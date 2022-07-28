LT Pointer Sync

Pointer Sync is a pointer synchronizer between open charts. It makes the MT5 cross (activated by the middle mouse button) to be replicated on all open charts.

In addition, it is possible to create horizontal lines (letter H) and vertical lines (letter V), very useful for studying. The appearance of the lines is customizable.

Note: Synchronization is through the X and Y scale in pixels, not price and/or date.

It is a simple and free utility.

Enjoy!





This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3 Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



