BeST Darvas Boxes
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.85
- Updated: 30 April 2020
- Activations: 10
BeST_Darvas Boxes is an MT4 Indicator based on the trading method developed in the 50’s by the Hungarian Nicolas Darvas.
BeST_Darvas Boxes indicator
- draws the Top and the Bottom of every Darvas Box that can be confirmed on the current Chart.
- draws Buy and Sell Arrows for every confirmed Upwards or Downwards Breakout of the above levels.
- draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting or backpainting.
Note: Every customer who wants to have the older version v_1.75 with the statistical results in the panel (if the older verion was deleted during updating to v_1.80) please just let me know by a private message and I will send him again the older v_1.75 file.
Inputs
Basic Settings
LB Period - LB # of bars for calculating the Darvas Boxes
Entries Mode – options for Entering the Market
- Single_Entry_Mode : only 1 Position for each direction
- 2_Additional_Entries_Mode : up to 2 additional positions for each direction
Exits Mode (only for Single_Entry_Mode) – options for Exiting the Market
- Reverse Mode
- TP and SL_Levels - fully adjustable (displaying,color,values)
- Fast & Slow MAs Crossing - fully adjustable
Note: for the 2 Additional Entries Mode the Exits Mode is by default the Reverse Mode
Position_1,2 and 3 Lot Size for 2_Additional_Entries_Mode – for the correct calculation of the Average Entry Price if we use the 2_ Additional_Entries_Mode
Exit Modes' Settings
- TP and SL Levels – for selecting TP and SL pip values if Exiting with a SL/TP
- MAvgs Parameters – for selecting the parameters of 2 Mov.Averages if Exiting with their crossings.
Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate.
Graphical Settings - for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects like
- Vertical Line locating the last Entry Signal
- Entry Price Level Horizontal Line for the current open position
- TP/SL Levels Horizontal Lines
- Exit MAs Lines
- Chart Background Color Changes according to Trade Type
Arrows Settings - for controlling the Arrows use for Entry and Exit Signals.
Panel Settings - for controlling the use of the Trade Info Panel
Note: All Panel Infos are Real Time Updated while the Panel is fully color adjustable and can be moved anywhere in the chart.
Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry and Exit Alerts like
- MT4 Alert Message
- Email Alert
- Push Notification Alert
Very responsive support and useful tool. Best to enter trades at highs or lows.