BeST_Trend Scanner is an MT4 Indicator that uses a proprietary algorithm in order to identify the most likely levels and probable moment for an upside or a downside trending price move.

BeST_Trend Scanner is a very useful tool that defines in advance and with a high statistical percentage of accuracy the subsequent Resistance & Support Levels of the anticipated upside or downside trending move of price and so



Draws definite Buy/Sell Arrows

Draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting and non-backpainting

and Displays a real-time updated Info Panel

Implements all MT4 Alerts for all the Entry Signals Filtering Entry Signals We can use the indicator at the H1 and M30 timeframes in order to determine the trend (both must give the same Signal) and after this we can wait for the same signal in M15 timeframe to enter the trade.



Inputs



Basic Settings

Select Strategy Aggressiveness - for selecting through a multiplier factor the aggressiveness of the underlying strategy meaning the number of Entry Arrows produced.

- for selecting through a multiplier factor the aggressiveness of the underlying strategy meaning the number of Entry Arrows produced. Select the Entries Mode – for selecting Reverse or Additional Entries Mode

Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show / activate



Arrows Settings - for controlling Entry arrows’ features



Alert Settings - for controlling the use of MT4 Alerts for Entry points



For EA Developers



Buy Arrows : Buffer = 3

: Buffer = 3 Sell Arrows: Buffer = 4





the indicator also sends immediately with every Entry Signal anand so in this way it offers the chance for daily trading with favorable probability.It is also important to note that this particular tool it dealsinto the market. So it isof a good(for example using Mov.Average, CCI, MACD,BeST_Profit Taker Exits Indicator, etc. along with anmethod (using SL,TP,Trailing Stop,Time Stop,…).