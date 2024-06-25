Time Bars Ends
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 22 July 2024
The indicator that shows the countdown to the change of candles is equipped with an alert when the bar changes (the alert is not active if installed on the M1 time frame).
Displays seconds if installed in time frame M1, displays minutes and seconds if installed in time frame above M1, and displays hours and minutes if installed in time frame h1 and above.
The time displayed is calculated based on the running time.
Gostei muito do indicador.