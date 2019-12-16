BeST Variable Index Dynamic Average

Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) developed by Tushar Chande by default is contained in MT5 but not in MT4 platform and it is a dynamic EMA (Exponential Moving Average) that adjusts its Length (LB Period) automatically in response to Market Volatility originally measured through the Chande Momentum Oscillator(CMO).

CMO value is used as the ratio to the smoothing factor of EMA (The New Technical Trader by Tushar Chande and Stanley Kroll, John Wiley and Sons, New York, 1994).

The higher the volatility, the higher the emphasis on price becomes and the faster VIDYA adapts to price changes and so VIDYA generally remains closer to prices than the equivalent common EMA. Hence its responsivness can give us more timely trades, which is the main advantage of using VIDYA.

VIDYA can be used as any moving average, to identify and trade trends.Traders often use its upper and lower borders (bands), that are by N % above and below the VIDYA line and generally in combination with other signals and analysis techniques.





Note

Although originally CMO is used as a measure of Market Volatility for calculating VIDYA we could also use for this any other suitable Market variable like standard deviation of closing prices, the coefficient of determination (r^2) or another momentum oscillator etc.









Inputs





Vidya Settings

Vidya Length – for selecting the LB period (# of bars) during which VIDYA is calculated

– for selecting the LB period (# of bars) during which VIDYA is calculated Vidya Smooth – for selecting the smoothing factor used to calculate VIDYA





Graphical Settings

Vidya Line Color

Vidya Line Size



