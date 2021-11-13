BeST_ Elliot Wave Oscillator Strategies is an MT4 indicator which by default is the difference of two SMAs displayed as a histogram fluctuating around zero while a Signal Line generates Entry Signals either in a Reverse or in a Normal Mode and it is a very powerful tool that very often exploits huge market movements.

Signal Line comes in 2 types:

You can Maximize the product's potentialitty by using our offer for every customer who has already purchased the indicator which is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying % Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes).





=== Basic Settings

Elliot Oscillator's Signal Type – select Signal’s type

Reverse_Entries Mode – select Entries Mode (Reverse or Normal)

Oscillator’s parameters – select MAs forming EWO parameters

Signals’ parameters – select Signal Line parameters

=== Entry Filters Settings

Entry_Filter – select Filter Type ( Inactive by default)





by default) Single MA_Filtering Method Settings

Two MAs_Filtering Method Settings

MinCrossingPercentage_Filtering Method Settings

ADXPMDI_Filtering Method Settings

=== Level Settings



Level Value – select Oscillator’s Level value (by default is the Zero-Line)

=== Displaying Settings - select which chart objects and features to show/activate and select the color, size and distances of drawn objects

=== Arrows Settings - select Entry arrows / signals features

=== Alert Settings - for controlling the use of all MT4 alerts



