow, raises an Alert and a corresponding Position can be opened.

The BeST 123_Strategy Indicator is non-repainting and non-backpainting while using it you can get:

Definite Entry Signals

TP Points based either on Fibonnacci Levels or Risk/Reward Ratios

The usual common SL Levels for the 123_Pattern (the #1 and #3 points of the current integrated formation)

All the Metatrader Alerts for the Entry Signals

Fully customizable colors and sizes of all the chart objects





Inputs







Basic Settings

Maximum Number of LB Bars – LB Period of searching for the 123_Pattern

Target Levels Mode – for selecting either Fibonacci Target Levels or R/R Ratio Target Levels

Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate

Graphical Settings – for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects

Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry MT4 alerts

Zig Zag Settings – for selecting the parameters of ZZ Indicator that is used for spoting swing Highs and Lows





Note:

All Comment Table Infos are Real Time Updated and it counts Bars in Trade and Open Profit of the current trade but assuming no Target Exits until the next Entry Signal.





For EA Developers







Buy Arrow: Buffer = 24

Sell Arrow: Buffer = 25



