BeST RMO Indicator Strategies
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 2 December 2020
- Activations: 10
BeST_RMO Indicator Strategies is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the corresponding famous Oscillator created by Rahul Mohindar that detects trends in all markets and it can produce Buy and Sell Signals of high winning probability forming a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results.
BeST_RMO Indicator Strategies
For EA Developers
The indicator uses 2 strategies as a selection: i) Classic: produces Reversed Entry Signals by the crossings of zero (0) line and ii) MAsSignals: produces Reversed Entry Signals using MAs of RMO and their crossings
Also the Indicator comes with a new enhanced Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Comment Panel that can improve its overall performance.
You can Maximize its potentiality by using our offer for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying % Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes).
You can Maximize its potentiality by using our offer for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying % Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes).
After purchasing the Indicator just send me a private message in order to send you the FREE Scanner Indicator.
BeST_RMO Indicator Strategies
- Draws definite Buy and Sell Signals/Arrows after each valid cross
- Draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting and non- backpainting
- Displays a real-time updated Info and Statistics Panel
- Has fully customizable colors, sizes & distances of all Chart objects
- Implements all MT4 Alerts for the Entry Signals
Input parameters
== Basic Settings - for selecting RMO Strategy ( Classic_RMOMode or MAs_RMOMode) and basic features of the RMO Calculation
== Level Settings – by default it is the zero (0) line
== Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate (all false by default)
For EA Developers
== Arrows Settings – for controlling Entry arrows’ features
== Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry points MT4 Alerts
- Buy Arrows: Buffer = 8
- Sell Arrows: Buffer = 9