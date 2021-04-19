DIP Indicator Oshime MT5

DIP Indicator Oshime

This indicator is based on Oshimegai(buying on the dips). This is based on Moving Average line so this indicator indicates the lines based on long term trend and short term trend.

So this indicator is helpful when you trade with a short time flames. Therefore, you can find easily in M5 or M15 and M30 flame when you should get the positions of sell or buy.

HOW TO USE

Blue UP Arrow--Price will go up(You should get the position of BUY.)

Parameter Settings( Customizable )

Candle_Index

Audible_Alerts

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