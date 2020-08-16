BeST Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy

All those involved in trading do certainly know that Moving Average Crossovers for being tradable should be reliable and also they need to have minimal lag.
BeST_Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator that can help you to achieve it and is based on S.Vervoort's work about Reliable and of Zero Lag MAs Crossovers as described in his TASC_05/2008 article "The Quest For Reliable Crossovers". It's a Multipotentiality Indicator as it can display of either simply the Zero Lagging MAs either up to the corresponding Complete Strategy while it includes many important features built inside the same tool.
The Indicator comes with a new enhanced Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Panel that can improve its overall performance.
You can Maximize its potentiality by using our offer for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying % Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes).

Advantages of the Indicator
  • Has Clear and Easy trading rules
  • Draws definite Buy/Sell Arrows
  • Draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting and non-backpainting
  • Displays a real-time updated Info and Statistics Panel
  • Runs in all symbols and timeframes
  • Has fully customizable colors, sizes & distances of all Chart objects
  • Comes up with sound Metatrader alert, email and push notification
  • Cooperative with Expert Advisor development

Basic Trading Rules
    == Opening a Position - Enter a trade if % Success Ratio is higher than 45% - 50% and at the same time Profit Factor is more than 1.30 and pips Total Result for the Chart Period is only positive enough

        == Closing a Position - Exit a Long Position (BUY) on a new SELL Signal or using a TP and Exit a Short Position (SELL) on a new BUY Signal or using a TP


          Input Parameters

          == Basic Settings - for selecting the features of  Basic_TEMA and Zero Lagging haTEMA (Tema based on Heikin Ashi Closes)

            == Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate (all false by default)

            == Graphical Settings - for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects

            == Arrows Settings – for  controlling  Entry Signals' (Arrows) features

            == Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry points MT4 alerts

            For EA Developers

            • Buy Arrow     Buffer = 22
            • Sell Arrow     Buffer = 23







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            Trend Catcher ind
            Ramil Minniakhmetov
            5 (11)
            Indicators
            TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (5)
            Indicators
            Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
            PRO Renko System
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            Indicators
            PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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            Indicators
            CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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            BeST Fibonacci Retracement Lines
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            BeST 123 Startegy
            Eleni Koulocheri
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            BeST_123 Strategy is clearly based on the 123_Pattern which is a frequent Reversal Chart Pattern of a very high Success Ratio . It occurs at the end of trends and swings and it’s a serious indication of high probability for a change in trend. Theoretically an 123_pattern is valid when the price closes beyond the level of #2 local top/bottom, a moment when the indicator draws an Entry Arrow,  raises an Alert and a corresponding Position can be opened. The BeST 123_Strategy Indicator is non-repai
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            Double Exponential Moving Average ( DEMA ) is a moving  average (MA) that gives the most weight to recent price data.Like exponential moving average (EMA), it is more reactive to all price fluctuations than a simple moving average (SMA) and so DEMA can help traders to spot reversals sooner, because it is faster responding to any changes in market activity. DEMA was developed by Patrick Mulloy in an attempt to reduce the amount of lag time found in traditional MAs. ( TASC_Feb. 1994 ). DEMA can al
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            BeST Classic Pivot Points
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            BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish. A pivot point and the associated suppo
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            BeST TEMA
            Eleni Koulocheri
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