ThreeM Quantum Tunneling

3.6

There is a science, named Quantitative Finance, that allows to study the financial derivative pricing models using the methods of theoretical and mathematical physics.

Lately I came across a paper that describes a new indicator for technical analysis that combines ideas from quantum physics and brings them to finance. I got interested in it and decided I would teach how to implement indicators based on a scientific papers in MQL5. 

The original Moving Mini-Max paper [2] is written by Z.K. Silagadze, a quantum physicist from Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics and Novosibirsk State University. The link to the paper as well as MQL5 source code are available at the end of the article.

https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=36056

Reviews 19
Lukasz Zabludowski
207
Lukasz Zabludowski 2022.07.02 10:32 
 

IMHO very nice.

diamondfx360
30
diamondfx360 2021.06.26 15:53 
 

Best for Boom and Crash ! Excellent Indicator.

areteus areteus
452
areteus areteus 2021.04.19 12:10 
 

marvellous

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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TradingSystem EA — Where Quantitative Meets Price Action. Regime-Aware. Structure-Driven. Mathematically Disciplined. Not just signals. Confluence. Short descriptions: A multi-layered algorithmic trading engine that reads market structure, detects regime shifts, and only trades when price action, volume profile, and quantitative scoring agree. 7 signal layers. 4 risk gates. 1 rule: no confluence, no trade. From Wyckoff principles to HMM regime detection — institutional-grade logic, retail-frien
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Japanese candlestick analysis has been in existence for hundreds of years and is a valid form of technical analysis. Candlestick charting has its roots in the militaristic culture that was prevalent in Japan in the 1700s. One sees many terms throughout the Japanese literature on this topic that reference military analogies, such as the Three White Soldiers pattern Unlike more conventional charting methods, candlestick charting gives a deeper look into the mind-set of investors, helping to establ
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Master Color TrendLine
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This indicator show color of trend. And combined with the average line, but be used on the hightest price and the lowest of the 26 period. The target entry at the level and the point of the route between 2 line for entry and exit position This is a first version, many problems is not supported and fine. Expected a contected from your friends To continue to follow the good products
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Market Profile FX
Nguyen Duc Quy
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Market profile was developed by Peter Steidlmayer in the second half of last century. This is a very effective tool if you understand the nature and usage. It's not like common tools like EMA, RSI, MACD or Bollinger Bands. It operates independently of price, not based on price but its core is volume. The volume is normal, as the instrument is sung everywhere. But the special thing here is that the Market Profile represents the volume at each price level. 1. Price Histogram The Price Histogram i
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summer2881
73
summer2881 2024.10.19 00:30 
 

Bad indicator. This indicator isn’t working well at all. It Needs constant updates, and frequently gives incorrect signals. I've tested it for several days, and it’s just not reliable. Delete.

Khulani
210
Khulani 2024.04.15 11:37 
 

Great indicator. Requires some tweaking so that it does not have to reload with every candle. I notice the same issue has been raised above severally but the author hasn't attended to it yet.

Taproot101
85
Taproot101 2024.01.02 00:47 
 

this honestly would probably be one of the best indicators on this entire site if you didnt have to refresh all the time - and if there where alerts. if these 2 problems got fixed. Probably the best indicator on the site.

lostsergio
214
lostsergio 2023.07.17 18:27 
 

Looks really promising. Thanks.

Burak Vardar
313
Burak Vardar 2023.05.31 23:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

shahov_i1
41
shahov_i1 2022.08.29 13:57 
 

Хороший индикатор но очень не хватает Alert

Lukasz Zabludowski
207
Lukasz Zabludowski 2022.07.02 10:32 
 

IMHO very nice.

Pavel048
331
Pavel048 2021.12.04 22:35 
 

Вначале индикатор мне очень понравился, но позже наступило горькое разочарование. Он пытается нащупать дно цены, но на длинном тренде дает кучу ложных сигналов и сливает депозит. Не рекомендую.

maly1705
17
maly1705 2021.10.15 03:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

diamondfx360
30
diamondfx360 2021.06.26 15:53 
 

Best for Boom and Crash ! Excellent Indicator.

verenafreire
175
verenafreire 2021.06.15 01:27 
 

For some reason that I do not know, it works in some stocks and not in others. I try to install it and the windows remains black. Any suggestions?

areteus areteus
452
areteus areteus 2021.04.19 12:10 
 

marvellous

naldor
174
naldor 2021.01.11 17:57 
 

Não funcionou no MT5 corretamente, fica apagando da tela!

Mateus Matucuma Teixeira
805
Mateus Matucuma Teixeira 2020.12.19 20:22 
 

Perfect, thanks!

Kenemas
14
Kenemas 2020.08.24 08:14 
 

It repaints

rajeshram
224
rajeshram 2020.05.30 08:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Claudios
270
Claudios 2020.02.08 15:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Евгений Кожушный
54
Евгений Кожушный 2020.01.08 19:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yury Zaikouski
2148
Yury Zaikouski 2019.11.26 12:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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