The Israeli tactics

you can set that after each losing trade then the next trade will be double the amount so the profit will be linear.

This expert advisor opens one deal a day at the time you choose, so it is advisable to run several at a time each on a different time to get maximum results.

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Fill in the data according to the image at the gallery (you can find it there):

👉Row 1 (TIME )- This is the time you open a trade every day, pay attention that you choose all the options of the times which is between 1-22 without 23 because he opens a trade one hour after what is listed and we do not want to open a trade right at the start of trading because the SPREAD is high.

👉Row 2 (Stop Loss )- Amount of pips to Stop Loss.

👉Row 3 (Take Profit )- Amount of pips for Take Profit.

👉Row 4 (Expected Profit )- Expected profit, fill in according to TP If TP = 120 pips then the expected profit should be a minimum of $ 12 (this is the amount for the first transaction in the doubling round that the robot will make after each losing transaction if it fills in line 5 (max multiply) a number greater than 0 , If the deal is profitable then he opens again a new round in this amount, fill in according to TP if TP = 120 pips then the expected profit should be a minimum of $ 12.

👉Row 5 (Max multiply) - how many doubles you allow the robot to do in the doubles round - it is recommended to check according to the back test you performed or write 50 and then he will not stop until he gains and returns everything he lost.

👉Row 6 (Magic Number) - This is the serial number of the robot, if you run multiple robots on the same account then you need to give a different Magic Number to each of them, note that you give an interval of at least 20 between each other, for example 100, 120, 140…

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This expert advisor opens one transaction per day according to the time you have chosen, so it is advisable to run several robots on the same account to achieve maximum results.