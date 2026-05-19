Cross Alert Histogram MT5

5

Overview

MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs.

The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered.

How It Works

Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines:

  • Green — Line 1 is above Line 2
  • Red — Line 2 is above Line 1
  • Yellow — the two lines are at equal value; a crossover is occurring

Professional Histogram Mode

When this mode is enabled, bars are displayed in two shades. A brighter color indicates that the gap between the lines is widening (momentum building), while a darker shade indicates that the gap is narrowing (momentum fading). This allows traders to observe changes in momentum strength before the actual crossover takes place.

Line Configuration

Both lines are independently configurable. Supported line types include:

  • Ichimoku lines: Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Span A, Span B, Chikou Span
  • Moving Averages: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted
  • Trend Lines
  • Raw Price

Each line can reference a different timeframe. For example, an H1 Tenkan-sen can be compared against an H4 Kijun-sen on the same chart. Candle-level shifts are supported on either line for structures such as Tenkan+17. The entire histogram can also be shifted forward or backward for alignment purposes.

Alert System

Alerts can be configured for the following events:

  • Alert On Cross — fires when the two lines cross (color changes between green and red)
  • Alert On Same Value — fires when the lines reach equal value (yellow bar)
  • Candle Number To Check — set to 0 for live candle alerts, or 1 for confirmed closed-candle signals

Delivery options: popup window, sound, email, push notification.

Practical Applications

The indicator can be used in a variety of analysis workflows, including:

  • Tenkan vs Kijun histogram to monitor TK cross strength without chart clutter
  • Span A vs Span B dominance as a histogram for Kumo cloud direction
  • Multi-timeframe MA crossover tracking (for example, H4 SMA 50 vs H1 EMA 9)
  • Price vs moving average relationship bar by bar
  • Professional mode for detecting fading momentum ahead of a crossover

Setup

  1. Select Line 1 — type, period, method, timeframe, shift
  2. Select Line 2 — same options, independently configured
  3. Configure alert conditions and enable Professional Histogram mode if needed

The indicator works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Display: separate sub-window histogram
  • Line types: Ichimoku, Moving Average, Trend Line, Price
  • Timeframe per line: independently configurable
  • Alerts: popup, sound, email, push notification
  • Repaint control: candle 0 (live) or candle 1 (confirmed)


MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177626

Reviews 26
zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:24 
 

5 star thanks

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:40 
 

really this one is amazing!

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:13 
 

What a fantastic indicator!

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ORB Seeker MT5
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:24 
 

5 star thanks

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:40 
 

really this one is amazing!

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:13 
 

What a fantastic indicator!

mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:15
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.23 06:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:15
Thank you so much! Glad the crossovers are giving you confidence to enter trades 🙏
Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.22 21:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:15
Really appreciate that! Glad the dedication is showing up in tools you find amazing 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.22 21:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:16
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Mehdi Saberi
88
Mehdi Saberi 2026.07.22 19:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:16
Appreciate the detailed feedback! Glad the histogram is staying simple and clutter-free, and that Professional mode is helping you read momentum strength ahead of crossovers across timeframes 🙏
mehdi emrahpour
99
mehdi emrahpour 2026.07.21 16:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:16
Really glad to hear that! 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 14:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:16
Really glad to hear that! Appreciate you finding it valuable across the board 🙏
reza mond
58
reza mond 2026.07.21 10:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:17
Really appreciate that! Glad it stood out from the rest for its reliability and practical value 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.20 18:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:50
Really appreciate that! Glad everything's working perfectly and the overall experience has been excellent 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 21:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:04
Thank you so much! Really glad it's delivering solid accuracy and consistency for you. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 20:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:04
Thank you so much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:04
Thank you so much! 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 16:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:03
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! Glad the practical, usability-first approach is supporting a cleaner analysis process and helping you stay disciplined when reviewing opportunities 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:03
Thank you so much! 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.19 15:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:02
Thank you so much for this thorough and encouraging review! Really glad the setup was smooth and that your multi-timeframe backtesting showed consistent, accurate signals with precise entry and exit points. It's great to hear it's already proven its value so early on. Excited to hear how it performs for you in live conditions going forward. Wishing you continued success 🙏
Shayan Navidi
88
Shayan Navidi 2026.07.19 07:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:01
Thank you so much for the kind words! Really glad the histogram view is coming through clean and making crossover signals and momentum shifts easier to interpret 🙏
hadiphoenix
154
hadiphoenix 2026.07.18 17:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:39
Thanks a lot for your review, I'm so glad to hear that you find Cross Alert Histogram to be a very good indicator.
When I set out to design this tool, my aim was to harness the unique advantages of histogram analysis and apply them to the problem of detecting and trading crossovers. It's always encouraging to hear from traders who appreciate the result.
As always, if you ever have any questions about using the indicator or have ideas for ways to enhance it, I'm just a message away. Your feedback is invaluable to me as I continue to refine and improve these tools.
Thanks again for taking a moment to share your thoughts. It's much appreciated. Wishing you all the best in your trading endeavors! 🙏
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