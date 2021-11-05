Amiguinhos Bar Counter

3.67

Amiguinho's Bar Counter is a price action indicator to display the bar count (candles) with some interesting options.


About the "Period of analysis" parameter:

  • if the current timeframe is in minutes, then the analysis period will be considered in days;
  • if the current timeframe is in days, then the analysis period will be considered in months; or 
  • if the period of analysis will be considered in years.









GilmarcioCruz Jesus
52
GilmarcioCruz Jesus 2024.08.01 16:03 
 

Tem sido muito útil para meu operacional e agregou bastante para meus estudos, recomendo!

windsonmorais
24
windsonmorais 2022.07.15 01:29 
 

Funcionou perfeitamente

