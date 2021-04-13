UsdJpy EA X
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 April 2021
- Activations: 5
UsdJpy EA X
This Expert Advisor make you enable to be a Master Trader with USDJPY!!
This Expert Advisor is made only for USDJPY H1Trade.
We do not recommend using this EA with other time flame.
We recommend to use this EA with Alpari!
This is the signal made by this EA.
Link--https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/981444?source=Site+Profile
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Please download FREE DEMO and check the product out!
If you need for more function to add this EA, feel free to contact us! We'll do the job exactly what you want to modify this product.
E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com