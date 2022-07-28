LT Pointer Sync
- Utilities
-
Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 March 2025
Pointer Sync is a pointer synchronizer between open charts. It makes the MT5 cross (activated by the middle mouse button) to be replicated on all open charts.
In addition, it is possible to create horizontal lines (letter H) and vertical lines (letter V), very useful for studying. The appearance of the lines is customizable.
Note: Synchronization is through the X and Y scale in pixels, not price and/or date.
It is a simple and free utility.
Enjoy!
Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com
Excellent tool. Working perfectly, thank you