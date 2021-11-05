Amiguinhos Bar Counter
- Indicators
- Eduardo Correia Da Silva
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 10 November 2021
Amiguinho's Bar Counter is a price action indicator to display the bar count (candles) with some interesting options.
About the "Period of analysis" parameter:
- if the current timeframe is in minutes, then the analysis period will be considered in days;
- if the current timeframe is in days, then the analysis period will be considered in months; or
- if the period of analysis will be considered in years.
Tem sido muito útil para meu operacional e agregou bastante para meus estudos, recomendo!