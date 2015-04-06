The Israeli tactics

'TAVOR' is an amazing trading robot by 'The Israeli tactics' group, developed by Israeli programmers who specialize in forex trading. 
Our bot can analyzes trading by times, so what needs to be done is a back test of which times are best, fill in TP / SL.

you can set that after each losing trade then the next trade will be double the amount so the profit will be linear.

This expert advisor opens one deal a day at the time you choose, so it is advisable to run several at a time each on a different time to get maximum results.

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Fill in the data according to the image at the gallery (you can find it there):

👉Row 1 (TIME )- This is the time you open a trade every day, pay attention that you choose all the options of the times which is between 1-22 without 23 because he opens a trade one hour after what is listed and we do not want to open a trade right at the start of trading because the SPREAD is high.

👉Row 2 (Stop Loss )- Amount of pips to Stop Loss.

👉Row 3 (Take Profit )- Amount of pips for Take Profit.

👉Row 4 (Expected Profit )- Expected profit, fill in according to TP If TP = 120 pips then the expected profit should be a minimum of $ 12 (this is the amount for the first transaction in the doubling round that the robot will make after each losing transaction if it fills in line 5 (max multiply) a number greater than 0 , If the deal is profitable then he opens again a new round in this amount, fill in according to TP if TP = 120 pips then the expected profit should be a minimum of $ 12.

👉Row 5 (Max multiply) - how many doubles you allow the robot to do in the doubles round - it is recommended to check according to the back test you performed or write 50 and then he will not stop until he gains and returns everything he lost.

👉Row 6 (Magic Number) - This is the serial number of the robot, if you run multiple robots on the same account then you need to give a different Magic Number to each of them, note that you give an interval of at least 20 between each other, for example 100, 120, 140…

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This expert advisor opens one transaction per day according to the time you have chosen, so it is advisable to run several robots on the same account to achieve maximum results.


🚀 try the demo for free today!


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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