Galaxy MT4

GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.

Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable

Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions 

GALAXY    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.    


 NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED

THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES 


GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the batches, the operator just has to place the robot on the graph and let it act


It is an ideal system for people who do not want complications or strange configurations.

The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.    

Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.

You can download the demo and test it yourself. 

  • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques
  • "Safety first" approach in development.

    • Stress-tests on historical data on  for multiple pairs.

      • Fully automatic.

        • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

          • Fast VPS a most.

            • The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
            • Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.


              ------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

              I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

              I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


              Try the demo now!






