BeST Swing Strategy is a Metatrader indicator based on the corresponding Jim Berg's work about volatility as described in his article "The Truth About Volatility" (TASC 2/2005).The indicator consists of 2 channel lines deriving as (MA +/- times the ATR) and can be used as a standalone trading system.The outlier prices of the Market as of the indicator's values can be used for producing Entry and Exit Signals.



Advantages of the indicator

== Uses 2 Swing Strategies (Normal and Reverse)

== Never repaints its Signals

== All Signals are always at "the Close of the BAR"

== Real time updated Info and Statistics Panel

== It comes up with all MT4 Alert issues (sound alert,email and push notification





Input parameters



== Basic Settings - for selecting the parameters in order to calculate all indicator's features

== Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate

== Graphical Settings - for selecting the color,size and distansce of drawn objects

== Arrows Settings - for controlling Entry and Exit Signals' features

== Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry and Exit Alerts



For EA developers



== Buy Arrow and Sell Arrow: Buffers = 3,4

== Exit Long and Exit Short: Buffers = 5,6



