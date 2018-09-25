BeST DEMA

4.5

Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) is a moving  average (MA) that gives the most weight to recent price data.Like exponential moving average (EMA), it is more reactive to all price fluctuations than a simple moving average (SMA) and so DEMA can help traders to spot reversals sooner, because it is faster responding to any changes in market activity.

DEMA was developed by Patrick Mulloy in an attempt to reduce the amount of lag time found in traditional MAs. (TASC_Feb. 1994).

DEMA can also be used as a component in a lot of indicators like Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) that are based on MA types and can be modified to use a DEMA instead of other more traditional types of MAs.


Inputs


Basic Settings

  • Select Period for DEMA: It is the number of Bars that we Look Back on the Chart in order to calculate DEMA.
  • Select Price DEMA applied to: It is the price we use in DEMA calculation. By default we use the price of Close. 

Line Settings

  • Select Line Style of Dema Indicator
  • Select Line Width of Dema Indicator
  • Select Line Color of Dema Indicator

 



Reviews 5
Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.04.05 20:31 
 

Very very good !!!!

Bengt Stefan Persson
570
Bengt Stefan Persson 2021.10.02 09:33 
 

Works great. Would love a expert advisor based on this indicator.

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songtanqiang
23
songtanqiang 2022.06.13 01:54 
 

不错

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.04.05 20:31 
 

Very very good !!!!

Eleni Koulocheri
34601
Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2022.04.06 00:30
Thanks Fernando!
Hope you use it for a winning trading job.
Bengt Stefan Persson
570
Bengt Stefan Persson 2021.10.02 09:33 
 

Works great. Would love a expert advisor based on this indicator.

Eleni Koulocheri
34601
Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2021.10.02 12:27
Hi Stefan,
Thanks for your kind words.
If you would like a corresponding EA just make a personal job request for me on freelance service and I think that I will make it for you. BeST Regards Eleni
[Deleted] 2019.03.28 06:10 
 

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sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.01.06 16:59 
 

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