BeST_Darvas Boxes is an MT4 Indicator based on the trading method developed in the 50’s by the Hungarian Nicolas Darvas.

BeST_Darvas Boxes indicator

draws the Top and the Bottom of every Darvas Box that can be confirmed on the current Chart.

draws Buy and Sell Arrows for every confirmed Upwards or Downwards Breakout of the above levels.

draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting or backpainting.





Note : Every customer who wants to have the older version v_1.75 with the statistical results in the panel (if the older verion was deleted during updating to v_1.80) please just let me know by a private message and I will send him again the older v_1.75 file.





Inputs







Basic Settings





LB Period - LB # of bars for calculating the Darvas Boxes

Entries Mode – options for Entering the Market

Single_Entry_Mode : only 1 Position for each direction

2_Additional_Entries_Mode : up to 2 additional positions for each direction

Exits Mode (only for Single_Entry_Mode) – options for Exiting the Market

Reverse Mode

TP and SL_Levels - fully adjustable (displaying,color,values)

Fast & Slow MAs Crossing - fully adjustable

Note : for the 2 Additional Entries Mode the Exits Mode is by default the Reverse Mode

Position_1,2 and 3 Lot Size for 2_Additional_Entries_Mode – for the correct calculation of the Average Entry Price if we use the 2_ Additional_Entries_Mode

Exit Modes' Settings

TP and SL Levels – for selecting TP and SL pip values if Exiting with a SL/TP

MAvgs Parameters – for selecting the parameters of 2 Mov.Averages if Exiting with their crossings.

Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate.

Graphical Settings - for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects like

Vertical Line locating the last Entry Signal

Entry Price Level Horizontal Line for the current open position

TP/SL Levels Horizontal Lines

Exit MAs Lines

Chart Background Color Changes according to Trade Type

Arrows Settings - for controlling the Arrows use for Entry and Exit Signals.

Panel Settings - for controlling the use of the Trade Info Panel

Note : All Panel Infos are Real Time Updated while the Panel is fully color adjustable and can be moved anywhere in the chart.

Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry and Exit Alerts like

MT4 Alert Message

Email Alert

Push Notification Alert





For EA Developers





Top of a Box : Buffer = 0

Bottom of a Box : Buffer = 1

Buy Arrow :

(Single_Entry_Mode/

1st position for the 2_Additional_Entries_Mode) Buffer = 2

Sell Arrow :

(Single_Entry_Mode/

1st position for the 2_Additional_Entries_Mode) Buffer = 3

Add_Buy_2 Arrow: Buffer = 9

Add_Sell_2 Arrow: Buffer = 10

Add_Buy_3 Arrow: Buffer = 11

Add_Sell_3 Arrow: Buffer = 12

Custom_Exit_Signal: Buffer = 13

Exit_fastMA: Buffer = 20

Exit_slowMA: Buffer = 21







