The indicator uses 2 strategies as a selection: i) Classic : produces Reversed Entry Signals by the crossings of zero (0) line and ii) MAsSignals : produces Reversed Entry Signals using MAs of RMO and their crossings





You can Maximize its potentiality by using our offer for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying % Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes).

Also the Indicator comes with a new enhanced Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Comment Panel that can improve its overall performance.You can Maximize its potentiality by using our offer for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying % Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes). After purchasing the Indicator just send me a private message in order to send you the FREE Scanner Indicator.

is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the corresponding famous Oscillator created by Rahul Mohindar that detects trends in all markets and it can produce Buy and Sell Signals of high winning probability forming a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results.

BeST_RMO Indicator Strategies



Draws definite Buy and Sell Signals/Arrows after each valid cross

Draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting and non- backpainting

Displays a real-time updated Info and Statistics Panel

Has fully customizable colors, sizes & distances of all Chart objects

Implements all MT4 Alerts for the Entry Signals



Input parameters



== Level Settings – by default it is the zero (0) line



== Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate (all false by default) == Basic Settings - for selecting RMO Strategy ( Classic_RMOMode or MAs_RMOMode) and basic features of the RMO Calculation



== Arrows Settings – for controlling Entry arrows’ features



== Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry points MT4 Alerts





Buy Arrows: Buffer = 8

Sell Arrows: Buffer = 9







