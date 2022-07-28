LT Pointer Sync

4.5

Pointer Sync is a pointer synchronizer between open charts. It makes the MT5 cross (activated by the middle mouse button) to be replicated on all open charts.

In addition, it is possible to create horizontal lines (letter H) and vertical lines (letter V), very useful for studying. The appearance of the lines is customizable.

Note: Synchronization is through the X and Y scale in pixels, not price and/or date.

It is a simple and free utility.

Enjoy!


This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3

Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



Reviews 11
Joe K.
379
Joe K. 2025.02.28 18:17 
 

Excellent tool. Working perfectly, thank you

Oreste de Souza Junior
54
Oreste de Souza Junior 2024.11.10 23:07 
 

Não condigo ver o cursor nos dois gráficos simultaneamente. Aperto a bolina do mouse, aciono num gráfico, depois aciono no outro mas trabalham individual, cada um no seu espaço de trabalho. O que será que estou fazendo de errado?

Debora Cristina Pereira Prado
154
Debora Cristina Pereira Prado 2024.05.09 16:58 
 

Seu indicador é muito útil! Facilitou muito minha vida para utilizar com o Trade System do Didi! Muito agradecida!

Gostaria também de reportar um bug. A tela secundária tem um candle de adiantamento, ou seja, se na janela principal posiciono no candle 1, na janela secundária me indica o candle 2.

Ah! Lendo a resposta anterior eu entendi e consegui calibrar! Perfeito!

Eu vou deixar meu comentário aqui para caso alguém tenha a mesma dificuldade.

.

Thiago, considere, na atualização, ser possível escolher em quais janelas se quer sincronizar.

Outra coisa, Thiago, se puder mudar a tecla para ativação e desativação da ferramenta, pq o CTRL se usa para zoom.

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Joe K.
379
Joe K. 2025.02.28 18:17 
 

Excellent tool. Working perfectly, thank you

Oreste de Souza Junior
54
Oreste de Souza Junior 2024.11.10 23:07 
 

Não condigo ver o cursor nos dois gráficos simultaneamente. Aperto a bolina do mouse, aciono num gráfico, depois aciono no outro mas trabalham individual, cada um no seu espaço de trabalho. O que será que estou fazendo de errado?

Debora Cristina Pereira Prado
154
Debora Cristina Pereira Prado 2024.05.09 16:58 
 

Seu indicador é muito útil! Facilitou muito minha vida para utilizar com o Trade System do Didi! Muito agradecida!

Gostaria também de reportar um bug. A tela secundária tem um candle de adiantamento, ou seja, se na janela principal posiciono no candle 1, na janela secundária me indica o candle 2.

Ah! Lendo a resposta anterior eu entendi e consegui calibrar! Perfeito!

Eu vou deixar meu comentário aqui para caso alguém tenha a mesma dificuldade.

.

Thiago, considere, na atualização, ser possível escolher em quais janelas se quer sincronizar.

Outra coisa, Thiago, se puder mudar a tecla para ativação e desativação da ferramenta, pq o CTRL se usa para zoom.

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2024.05.09 20:06
Fico feliz que tenha gostado! Logo ele terá uma grande atualização onde o ponteiro será sincronizado pela data, além de ter rolagem e zoom sincronizados também ;)
toninhotell
16
toninhotell 2024.03.16 16:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2024.03.21 16:18
Olá Toninhotell. A sincronização é feita pelo eixo X e não pela data. Eu informo isso na descrição do indicador ;)
Estou desenvolvendo um novo sincronizador que faz isso por meio da data, sendo assim mais eficiente.
0xJes
56
0xJes 2024.02.25 03:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

liviamaria
19
liviamaria 2023.11.06 21:27 
 

the charts don't stay in sync. there's a lag of 9 candles from one to the other when the cursors are synchronized.

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2023.11.06 22:27
Oi Maria, tudo bem? A sincronia é em pixels, e não em preço/data. Se calcular a posição X e Y da cruz no gráficos você verá que estão exatamente na mesma posição ;)
Irei implementar a sincronia na escala de preço e data, porém é algo difícil de fazer.
E_lugao
104
E_lugao 2023.09.10 03:28 
 

achei legal a iniciativa mas não me adaptei pois polui o gráfico com muitas linhas

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2023.09.10 06:17
O indicator não está programado para deixar linhas pelo gráfico. Deve estar havendo conflito com outro indicador ou é outro problema fora do meu conhecimento. Você poderia ter me contatado no chat pra que eu te ajudasse a resolver o problema. De qualquer forma, agradeço a avaliação.
Dileepa Sandaruwan
16
Dileepa Sandaruwan 2023.04.22 19:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shipud16
149
Shipud16 2023.04.17 03:44 
 

muito prático e útil. parabéns, Thiagão!

marco
142
marco 2022.09.14 21:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2022.09.15 01:22
Hi! It is a really nice idea the others charts to navigate, following the main chart. I will implement this function. Thank you for the suggestion!
are1971
747
are1971 2022.08.03 14:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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