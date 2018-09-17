BeST Darvas Boxes

5

BeST_Darvas Boxes is an MT4  Indicator based on the trading method developed in the 50’s by the Hungarian Nicolas Darvas.

BeST_Darvas Boxes indicator

  • draws the Top and the Bottom of every Darvas Box  that can be confirmed on the current Chart.
  • draws Buy and Sell Arrows  for every confirmed Upwards or Downwards Breakout of the above levels.
  • draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting or backpainting.


Note: Every customer who wants to have the older version v_1.75 with the statistical results in the panel (if the older verion was deleted during updating to v_1.80) please just let me know by a private message  and I will send him again the older v_1.75 file.


Inputs


Basic Settings


LB Period  -  LB # of bars for calculating the Darvas Boxes

Entries Mode – options for Entering the Market 

  • Single_Entry_Mode :  only 1 Position for each direction
  • 2_Additional_Entries_Mode : up to 2 additional positions for each direction

Exits Mode (only for Single_Entry_Mode) – options for Exiting the Market

  • Reverse Mode
  • TP and SL_Levels - fully adjustable (displaying,color,values)
  • Fast & Slow MAs Crossing - fully adjustable

Note: for the 2 Additional Entries Mode the Exits Mode is by default the Reverse Mode

Position_1,2 and 3 Lot Size for 2_Additional_Entries_Mode – for the correct calculation of the Average Entry Price if we use the 2_ Additional_Entries_Mode

Exit Modes' Settings

  • TP and SL Levels – for selecting TP and SL pip values if Exiting with a SL/TP
  • MAvgs Parameters – for selecting the parameters of 2 Mov.Averages if Exiting with their crossings.

Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate.

Graphical Settings - for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects like 

  • Vertical Line locating the last Entry Signal 
  • Entry Price Level Horizontal Line for the current open position
  • TP/SL Levels Horizontal Lines
  • Exit MAs Lines
  • Chart Background Color Changes according to Trade Type

Arrows Settings - for controlling the Arrows use for Entry and Exit Signals.

Panel Settings - for controlling the use of the Trade Info Panel

Note: All Panel Infos are Real Time Updated while the Panel is fully color adjustable and can be moved anywhere in the chart.

Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry and Exit Alerts like 

  • MT4 Alert Message
  • Email Alert
  • Push Notification Alert


For EA Developers


Top of a Box :                                                                  Buffer = 0
Bottom of a Box :                                                             Buffer = 1
Buy Arrow :
(Single_Entry_Mode/
1st position for the 2_Additional_Entries_Mode)                 Buffer = 2
Sell Arrow :             
(Single_Entry_Mode/
1st position for the 2_Additional_Entries_Mode)                 Buffer = 3
Add_Buy_2 Arrow:                                                           Buffer = 9
Add_Sell_2 Arrow:                                                           Buffer = 10
Add_Buy_3 Arrow:                                                           Buffer = 11
Add_Sell_3 Arrow:                                                           Buffer = 12
Custom_Exit_Signal:                                                         Buffer = 13
Exit_fastMA:                                                                     Buffer = 20
Exit_slowMA:                                                                    Buffer = 21

                                     


Reviews 5
Vincent Paul Colombe
683
Vincent Paul Colombe 2021.11.10 12:03 
 

Very responsive support and useful tool. Best to enter trades at highs or lows.

protti73
156
protti73 2021.10.08 23:31 
 

I bought this indicator, along with other tools. I must say that I am very satisfied. the signs don't repaint, and Eleni's support service is fantastic. Always available for any support

intan08
1388
intan08 2021.07.09 10:51 
 

Useful tool and helpful author.

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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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BeST_Hull Single MA Strategy is an Metatrader Indicator based on the famous indicator Hull Mov.Average . This indicator can display the Single HMA Strategy of just 1 Hull MAvg. It uses added internal filters locating the most likely Entries while it can be used as a standalone system or as an add-on to other ones. Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator . It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determin
BeST Swing Strategy
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BeST Swing Strategy is a Metatrader indicator based on the corresponding Jim Berg's work about volatility as described in his article "The Truth About Volatility" (TASC 2/2005).The indicator consists of 2 channel lines deriving as (MA +/- times the ATR) and can be used as a standalone trading system.The outlier prices of the Market as of the indicator's values can be used for producing Entry and Exit Signals. Advantages of the indicator == Uses 2 Swing Strategies (Normal and Reverse) == Never
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Vincent Paul Colombe
683
Vincent Paul Colombe 2021.11.10 12:03 
 

Very responsive support and useful tool. Best to enter trades at highs or lows.

protti73
156
protti73 2021.10.08 23:31 
 

I bought this indicator, along with other tools. I must say that I am very satisfied. the signs don't repaint, and Eleni's support service is fantastic. Always available for any support

intan08
1388
intan08 2021.07.09 10:51 
 

Useful tool and helpful author.

mapsakis
50
mapsakis 2019.08.26 08:51 
 

Awesome Indicator.5 Stars

Werner
341
Werner 2019.08.05 23:36 
 

Very Good Support ! 5 Stars !

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