BeST Gann Hi Lo Strategy

5
BeST_Gann Hi-Lo Strategy is an MT4 indicator that is based on the Gann Hi-Lo Activator the famous trend-following indicator that allow us to to enter a trade quite early while also stay in a trade as longer as we can for taking profit.While it is built of a moving average it helps traders determine the direction of the trends and to produce with-trend trading signals.
This indicator is in fact a simple moving average of the highs and lows of the previous period. It follows the trends in the market, reflects the direction of the price movement, generates trade entry and exit signals, while  also helps to determine levels of stop-loss.
BeST_Gann Hi – Lo Strategy can be used either as a standalone Trading Strategy or as an add-on to any other Trading System/Method. If you have a set of rules or a trading system that require some improvement on entries and exits, Gann Hi-Lo could be the right tool. By adding Gann Hi-Lo we may now pinpoint more accurate entries / exits.


Input parameters


=== Basic Settings

  • LB Period for Gann Hi-Lo
  • GannHiLo_MA Method

=== Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate.

=== Graphical Settingsfor selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects.

=== Arrows Settings - for controlling the arrows use of the Entry Signals.

    === Alert Settings - for controlling the use of all  MT4 alerts  (Alert- Email Alert - Push Notification )


    For EA Developers

    Buy Arrow:    Buffer 2
    Sell Arrow:    Buffer 3




































    Reviews 17
    JUAN rulfo
    348
    JUAN rulfo 2025.04.01 05:21 
     

    Excellent indicator, thank you. I use it to perform my signal strategy.

    Bi Zhou
    2110
    Bi Zhou 2025.02.25 08:48 
     

    nice indicator

    Constantin Goncearuc
    162
    Constantin Goncearuc 2025.01.07 14:14 
     

    Отличный индикатор

    Recommended products
    Currency Timeframe Strength Matrix Demo
    Forex Pro Dynamics
    Indicators
    Note: this product is a free limited version of the full featured product Currency Timeframe Strength Matrix . It only includes AUD, CAD, CHF currencies instead of all 8 currencies. It includes only 5S, 1M, 5M time frames instead of all 8 (5S, 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, 1H, 4H, 1D). What is it? The Currency TimeFrame Strength Matrix is a simple and comprehensive Forex map that gives a snapshot of what is happening in the Forex market at the very present time. It illustrates the strength and momentum ch
    FREE
    FFx RVI
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
    FREE
    FFx Ichimoku
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    4.5 (4)
    Indicators
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
    FREE
    FFx Williams Percent Range
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
    FREE
    Lisek Levels and Channels Indicator
    Darius Hans Lischka
    4.8 (20)
    Indicators
    Are you ready to become the Sherlock Holmes of forex trading? ️‍️ Introducing the ultimate trading toolkit:   Lisek Levels and Channels   Indicator !!! Forget juggling multiple indicators like a circus act. We've packed everything you need into one spectacular show: Price Levels? Check! Price Channels? You bet! Price VWAP? Oh yeah! Volume On Balance? It's all there! And the cherry on top? Alarms and Push Notifications that'll wake you up faster than a double espresso! ️ Your cha
    FREE
    FFx DeMarker
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
    FREE
    TradeDashboard
    Cihan Akduman
    Indicators
    TradeDashboard Comprehensive MT4 Indicator for Trade Visualization and Analysis Overview TradeDashboard is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by providing real-time visualization of take-profit levels for all open positions. This advanced tool goes beyond basic TP indicators by displaying comprehensive metrics including potential profits, losses, and total lot sizes, all directly on your chart. Key Features Take-Profit Visualization : Clearly displays h
    FREE
    Show secured
    Antonio Franco
    Indicators
    Secured Profits – Instantly See Your Real Locked-In Gains Do you know how much profit you're truly protecting in each trade? Secured Profits is a smart and powerful MT4 indicator that displays, in real time, the exact monetary value of profit actually secured by your stop-losses , based on your open trades. Unlike other tools, Secured Profits doesn't just sum up the "visible" floating profit or stop-protected profit. It goes further, calculating what is truly secured by comparing all open po
    FREE
    High and Low Daily Levels Indicator
    Martin Koprla
    Indicators
    High/Low Daily Levels is a robust, lightweight, and precision-engineered technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 4. It plots the High and Low prices of the trading session as clean, horizontal dashed lines directly on your active chart. Whether you trade breakouts, trend continuations, or mean-reversion strategies around key session boundaries, this indicator ensures you always have precise visual references without cluttering your workspace. Key Features: * Dual Mode Operation: Choose be
    FREE
    Ppr PA
    Yury Emeliyanov
    4.75 (4)
    Indicators
    "Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection: The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals: Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Arrow
    FREE
    Smart RSI MT4
    Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
    Indicators
    Product Title Smart RSI (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A RSI indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive user
    FREE
    FFx Awesome Oscillator
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
    FREE
    Delta AG Free
    Yurij Kozhevnikov
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The difference between the arithmetic and geometric means at the specified range. Since the greater is the difference between the values, the greater the resulting figure is, actually the indicator shows volatility fluctuations. The arithmetic mean of a certain number of values ​​is the sum of the values ​​divided by their number. The geometric mean is the root of the power of the number of values ​​extracted from the product of these values. If all values ​​are equal, the arithmetic mean and th
    FREE
    FFx Moving Average
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    4.67 (3)
    Indicators
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
    FREE
    Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
    Igor Vishnevskii
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
    FREE
    PPR and Engulfing
    Yury Emeliyanov
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    PPR and Engulfing is a unique technical indicator designed to identify the "PPR" and "Engulfing" patterns on currency charts in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. These patterns can indicate potential trend reversals or continuations, providing traders with valuable signals for entering and exiting the market. Key Features: Automatic Pattern Detection : The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR and Engulfing patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals : Green upward arrows
    FREE
    FFx ADX
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    2.5 (2)
    Indicators
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
    FREE
    Strength Scalper Pro
    Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
    3 (1)
    Indicators
    PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: This indicator is in current development. final version will be free. This is a simple indicator that uses 3 timeframes in its formula to create Possible buy and sell signals. This indicator is optimized for the M1 timeframe Only. It has 2 types of Alerts: Push Notifications Audio Alerts UPDATES: 3/19/24: Still testing the final code Troubleshooting: When loading the indicator, if you don't see the arrows on the current chart that means that MT4 has not loaded all the high
    FREE
    SchaffTrendCycle indicator
    Etsushi Ishizuka
    Indicators
    What is Schaff Trend Cycle? The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is an oscillator-type indicator designed to detect trend reversals in a timely manner. Compared to traditional indicators like moving averages or MACD, it combines cyclical patterns with momentum to more clearly identify the beginning and end of trends. Main Features Clear trend reversal signals: The cycle line rises in an uptrend and falls in a downtrend. Noise reduction in ranging markets: Smoothing based on cyclical timing helps filter
    FREE
    Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
    Ely Alsedy
    Indicators
    Harmonic Patterns are utilized for predicting market turning points with precision. These patterns offer a high win rate and numerous trade opportunities within a single trading day. Our indicator identifies the most prominent Harmonic Patterns based on principles outlined in Harmonic Trading literature. **IMPORTANT NOTES:** - The indicator does not repaint, lag, or redraw. It accurately identifies patterns at the D point, ensuring reliability in pattern detection.    **HOW TO USE:** 1. Drag
    FREE
    TreendLines
    Sajjad Karimi
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    ''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
    FREE
    Basic Theme Builder
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Basic Theme Builder: Simplify Your Chart Customization Transform your trading experience with the   Basic Theme Builder   indicator, a versatile tool designed to streamline the customization of your chart's appearance on MetaTrader 4. This intuitive indicator offers a user-friendly panel that enables you to effortlessly switch between various themes and color schemes, enhancing both the visual appeal and functionality of your trading environment.  Free MT5 version The   Basic Theme Builder   in
    FREE
    Average Bar Body
    Georgi Gaydarov
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Very simple indicator that shows if body of a new bar is bigger than the average bar body. We can use the indicator to notice bars that are bigger than usual, for example this could mean a new trend. Input params: history bars to display from how many bars to get the average bar body To calculate only bars from the same type distance for the dots bull color bear color dot size
    FREE
    Extremum Reverse Bar
    Yurij Izyumov
    2.8 (5)
    Indicators
    This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
    FREE
    StrikePin
    Mike Pascal Plavonil
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
    FREE
    The London Breakout
    Elvis Wangai Muriithi
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The London breakout is an indicator that is designed to give London moves signals and performance. London session is such a very volatile trading hours and anticipating a breakout from one of the slowest trading sessions (Asian session) can result to potential trading profits. London breakout is a very common trading strategy among retail traders. This indicator will track previous London breakouts, calculate their trade outcome based on an input TP and SL factor and display the results on a sim
    FREE
    FFx MACD
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    4.2 (5)
    Indicators
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
    FREE
    FFx CCI
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
    FREE
    Fibomathe for MT4
    Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
    Indicators
    Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT4 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart. L
    FREE
    Italo Trend Indicator
    Italo Santana Gomes
    4.74 (34)
    Indicators
    BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TREND INDICATOR  is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different , the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal t
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Neuro Poseidon MT4
    Daria Rezueva
    4.8 (45)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
    DayTrader PRO MT4
    Davit Beridze
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
    SR Liquidity
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (27)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    Prop Firm Sniper
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (171)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
    Zoryk Gold mt4
    Reda El Koutbane
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.81 (21)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
    Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
    Genki Andou
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
    Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
    Yohana Parmi
    4.85 (62)
    Indicators
    A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
    ORB Seeker
    Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
    Indicators
    Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (302)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
    Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Indicators
    CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (68)
    Indicators
    Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
    Level Breakout Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
    Scalper Vault
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (38)
    Indicators
    Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
    Color Trend FX
    Alexey Minkov
    4.5 (4)
    Indicators
    Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
    Trend Catcher ind
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.67 (12)
    Indicators
    This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
    Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
    Guang Jun Huang
    Indicators
    Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (15)
    Indicators
    Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
    ReTest Histogram ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
    Mechanism Trend
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
    The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
    More from author
    BeST Oscillators Collection MT5
    Eleni Koulocheri
    4.33 (9)
    Indicators
    BeST_Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT5 Indicato r including the Chaikin ,  Chande and TRIX Oscillators from which by default Chaikin and TRIX Oscillators but not Chande Momentum Oscillator are contained in MT5 platform. It also provides for each Oscillator the option of displaying or not a Mov. Average as a  Signal Line and the resulting Signals as Arrows in a Normal (all arrows) or in a Reverse Mode (without showing up any resulting successive and of same type arrows). Analytically fo
    FREE
    BeST Oscillators Collection
    Eleni Koulocheri
    4.6 (5)
    Indicators
    BeST Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4 Indicator including the  Chaikin,Chande  and TRIX Oscillators which by default are contained in  MT5  but not in  MT4 platform. It  also provides  the option of displaying or not a Mov. Avg. as a Signal   Line and the resulting Signals as Arrows in a Normal (all arrows) or in a Reverse Mode (without showing up any resulting successive and of same type arrows). Analytically for each one of the specific Oscillators: The Chaikin Oscillator ( CHO )   is
    FREE
    BeST Fibonacci Retracement Lines
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines is an MT4 Indicator that by default is based on common  Fibonacci levels but it can also draw any 3 desired levels of Retracement or Support of a trending move. It can be used to identify pullback points but also additionally as a kind of a Trailing Stop . BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines indicator: • by default draws 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Retracement Levels of the current price move defined using the Highest High (HH) and Lowest Low (LL) of a desired Look Back Pe
    BeST 123 Startegy
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    BeST_123 Strategy is clearly based on the 123_Pattern which is a frequent Reversal Chart Pattern of a very high Success Ratio . It occurs at the end of trends and swings and it’s a serious indication of high probability for a change in trend. Theoretically an 123_pattern is valid when the price closes beyond the level of #2 local top/bottom, a moment when the indicator draws an Entry Arrow,  raises an Alert and a corresponding Position can be opened. The BeST 123_Strategy Indicator is non-repai
    BeST IFT of Oscillators Collection
    Eleni Koulocheri
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    BeST_IFT of Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4 Indicator   that is based on the IFT (Inverse Fisher Transformation) applied to RSI , CCI , Stochastic and DeMarker Oscillators in order to find the best Entry and Exit points while using these Oscillators in our trading. The IFT was first used by John Ehlers to help clearly define the trigger points while using for this any common Oscillator ( TASC – May 2004 ). All Buy and Sell Signal s are derived by the Indicator’s crossings of the Buy or
    BeST Classic Pivot Points
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish. A pivot point and the associated suppo
    FREE
    BeST Chande RAVI
    Eleni Koulocheri
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    BeST_Chande RAVI (Range Action Verification Index) is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the corresponding indicator developed by Tushar Chande which is mainly based on market momentum while focuses on identifying ranging and trending markets. By default RAVI is defined by the formula:  RAVI = Absolute value (100 x (SMA(7) – SMA(65)). Also by default there is an arbitrary reference level of 3% that means a market is ranging if the RAVI is less than 3%, or trending strongly if it is is greater th
    FREE
    BeST TEMA
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    Triple Exponential Moving Average ( TEMA ) is a  moving   average (MA) that gives the  most weight to recent price data. TEMA is more reactive to  all price fluctuations than  a Simple Moving Average (SMA) or an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) or even a Double Moving Average (DEMA) and surely can help traders to spot reversals sooner because it responds very fast to any changes in market activity.  TEMA was developed by Patrick Mulloy in an attempt to reduce the amount of lag time found in trad
    FREE
    BeST Variable Index Dynamic Average
    Eleni Koulocheri
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) developed by Tushar Chande  by default is contained in MT5 but not in MT4 platform and it is a dynamic EMA (Exponential Moving Average) that adjusts its Length (LB Period) automatically in response to Market Volatility originally measured through the Chande Momentum Oscillator(CMO). CMO value is used as the ratio to the smoothing factor of EMA ( The New Technical Trader by Tushar Chande and Stanley Kroll, John Wiley and Sons, New York, 1994). The higher th
    FREE
    BeST DEMA
    Eleni Koulocheri
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    Double Exponential Moving Average ( DEMA ) is a moving  average (MA) that gives the most weight to recent price data.Like exponential moving average (EMA), it is more reactive to all price fluctuations than a simple moving average (SMA) and so DEMA can help traders to spot reversals sooner, because it is faster responding to any changes in market activity. DEMA was developed by Patrick Mulloy in an attempt to reduce the amount of lag time found in traditional MAs. ( TASC_Feb. 1994 ). DEMA can al
    FREE
    BeST Darvas Boxes
    Eleni Koulocheri
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    BeST_Darvas Boxes is an MT4  Indicator based on the trading method developed in the 50’s by the Hungarian Nicolas Darvas . BeST_Darvas Boxes indicator draws the Top and the Bottom of every Darvas Box  that can be confirmed on the current Chart. draws Buy and Sell Arrows  for every confirmed Upwards or Downwards Breakout of the above levels. draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting or backpainting . Note : Every customer who wants to have the older version v_1.75 with th
    BeST Visual MAs Signal Generator
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    BeST_Visual MAs Signal Generator  MT4 Indicator is a very  useful Visual Tool that can display in the Chart all ENTRY signals (BUY and SELL) and also any corresponding EXIT signal, based on a total of 12, common but also different trading strategies, in which the Entry and Exit Signals are derived exclusively by using Moving Averages (MAs). The two main groups of MAs Strategies included in this tool are: A) Crossover Signals This group includes 4 different strategies (A1-A4), where Entry and Exi
    BeST Keltner Channels Variations and Strategies
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    BeST_Keltner  Channels Variations & Strategies   is an   MT4  Indicator based on the original  Keltner Channels Technical Analysis Indicator and it is a very useful Visual Tool that can display in the Chart all the known Variations of Keltener Channels and also the corresponding 10 totally Strategies   i.e. all ENTRY signals (BUY and SELL) and also any corresponding EXIT signal, in which the Enrty and Exit Signals are derived exclusively by using Keltner Channels Variations. Every variation of K
    BeST Trend Scanner
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    BeST_Trend  Scanner is an MT4 Indicator that uses a proprietary algorithm   in order to identify the most likely levels and probable moment for an upside  or a downside trending price move. BeST_Trend  Scanner is a very useful tool that defines in advance and with a high statistical percentage of accuracy the subsequent Resistance & Support Levels of the anticipated upside or downside trending move of price and so When used at its Reverse Entries Mode : It generates Buy or Sell arrows at the ver
    BeST Darvas Boxes EA
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Experts
    BeST_Darvas Boxes EA is an MT4  Expert Advisor that is based on the most classic trading method developed  in the 50's by Nicolas Darvas  commonly known as The Darvas Boxes Trading System. The Original Darvas Boxes System can be found in details in his book "How I Made $2,000,000 In The Stock Market"  (Copyright 1960, by Nicolas Darvas). Although the original system was designed to trade only Stocks and to open only Long trades its trading principles can also be applied to many other Markets l
    BeST Chande TrendScore Indicator
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    BeST_Chande TrendScore Indicator  points the start of a trend with high degree of  accuracy and it is amazing for scalping on the 1min timeframe. It is also a   simple way to rate trend strength. It indicates both the direction and strength  of a trend and can be easily combined with various trend-following, swing and scalping strategies. As of a trend’s direction and strength a value of +10 signals a strong uptrend while a value of -10 signals a strong downtrend. Generally a positive score show
    BeST Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    All those involved in trading do certainly know that Moving Average Crossovers for being tradable should be reliable and also they need to have minimal lag. BeST_Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator that can help you to achieve it and is based on S.Vervoort's work about Reliable and of Zero Lag MAs Crossovers as described in his TASC_05/2008 article " The Quest For Reliable Crossovers ". It's a Multipotentiality Indicator as it can display of either simply the Zero Laggin
    BeST Trend Exploiter
    Eleni Koulocheri
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    BeST_Trend Exploiter is a Metatrader Indicator  based on a smart proprietary algorithm which can detect the market Median Trend while it filters out the noise providing Buy and Sell Signals and also wherever it is applicable it provides us with TP Levels of High Probability. Additionally as it has Built Inside all the necessary features it can be used as a Complete Strategy of very Impressive Results. Essential Advantages of the Indicator Clear and Easily Understandable trading rules. Real Time
    BeST Profit Taker Exits
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    BeST_Profit Taker Exits is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding vital part of Jim Berg's Trading System.It timely locates the most likely points/bars of significant Profit Taking and can be easily used as an add-on to any Trading System/Method . The Indicator consists of 2 Take Profit lines deriving as (MA ± times the ATR) usually the upper one above the prices (for Long Trades) and the lower one below prices (for Short Trades). When the Close (or High by choice) of a bar is above
    BeST Hull MAs Directional Strategy
    Eleni Koulocheri
    4.63 (8)
    Indicators
    BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding Hull Moving Average.It timely locates the most likely points for Entering the Market as well as the most suitable Exit points and can be used either as a standalone Trading System or as an add-on to any Trading System for finding/confirming the most appropriate Entry or Exit points. This indicator does use only the directional slope and its turning points of Hull MAs to locate the Entry/Exit points while it a
    BeST Breakout Strategy
    Eleni Koulocheri
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    BeST_Breakout Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator based on a proprietary algorithm implementing a very powerful tool that can exploit every breakout leading to huge market movements. It timely locates the most likely points for Entering the Market as well as the most suitable Exit points and can be used successfully as a standalone Trading System which often results in huge profits accompanied by very impressive statistics like Success Ratio and Profit Factor.  The BeST_Breakout Strategy is a
    BeST Elliot Wave Oscillator Strategies
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    BeST_ Elliot Wave Oscillator Strategies is an MT4 indicator which by default is the difference of two SMAs displayed as a histogram fluctuating around zero while a Signal Line generates Entry Signals either in a Reverse or in a Normal Mode and it is a very powerful tool that very often exploits huge market movements. Signal Line comes in 2 types: Advanced Get Type – like the corresponding one used in the homonym analysis package Mov. Average Type – as a Moving Average of the Elliot Oscillator I
    BeST Keltner Channels Strategies EA
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Experts
    BeST_Keltner Channels Strategies  EA   is an MT4  Expert Advisor that is based on the method developed by Chester W. Keltner described in book “How To Make Money in Commodities” that  Keltner called it the ten-day moving average trading rule. Originally Keltner Channels uses for Central Line a 10-bars SMA of Typical Price and  the 10-bars Average Range (High - Low) with a multiplication factor of 1 for constructing the Boundary Bands. Later several known traders and authors have published modif
    BeST RevEngEmaRsi Strategy
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the indicator RevEngEMARSI by Giorgos Siligardos that was presented in his article " Reverse Engineering RSI (II) " ( TASC_Aug 2003 ) as a new variation of his inverse-RSI indicator and which transforms the Exponential moving average of RSI into a curve in the price graph, simplifying the price projection method and improving its visual representation. BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy while implementing the crossings with its Moving Aver
    BeST ADX Scalping Strategy
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    BeST_ADX Scalping Strategy is an MT4 Strategy of an Entry and Exit Signals Indicator based on the ADX values that is an excellent tool for scalpers to scalp the currency market multiple times a day for profit . It is built mainly for scalping purposes although it can also be used as a breakout indicator . Its Signals produce a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results . The indicator comes with a new enhanced Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Panel that can improve its ove
    BeST RMO Indicator Strategies
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    BeST_RMO Indicator Strategies is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the corresponding famous Oscillator created by Rahul Mohindar that detects trends in all markets and it can produce Buy and Sell Signals of high winning probability forming a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results. The indicator uses 2 strategies as a selection: i) Classic : produces Reversed Entry Signals by the crossings of zero (0) line  and ii) MAsSignals : produces Reversed Entry Signals using MAs of RM
    BeST Fisher Oscillator Strategies
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    BeST_Fisher Oscillator Strategies is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the popular Fisher Indicator and it is mainly used to identify trend reversals with a high accuracy .  It is a great forex trading indicator for scalping , day trading and swing trading purposes. The indicator comes with 2 corresponding Strategies of Reversed Entries each one of which can be used either as a standalone Trading System or as an add-on to any Trading System for finding or confirming the most appropriate Entry o
    BeST Hull MAvgs Strategies EA
    Eleni Koulocheri
    4 (1)
    Experts
    BeST_Hull MAvgs Strategies_EA is an MT4 Expert Advisor based on the Market indicator named  BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy  and can make trades according to it or using only 1 HMA while it also applies all common Trade and Risk Management features. Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator. It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determine if conditions are bullish or bearish relative to historical da
    BeST Hull Single MA Strategy
    Eleni Koulocheri
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    BeST_Hull Single MA Strategy is an Metatrader Indicator based on the famous indicator Hull Mov.Average . This indicator can display the Single HMA Strategy of just 1 Hull MAvg. It uses added internal filters locating the most likely Entries while it can be used as a standalone system or as an add-on to other ones. Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator . It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determin
    BeST Swing Strategy
    Eleni Koulocheri
    Indicators
    BeST Swing Strategy is a Metatrader indicator based on the corresponding Jim Berg's work about volatility as described in his article "The Truth About Volatility" (TASC 2/2005).The indicator consists of 2 channel lines deriving as (MA +/- times the ATR) and can be used as a standalone trading system.The outlier prices of the Market as of the indicator's values can be used for producing Entry and Exit Signals. Advantages of the indicator == Uses 2 Swing Strategies (Normal and Reverse) == Never
    Filter:
    Didik
    144
    Didik 2025.08.22 05:13 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    JUAN rulfo
    348
    JUAN rulfo 2025.04.01 05:21 
     

    Excellent indicator, thank you. I use it to perform my signal strategy.

    Bi Zhou
    2110
    Bi Zhou 2025.02.25 08:48 
     

    nice indicator

    Constantin Goncearuc
    162
    Constantin Goncearuc 2025.01.07 14:14 
     

    Отличный индикатор

    Bunt5314
    54
    Bunt5314 2024.11.02 15:32 
     

    Very good indicator. Too bad it's only on MT4.

    Рустем Нартдинов
    70
    Рустем Нартдинов 2024.01.30 17:45 
     

    Большое спасибо

    Trakerr
    37
    Trakerr 2022.12.30 19:49 
     

    Very good indicator. Good work, thanks Sehr guter Indikator. Gute Arbeit, danke

    simonlongster
    250
    simonlongster 2022.10.16 13:33 
     

    Looks a great tool for entries and exits. Thanks so much

    Eleni Koulocheri
    34560
    Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2022.10.16 15:56
    Hi simonlongster,
    Thanks for your kind words and also for your 5 stars!
    Glad you liked the product and I hope you will use it in your trading with the best results. I would like you also to see my other coresponding product: "BeST Gann Swing Oscillator" (you could have it just for $40) that is very helpful if you combine it with the BeST_Gann Hi-Lo Strategy in order to find the best setups for trading. Thanks again BeST Regards Eleni
    John Winsome Munar
    3471
    John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 19:12 
     

    Good indicator, can be used as standalone.

    Eleni Koulocheri
    34560
    Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2022.06.14 20:46
    Hi John, Glad you like my indicator.
    Thank you very much for your 5 stars!
    I wish you to make many winning trades using its strategy.
    If you like Just take a look at my corresponding EA (BeST Gann Hi Lo Strategy EA) with some interesting additional features like the trend filter.
    Maybe you will find it very useful. BeST Regards. Eleni
    Mr Anto
    18
    Mr Anto 2022.05.02 07:16 
     

    best indicator

    Eleni Koulocheri
    34560
    Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2022.05.02 16:49
    Hi Mr Anto, I am glad you like my product! Thanks for your kind words and for your 5 stars!
    Hope you will have many winnining trades using my indicator. BeST Regards. Eleni
    Fernando Alonso
    1055
    Fernando Alonso 2022.01.23 18:48 
     

    thanks very good

    Eleni Koulocheri
    34560
    Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2022.01.29 12:05
    Hi Fernando, Glad you like my indicator.
    Thanks for your kind words and for your 5 stars! BeST Regards Eleni
    Vincent Paul Colombe
    683
    Vincent Paul Colombe 2021.10.09 12:10 
     

    Great tool, thank you so much. And also free!! Any progress on an EA to automate the signals, @Eleni? This indicator works very well with renko chart.

    provo2020
    205
    provo2020 2021.09.13 08:23 
     

    Indicator presents a very high level of accuracy, always positioning stop...Very stable and with very good entry signals. Great indicator.

    Eleni Koulocheri
    34560
    Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2021.09.13 17:55
    Thank you very much for your kind words and also for your 5 stars!
    Glad you like the indicator and I hope it will help you for better and always winning trading! Thanks again BeST Regards Eleni
    Парвиз Гуламов
    94
    Парвиз Гуламов 2021.09.07 20:22 
     

    Thanks for your program BeST Gann HiLo Strategy.

    Eleni Koulocheri
    34560
    Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2021.09.13 18:00
    First of all sorry for the delay of my answering.
    Thank you very much for your kind words and especially for your 5 stars!
    Glad you like the indicator and I hope it will help you have more winning trades! Thanks again BeST Regards Eleni
    cqlinux
    18
    cqlinux 2021.08.30 09:53 
     

    Thank you very much. Such a good index is free. Can you provide the source code? My email address is 1439145015@qq.com. I want to contact you further

    Eleni Koulocheri
    34560
    Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2021.09.06 20:16
    Hi,
    First of all sorry for the delay of my answering. I was not in my office for the last 10 days while I had not any notice in my messages for your review.
    Thank you very much for your kind words and especially for your 5 stars!
    Glad you like the product and I hope you use it in your trading with good results.
    Unfortunately the source code can not be provided while this will be the code base for the MT5 version (also for free).
    You can always contact me preferably using the private Messages service of MQL5. You can also contact me by the BeST email that you can find in my website.
    Thanks again. BeST Regards Eleni
    Adhi Sarwadhamana
    178
    Adhi Sarwadhamana 2021.08.06 11:33 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Eleni Koulocheri
    34560
    Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2021.08.06 12:01
    Hi,
    Thank you very much for your kind words and for your 5 stars!
    I think that it could be made an EA based on this product and maybe I will try it soon! BeST Regards Eleni
    Leroy Pastran
    480
    Leroy Pastran 2021.07.27 07:47 
     

    This indicator is what I've been looking for! I can't believe that it's free. Thanks so much for sharing this. It's a perfect fit for my strategy! Ill be taking a look at your other indicators.

    Eleni Koulocheri
    34560
    Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2021.07.27 13:50
    Hi,
    Thanks for your kind words and for your 5 stars!
    Hope you will make many winning trades using BeST Gann Hi Lo Strategy. BeST Regards Eleni
    Reply to review