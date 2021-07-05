BeST_Gann Hi – Lo Strategy can be used either as a standalone Trading Strategy or as an add-on to any other Trading System/Method. If you have a set of rules or a trading system that require some improvement on entries and exits, Gann Hi-Lo could be the right tool. By adding Gann Hi-Lo we may now pinpoint more accurate entries / exits.





Input parameters





=== Basic Settings

LB Period for Gann Hi-Lo

GannHiLo_MA Method - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate.

=== Graphical Settings – for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects. === Arrows Settings - for controlling the arrows use of the Entry Signals. === Alert Settings - for controlling the use of all MT4 alerts (Alert- Email Alert - Push Notification )



For EA Developers



Buy Arrow: Buffer 2

Sell Arrow: Buffer 3























=== Graphical Settingsfor selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects.

















=== Displaying Settingsfor selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate.

















is an MT4 indicator that is based on the Gann Hi-Lo Activator the famous trend-following indicator that allow us to to enter a trade quite early while also stay in a trade as longer as we can for taking profit.While it is built of a moving average it helps traders determine the direction of the trends and to produce with-trend trading signals.This indicator is in fact a simple moving average of the highs and lows of the previous period. It follows the trends in the market, reflects the direction of the price movement, generates trade entry and exit signals, while also helps to determine levels of stop-loss.























