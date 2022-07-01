BeST Swing Strategy
- Indicators
- Eleni Koulocheri
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 1 July 2022
- Activations: 10
BeST Swing Strategy is a Metatrader indicator based on the corresponding Jim Berg's work about volatility as described in his article "The Truth About Volatility" (TASC 2/2005).The indicator consists of 2 channel lines deriving as (MA +/- times the ATR) and can be used as a standalone trading system.The outlier prices of the Market as of the indicator's values can be used for producing Entry and Exit Signals.
Advantages of the indicator
== Uses 2 Swing Strategies (Normal and Reverse)
== Never repaints its Signals
== All Signals are always at "the Close of the BAR"
== Real time updated Info and Statistics Panel
== It comes up with all MT4 Alert issues (sound alert,email and push notification
Input parameters
== Basic Settings - for selecting the parameters in order to calculate all indicator's features
== Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate
== Graphical Settings - for selecting the color,size and distansce of drawn objects
== Arrows Settings - for controlling Entry and Exit Signals' features
== Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry and Exit Alerts
For EA developers
== Buy Arrow and Sell Arrow: Buffers = 3,4
== Exit Long and Exit Short: Buffers = 5,6