The 3 Bar Break

Three Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the 1st bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the 1st bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. This then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars.

It should be used mainly on the daily chart to help spot potential moves in the coming days.

Features :

  • A simple method of predicting future volatility.
  • Choose your favourite Line colors and sizes.
  • Send alerts to either your PC, eMail or mobile device.

Settings :

Color Settings

  • Line Color - Choose the line color of the 3 bar formation.
  • Line Size - Choose the line size of the 3 bar formation.

Alert Settings 

  • Soundfile - which wave file sound we use for our PC alarm.
  • PlaySound - true means we here our PC alarm, false means we do not hear our PC alarm.
  • MessageBox - true means we see a message box, false means we do not see a message box.
  • SendeMail - true means we get an alert sent to our email, false means we do not get an alert sent to our email.
  • SendMobile - true means we get an alert sent to our mobile device, false means we do not get an alarm sent to out mobile device.


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Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Elliots Triangle
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Elliot's Triangle is taken from 1 of the 13 patterns within the Elliot Wave Theory that says social or crowd behaviour tends to reverse in recognisable patterns and of which they reveal a structural pattern that appears in nature, as well as the mass psychology of trading participants. From this, he has devised various identifiable patterns that appear in market prices. One of these is what I have named Elliot's Triangle. This triangular pattern appears to reflect a balance of forces, causing
FREE
Break Even Trader MT5
Stephen Reynolds
4.5 (2)
Utilities
With Break Even Trader placed onto your chart, it will automatically place the stop loss and take profit levels when you open a buy or sell order. And when you are in profit by the amount defined in user settings, it will automatically move your stop loss to that break even level, thereby protecting your trade from a loss. Features : Simple to trade with you just enter your trade it will place the stop loss and take profit as input in user inputs. Sends you an alert when your trade is in profit
FREE
Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
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Candlestick Oscillator
Stephen Reynolds
4 (1)
Indicators
Candlestick Oscillator is a truly unique Oscillator that uses the concepts of within candlestick trading called the Record Session High. This is a method of analysing candlesticks to gauge when a trend might be wearing out and therefore ready for reversal or pause. We call it a record session high when we get 8 or more previous candles that have higher closes. We call it a record session low when we get 8 or more previous candles that have lower closes.  We don't rely on the typical Oscillation
FREE
Three Bar Break
Stephen Reynolds
5 (5)
Indicators
Three Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the 1st bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the 1st bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. This then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. It should be used mainly on the daily chart to help spot potential moves in the coming days. Features : A simple metho
FREE
Three Bar Break Free
Stephen Reynolds
4.5 (2)
Experts
DESCRIPTION 3 Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the previous bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the previous bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. It then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. Must also be traded during the active hours of the market you want to trade. EG EURUSD 7am - 5pm This
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Bollinger Breakout Trader
Stephen Reynolds
4 (1)
Indicators
Bollinger Breakout Trader tells the trader when the market is about to breakout from a non-volatile period. Non volatility usually means its building up steam for more good moves in future. A signal is formed when this switch from non-volatile to volatile occurs. These periods are measured by both Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels. Bollinger Bands measure the standard deviation of price from the Moving Average which results in an expanding and contracting channel. Keltner Channels are based o
Break It Down
Stephen Reynolds
4 (1)
Indicators
Break It Down is based on the Directional Movement Index and tells the trader when a market trend probably maxed out and ready to fall back. This pattern is more predictable when we apply this system only when the market is rallying but within a trading range. Because traders Sell off in fear the market often moves faster when declining! When this happens, good moves can occur. As traders are no longer interested in the trend, the volume will decline and the price will usually fall back on itsel
ZZ Scalper
Stephen Reynolds
4 (1)
Experts
This EA exploits the inevitable behaviour of price fluctuations and breakouts. Because market prices will always fluctuate to higher highs before ebbing down to lower lows, breakouts of these levels will occur.   This EA will open a trade in anticipation of catching some of the profits from these breakout moves. We use the fixed exit methods of Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop in such a way so that we will scalp small but consistent profits.  No martingales needed, just a simple but ex
Volume Analysis Trader
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Volume Analysis Trader looks at volume using a fixed average of volume. This averaging helps spot when volume is rising or declining. Also I have added volume spikes which are when volume suddenly is above the average. These help spot market reversals. This will hep a trader look for the following in their trading: Rising volume during a rally shows trend is strong. Falling volume on a rally shows trend is weakening. As a rule of thumb on daily charts if current volume is higher than yesterday's
The Hi Lo Breakout
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
The Hi Lo Breakout is taken from the concept of the ZZ Scalper EA which exploits the inevitable behaviour of price fluctuations and breakouts.  The fact that because market prices will always fluctuate to higher highs before ebbing down to lower lows, breakouts will occur. But here I've added a few more filters which I see work well also as an Indicator.    Range Analysis :    When price is within a tight range this Indicator will be able to spot this and only then look for price breaks. You
Trend Line Finder
Stephen Reynolds
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Line Finder will project forward a support and resistance lines using 2 previous highs for resistance and 2 previous lows for support.  It will then signal to the trader by alert making the trader more aware that a possible good move is about to happen.     This is not a stand-alone trading system but is very useful in finding key areas of support resistance levels where price will usually either rebound from or breakthrough. Its down to the trader to decide what to do with use of other s
Stop Reversal Re Entry
Stephen Reynolds
Utilities
Stop Reversal & Re Entry is a varied way to exit trades and manage your losses.  I all in have made it into a 4 option utility of stop reversal, re entry with break even and partial close features for good measure.  These 4 systems are : Stop Reversal : When true will place an opposite pending order exactly where the stop level is on your current trade. In the possibility of your trade being wrong it will get you in again in the opposite direction. Ive added a Only Recover Loss feature that
The Hi Lo Breakout MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
The Hi Lo Breakout is taken from the concept of the ZZ Scalper EA which exploits the inevitable behaviour of price fluctuations and breakouts.  The fact that because market prices will always fluctuate to higher highs before ebbing down to lower lows, breakouts will occur. But here I've added a few more filters which I see work well also as an Indicator.    Range Analysis :    When price is within a tight range this Indicator will be able to spot this and only then look for price breaks. You
Bollinger Breakout Trader MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Bollinger Breakout Trader tells the trader when the market is about to breakout from a non-volatile period. Non volatility usually means its building up steam for more good moves in future. A signal is formed when this switch from non-volatile to volatile occurs. These periods are measured by both Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels. Bollinger Bands measure the standard deviation of price from the Moving Average which results in an expanding and contracting channel. Keltner Channels are based
Volume Analysis Trader MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Volume Analysis Trader looks at volume using a fixed average of volume. This averaging helps spot when volume is rising or declining. Also I have added volume spikes which are when volume suddenly is above the average. These help spot market reversals. This will hep a trader look for the following in their trading: Rising volume during a rally shows trend is strong. Falling volume on a rally shows trend is weakening. As a rule of thumb on daily charts if current volume is higher than yesterda
Trend Line Finder MT5
Stephen Reynolds
5 (2)
Indicators
Trend Line Finder will project forward a support and resistance lines using 2 previous highs for resistance and 2 previous lows for support.  It will then signal to the trader by alert making the trader more aware that a possible good move is about to happen.     This is not a stand-alone trading system but is very useful in finding key areas of support resistance levels where price will usually either rebound from or breakthrough. Its down to the trader to decide what to do with use of other s
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