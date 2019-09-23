BeST IFT of Oscillators Collection

BeST_IFT of Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4 Indicator  that is based on the IFT (Inverse Fisher Transformation) applied to RSI, CCI, Stochastic and DeMarker Oscillators in order to find the best Entry and Exit points while using these Oscillators in our trading.The IFT was first used by John Ehlers to help clearly define the trigger points while using for this any common Oscillator ( TASC – May 2004).All Buy and Sell Signals are derived by the Indicator’s crossings of the Buy or Sell Level defined by the user as external parameters while the Indicator also provides the option of displaying the resulting Signals as Arrows in a Normal Mode (all arrows) or in a Reverse Mode (without showing up any resulting successive and of same type arrows).


Input Parameters

Basic Settings

  • Select Oscillator – for selecting the Oscillator for applying IFT. We can select among the RSI,CCI,Stochastics and DeMarker.
  • Reverse_Entries Mode  
    • if true then we get the Entry Signals (Arrows) in a Reverse Mode without showing  up any resulting successive and of same type arrows 
    • if false we get the Entry Signals in a Normal Mode/No_Reverse_Entries Mode (all possible Arrows).
  • Show Comments – for selecting to show the New Info Table on the main Chart area.

Important Note: 

  • For Reverse_Entries Mode we get a Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Comment Table and so we can have some very useful infos about the current open trade ( Entry Price,Number of Bars in trade,Open Profit in pips) but also some very important statistics like % Success Ratio and Profit Factor for the corresponding Oscillator Type, its parameters, Buy and Sell Levels Value and always for the Current Chart Symbol, Time Period  and Timeframe.
    • For example getting a Success Ratio >=65% and Profit Factor>1.30+ we can have a better possibility for the next trade to be profitable!
  • For Normal Entries Mode where we can have >=2 consecutive signals (arrows) of the same type we just get a Real Time Updated Info Comment Table about the current open trade.

Displaying/Graphical Settings - for selecting which main chart objects and their features to show or activate like Vertical Line locating the last Entry Signal and the corresponding Entry Price Level Horizontal Line.

Insert # of Indicators Window – for inserting the index of the separate window we use for the indicator in order to function correctly  the Level lines of the Oscillators.

RSI Settings – for selecting the RSI parameters.

CCI Settings – for selecting the CCI parameters.

Stochastic Settings – for selecting the Stochastic parameters.

DeMarker Settings - for selecting the DeMarker parameters.

V1 & V2 Settings - for selecting the input parameters of V1 and V2 (V1 value,V1 increment, MA_period and MA_Method) where V1 nad V2 are elements of IFT calculation. 

Levels Settings – for selecting the Buy and Sell trigger levels of the IFT line.

Arrows Settings

  • Show Arrows - for selecting to Show or Not the Buy and Sell  Signals’ Arrows based on the crosses between the IFT line and it’s trigger levels.
  • Select the distance between IFT and Arrows - for a better appearance.

Alert Settings - for controlling the use of trigger points MT4 alerts


For EA Developers


Buy Arrow :           Buffer = 1

Sell Arrow :           Buffer = 2


Reviews 1
jmhuang
jmhuang 2020.11.19 14:42 
 

The IFT oscillators have been professionally made - well done for an excellent indicator! Kudos Eleni

More from author
BeST Oscillators Collection MT5
Eleni Koulocheri
4.38 (8)
Indicators
BeST_Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT5 Indicato r including the Chaikin ,  Chande and TRIX Oscillators from which by default Chaikin and TRIX Oscillators but not Chande Momentum Oscillator are contained in MT5 platform. It also provides for each Oscillator the option of displaying or not a Mov. Average as a  Signal Line and the resulting Signals as Arrows in a Normal (all arrows) or in a Reverse Mode (without showing up any resulting successive and of same type arrows). Analytically fo
FREE
BeST IFT of Oscillators Collection MT5
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_IFT of Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4/5 Indicator   that is based on the IFT ( Inverse Fisher Transformation ) applied to RSI , CCI , Stochastic and DeMarker Oscillators in order to find the best Entry and Exit points while using these Oscillators in our trading. The IFT was first used by John Ehlers to help clearly define the trigger points while using for this any common Oscillator ( TASC – May 2004 ). All Buy and Sell Signals are derived by the Indicator’s crossings of the Bu
BeST Hull MAs Directional Strategy MT5
Eleni Koulocheri
4 (2)
Indicators
BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding Hull Moving Average.It timely locates the most likely points for Entering the Market as well as the most suitable Exit points and can be used either as a standalone Trading System or as an add-on to any Trading System for finding/confirming the most appropriate Entry or Exit points. This indicator does use only the directional slope and its turning points of Hull MAs to locate the Entry/Exit points while it
BeST Oscillators Collection
Eleni Koulocheri
4.6 (5)
Indicators
BeST Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4 Indicator including the  Chaikin,Chande  and TRIX Oscillators which by default are contained in  MT5  but not in  MT4 platform. It  also provides  the option of displaying or not a Mov. Avg. as a Signal   Line and the resulting Signals as Arrows in a Normal (all arrows) or in a Reverse Mode (without showing up any resulting successive and of same type arrows). Analytically for each one of the specific Oscillators: The Chaikin Oscillator ( CHO )   is
FREE
BeST Gann Hi Lo Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (15)
Indicators
BeST_Gann Hi-Lo Strategy is an MT4 indicator that is based on the Gann Hi-Lo Activator the famous trend-following indicator that allow us to to enter a trade quite early while also stay in a trade as longer as we can for taking profit.While it is built of a moving average it helps traders determine the direction of the trends and to produce with-trend trading signals. This indicator is in fact a simple moving average of the highs and lows of the previous period. It follows the trends in the mark
FREE
BeST Darvas Boxes EA
Eleni Koulocheri
Experts
BeST_Darvas Boxes EA is an MT4  Expert Advisor that is based on the most classic trading method developed  in the 50's by Nicolas Darvas  commonly known as The Darvas Boxes Trading System. The Original Darvas Boxes System can be found in details in his book "How I Made $2,000,000 In The Stock Market"  (Copyright 1960, by Nicolas Darvas). Although the original system was designed to trade only Stocks and to open only Long trades its trading principles can also be applied to many other Markets l
BeST Darvas Boxes
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (5)
Indicators
BeST_Darvas Boxes is an MT4  Indicator based on the trading method developed in the 50’s by the Hungarian Nicolas Darvas . BeST_Darvas Boxes indicator draws the Top and the Bottom of every Darvas Box  that can be confirmed on the current Chart. draws Buy and Sell Arrows  for every confirmed Upwards or Downwards Breakout of the above levels. draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting or backpainting . Note : Every customer who wants to have the older version v_1.75 with th
BeST Classic Pivot Points
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish. A pivot point and the associated suppo
FREE
BeST DEMA
Eleni Koulocheri
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Double Exponential Moving Average ( DEMA ) is a moving  average (MA) that gives the most weight to recent price data.Like exponential moving average (EMA), it is more reactive to all price fluctuations than a simple moving average (SMA) and so DEMA can help traders to spot reversals sooner, because it is faster responding to any changes in market activity. DEMA was developed by Patrick Mulloy in an attempt to reduce the amount of lag time found in traditional MAs. ( TASC_Feb. 1994 ). DEMA can al
FREE
BeST Variable Index Dynamic Average
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (2)
Indicators
Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) developed by Tushar Chande  by default is contained in MT5 but not in MT4 platform and it is a dynamic EMA (Exponential Moving Average) that adjusts its Length (LB Period) automatically in response to Market Volatility originally measured through the Chande Momentum Oscillator(CMO). CMO value is used as the ratio to the smoothing factor of EMA ( The New Technical Trader by Tushar Chande and Stanley Kroll, John Wiley and Sons, New York, 1994). The higher th
FREE
BeST Chande RAVI
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (1)
Indicators
BeST_Chande RAVI (Range Action Verification Index) is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the corresponding indicator developed by Tushar Chande which is mainly based on market momentum while focuses on identifying ranging and trending markets. By default RAVI is defined by the formula:  RAVI = Absolute value (100 x (SMA(7) – SMA(65)). Also by default there is an arbitrary reference level of 3% that means a market is ranging if the RAVI is less than 3%, or trending strongly if it is is greater th
FREE
BeST TEMA
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
Triple Exponential Moving Average ( TEMA ) is a  moving   average (MA) that gives the  most weight to recent price data. TEMA is more reactive to  all price fluctuations than  a Simple Moving Average (SMA) or an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) or even a Double Moving Average (DEMA) and surely can help traders to spot reversals sooner because it responds very fast to any changes in market activity.  TEMA was developed by Patrick Mulloy in an attempt to reduce the amount of lag time found in trad
FREE
BeST Fibonacci Retracement Lines
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines is an MT4 Indicator that by default is based on common  Fibonacci levels but it can also draw any 3 desired levels of Retracement or Support of a trending move. It can be used to identify pullback points but also additionally as a kind of a Trailing Stop . BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines indicator: • by default draws 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Retracement Levels of the current price move defined using the Highest High (HH) and Lowest Low (LL) of a desired Look Back Pe
BeST Visual MAs Signal Generator
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Visual MAs Signal Generator  MT4 Indicator is a very  useful Visual Tool that can display in the Chart all ENTRY signals (BUY and SELL) and also any corresponding EXIT signal, based on a total of 12, common but also different trading strategies, in which the Entry and Exit Signals are derived exclusively by using Moving Averages (MAs). The two main groups of MAs Strategies included in this tool are: A) Crossover Signals This group includes 4 different strategies (A1-A4), where Entry and Exi
BeST Keltner Channels Variations and Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Keltner  Channels Variations & Strategies   is an   MT4  Indicator based on the original  Keltner Channels Technical Analysis Indicator and it is a very useful Visual Tool that can display in the Chart all the known Variations of Keltener Channels and also the corresponding 10 totally Strategies   i.e. all ENTRY signals (BUY and SELL) and also any corresponding EXIT signal, in which the Enrty and Exit Signals are derived exclusively by using Keltner Channels Variations. Every variation of K
BeST Trend Scanner
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Trend  Scanner is an MT4 Indicator that uses a proprietary algorithm   in order to identify the most likely levels and probable moment for an upside  or a downside trending price move. BeST_Trend  Scanner is a very useful tool that defines in advance and with a high statistical percentage of accuracy the subsequent Resistance & Support Levels of the anticipated upside or downside trending move of price and so When used at its Reverse Entries Mode : It generates Buy or Sell arrows at the ver
BeST Chande TrendScore Indicator
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Chande TrendScore Indicator  points the start of a trend with high degree of  accuracy and it is amazing for scalping on the 1min timeframe. It is also a   simple way to rate trend strength. It indicates both the direction and strength  of a trend and can be easily combined with various trend-following, swing and scalping strategies. As of a trend’s direction and strength a value of +10 signals a strong uptrend while a value of -10 signals a strong downtrend. Generally a positive score show
BeST Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
All those involved in trading do certainly know that Moving Average Crossovers for being tradable should be reliable and also they need to have minimal lag. BeST_Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator that can help you to achieve it and is based on S.Vervoort's work about Reliable and of Zero Lag MAs Crossovers as described in his TASC_05/2008 article " The Quest For Reliable Crossovers ". It's a Multipotentiality Indicator as it can display of either simply the Zero Laggin
BeST Trend Exploiter
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (4)
Indicators
BeST_Trend Exploiter is a Metatrader Indicator  based on a smart proprietary algorithm which can detect the market Median Trend while it filters out the noise providing Buy and Sell Signals and also wherever it is applicable it provides us with TP Levels of High Probability. Additionally as it has Built Inside all the necessary features it can be used as a Complete Strategy of very Impressive Results. Essential Advantages of the Indicator Clear and Easily Understandable trading rules. Real Time
BeST 123 Startegy
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_123 Strategy is clearly based on the 123_Pattern which is a frequent Reversal Chart Pattern of a very high Success Ratio . It occurs at the end of trends and swings and it’s a serious indication of high probability for a change in trend. Theoretically an 123_pattern is valid when the price closes beyond the level of #2 local top/bottom, a moment when the indicator draws an Entry Arrow,  raises an Alert and a corresponding Position can be opened. The BeST 123_Strategy Indicator is non-repai
BeST Profit Taker Exits
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Profit Taker Exits is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding vital part of Jim Berg's Trading System.It timely locates the most likely points/bars of significant Profit Taking and can be easily used as an add-on to any Trading System/Method . The Indicator consists of 2 Take Profit lines deriving as (MA ± times the ATR) usually the upper one above the prices (for Long Trades) and the lower one below prices (for Short Trades). When the Close (or High by choice) of a bar is above
BeST Hull MAs Directional Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
4.63 (8)
Indicators
BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding Hull Moving Average.It timely locates the most likely points for Entering the Market as well as the most suitable Exit points and can be used either as a standalone Trading System or as an add-on to any Trading System for finding/confirming the most appropriate Entry or Exit points. This indicator does use only the directional slope and its turning points of Hull MAs to locate the Entry/Exit points while it a
BeST Breakout Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (1)
Indicators
BeST_Breakout Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator based on a proprietary algorithm implementing a very powerful tool that can exploit every breakout leading to huge market movements. It timely locates the most likely points for Entering the Market as well as the most suitable Exit points and can be used successfully as a standalone Trading System which often results in huge profits accompanied by very impressive statistics like Success Ratio and Profit Factor.  The BeST_Breakout Strategy is a
BeST Elliot Wave Oscillator Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_ Elliot Wave Oscillator Strategies is an MT4 indicator which by default is the difference of two SMAs displayed as a histogram fluctuating around zero while a Signal Line generates Entry Signals either in a Reverse or in a Normal Mode and it is a very powerful tool that very often exploits huge market movements. Signal Line comes in 2 types: Advanced Get Type – like the corresponding one used in the homonym analysis package Mov. Average Type – as a Moving Average of the Elliot Oscillator I
BeST Keltner Channels Strategies EA
Eleni Koulocheri
Experts
BeST_Keltner Channels Strategies  EA   is an MT4  Expert Advisor that is based on the method developed by Chester W. Keltner described in book “How To Make Money in Commodities” that  Keltner called it the ten-day moving average trading rule. Originally Keltner Channels uses for Central Line a 10-bars SMA of Typical Price and  the 10-bars Average Range (High - Low) with a multiplication factor of 1 for constructing the Boundary Bands. Later several known traders and authors have published modif
BeST RevEngEmaRsi Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the indicator RevEngEMARSI by Giorgos Siligardos that was presented in his article " Reverse Engineering RSI (II) " ( TASC_Aug 2003 ) as a new variation of his inverse-RSI indicator and which transforms the Exponential moving average of RSI into a curve in the price graph, simplifying the price projection method and improving its visual representation. BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy while implementing the crossings with its Moving Aver
BeST ADX Scalping Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_ADX Scalping Strategy is an MT4 Strategy of an Entry and Exit Signals Indicator based on the ADX values that is an excellent tool for scalpers to scalp the currency market multiple times a day for profit . It is built mainly for scalping purposes although it can also be used as a breakout indicator . Its Signals produce a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results . The indicator comes with a new enhanced Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Panel that can improve its ove
BeST RMO Indicator Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_RMO Indicator Strategies is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the corresponding famous Oscillator created by Rahul Mohindar that detects trends in all markets and it can produce Buy and Sell Signals of high winning probability forming a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results. The indicator uses 2 strategies as a selection: i) Classic : produces Reversed Entry Signals by the crossings of zero (0) line  and ii) MAsSignals : produces Reversed Entry Signals using MAs of RM
BeST Fisher Oscillator Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Fisher Oscillator Strategies is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the popular Fisher Indicator and it is mainly used to identify trend reversals with a high accuracy .  It is a great forex trading indicator for scalping , day trading and swing trading purposes. The indicator comes with 2 corresponding Strategies of Reversed Entries each one of which can be used either as a standalone Trading System or as an add-on to any Trading System for finding or confirming the most appropriate Entry o
BeST Hull MAvgs Strategies EA
Eleni Koulocheri
4 (1)
Experts
BeST_Hull MAvgs Strategies_EA is an MT4 Expert Advisor based on the Market indicator named  BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy  and can make trades according to it or using only 1 HMA while it also applies all common Trade and Risk Management features. Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator. It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determine if conditions are bullish or bearish relative to historical da
jmhuang
jmhuang 2020.11.19 14:42 
 

The IFT oscillators have been professionally made - well done for an excellent indicator! Kudos Eleni

Eleni Koulocheri
33338
Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2020.11.19 22:07
Hi,
Thank you very much for purchasing my product and especially for your kind words and your 5 stars!
I hope my Indicator will help you to make many winning trades. BeST Regards Eleni
Reply to review